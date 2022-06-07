New Releases and More for June 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Counterfeit, Home Field Advantage, After the Lights Go Out, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen

Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler

After the Lights Go Out by John Vercher

Buffalo is the New Buffalo by Chelsea Vowel

Nuclear Family by Joseph Han

Slip by Marika McCoola, illustrated by Aatmaja Pandya

Greenland by David Santos Donaldson

Nevada by Imogen Binnie

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalia Harris

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green

The Ugly Cry: How I Became a Person (Despite My Grandmother’s Horrible Advice) by Danielle Henderson

Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi

Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer

The Hidden Palace: A Novel of the Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker

Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber

Unicorn Selfies: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson

The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian

Brown Neon: Essays by Raquel Gutiérrez

The Marvelous by Claire Kann

Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure: A Graphic Novel by Lewis Hancox

We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

What’s the T?: The no-nonsense guide to all things trans and/or non-binary for teens by Juno Dawson

Temple Alley Summer by Sachiko Kashiwaba

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Secret Battle of Evan Pao by Wendy Wan-Long Shang

Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings edited by Reyna Grande and Sonia Guiñansaca

Forging Silver into Stars by Brigid Kemmerer

Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous by Ellen Datlow

City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers Who Breathed Life into a Dying American Town by Susan Hartman

Alice Austen Lived Here by Alex Gino

The Reservoir by David Duchovny

Now Lila Knows by Elizabeth Nunez

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial by Corban Addison

Voice of the Fish: A Lyric Essay by Lars Horn

I Want to Be a Vase by Julio Torres, Julian Glander (Illustrator)

Raising Raffi: The First Five Years by Keith Gessen

So Happy for You by Celia Laskey

Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley

Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Just by Looking at Him by Ryan O’Connell

How You Get Famous: Ten Years of Drag Madness in Brooklyn by Nicole Pasulka

Mother Ocean Father Nation by Nishant Batsha

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill

The Seaplane on Final Approach by Rebecca Rukeyser

My Life in the Sunshine: Searching for My Father and Discovering My Family by Nabil Ayers

The City Inside by Samit Basu

These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany

Asylum: A Memoir & Manifesto by Edafe Okporo

The Lifestyle by Taylor Hahn

Exalted by Anna Dorn

Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro

Wrath Goddess Sing by Maya Deane

TJ Powar Has Something to Prove by Jesmeen Kaur Deo

More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez

Tracy Flick Can’t Win by Tom Perrotta

Three by Valérie Perrin, Hildegarde Serle (translator)

The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I by Lindsey Fitzharris

Out There: Into the Queer New Yonder by Saundra Mitchell

The Kingdom of Sand by Andrew Holleran

We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power by Caleb Gayle

Batter Royale by Leisl Adams

This Place Is Still Beautiful by XiXi Tian

A Trail of Crab Tracks by Patrice Nganang, Amy B. Reid (translator)

Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan

The Mutual Friend by Carter Bays

Sleeping Alone: Stories by Ru Freeman

Aurora by David Koepp