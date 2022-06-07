New Releases and More for June 7, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Counterfeit, Home Field Advantage, After the Lights Go Out, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen
Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler
After the Lights Go Out by John Vercher
Buffalo is the New Buffalo by Chelsea Vowel
Nuclear Family by Joseph Han
Slip by Marika McCoola, illustrated by Aatmaja Pandya
Greenland by David Santos Donaldson
Nevada by Imogen Binnie
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalia Harris
Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner
Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green
The Ugly Cry: How I Became a Person (Despite My Grandmother’s Horrible Advice) by Danielle Henderson
Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi
Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer
The Hidden Palace: A Novel of the Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker
Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber
Unicorn Selfies: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian
Brown Neon: Essays by Raquel Gutiérrez
The Marvelous by Claire Kann
Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure: A Graphic Novel by Lewis Hancox
We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera
What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
What’s the T?: The no-nonsense guide to all things trans and/or non-binary for teens by Juno Dawson
Temple Alley Summer by Sachiko Kashiwaba
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Secret Battle of Evan Pao by Wendy Wan-Long Shang
Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings edited by Reyna Grande and Sonia Guiñansaca
Forging Silver into Stars by Brigid Kemmerer
Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous by Ellen Datlow
City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers Who Breathed Life into a Dying American Town by Susan Hartman
Alice Austen Lived Here by Alex Gino
The Reservoir by David Duchovny
Now Lila Knows by Elizabeth Nunez
Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial by Corban Addison
Voice of the Fish: A Lyric Essay by Lars Horn
I Want to Be a Vase by Julio Torres, Julian Glander (Illustrator)
Raising Raffi: The First Five Years by Keith Gessen
So Happy for You by Celia Laskey
Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley
Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
Just by Looking at Him by Ryan O’Connell
How You Get Famous: Ten Years of Drag Madness in Brooklyn by Nicole Pasulka
Mother Ocean Father Nation by Nishant Batsha
The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
The Seaplane on Final Approach by Rebecca Rukeyser
My Life in the Sunshine: Searching for My Father and Discovering My Family by Nabil Ayers
The City Inside by Samit Basu
These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany
Asylum: A Memoir & Manifesto by Edafe Okporo
The Lifestyle by Taylor Hahn
Exalted by Anna Dorn
Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro
Wrath Goddess Sing by Maya Deane
TJ Powar Has Something to Prove by Jesmeen Kaur Deo
More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez
Tracy Flick Can’t Win by Tom Perrotta
Three by Valérie Perrin, Hildegarde Serle (translator)
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I by Lindsey Fitzharris
Out There: Into the Queer New Yonder by Saundra Mitchell
The Kingdom of Sand by Andrew Holleran
We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power by Caleb Gayle
Batter Royale by Leisl Adams
This Place Is Still Beautiful by XiXi Tian
A Trail of Crab Tracks by Patrice Nganang, Amy B. Reid (translator)
Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan
The Mutual Friend by Carter Bays
Sleeping Alone: Stories by Ru Freeman
Aurora by David Koepp