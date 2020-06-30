Episode 266
New Releases and More for June 30, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Mexican Gothic, Forest of Souls, Action Park, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Girl and the Witch’s Garden by Erin Bowman
Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park by Andy Mulvihill, Jake Rossen
Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee
Take a Hint, Dani Brown: A Novel (The Brown Sisters) by Talia Hibbert
The Angel of the Crows by Katherine Addison
Sex and Vanity: A Novel by Kevin Kwan
Everything Is an Emergency: An OCD Story in Words & Pictures by Jason Adam Katzenstein
The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Quick & Easy Guide to Queer & Trans Identities by Mady G & J.R. Zuckerberg
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Opium and Absinthe: A Novel by Lydia Kang
Love, Creekwood: A Simonverse Novella by Becky Albertalli
In the Role of Brie Hutchens… by Nicole Melleby
Friends and Strangers by J Courtney Sullivan
The Lion’s Den by Katherine St. John
I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick
The Finders: A Mystery (Mace Reid K-9 Mystery (1)) by Jeffrey B. Burton
Of Color: Essays by Jaswinder Bolina
The Great Gatsby: The Graphic Novel by Fred Fordham (Adapter), F. Scott Fitzgerald (Author), Aya Morton (Illustrator)
The Amelia Six by Kristin L. Gray
It’s Girls Like You, Mickey by Patti Kim
Thin Girls: A Novel by Diana Clarke
A Most Wicked Conspiracy: The Last Great Swindle of the Gilded Age by Paul Starobin
The Future Earth: A Radical Vision for What’s Possible in the Age of Warming by Eric Holthaus
The Poetry of Strangers: What I Learned Traveling America with a Typewriter by Brian Sonia-Wallace
The Demagogue’s Playbook: The Battle for American Democracy from the Founders to Trump by Eric A. Posner
A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team by Arshay Cooper
The Kids Are All Left: How Young Voters Will Unite America by David Faris
The Brave by James Bird
Niqiliurniq: A Cookbook from Igloolik by Micah Arreak, Annie Désilets, Lucy Kappianaq, Glenda Kripanik, Kanadaise Uyarasuk
A Good Duke Is Hard to Find by Christina Britton
This is What Democracy Looked Like: A Visual History of the Printed Ballot by Alicia Yin Cheng
This Is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope by Shayla Lawson
The Shadows of Foxworth by V.C. Andrews
Love & Other Crimes: Stories by Sara Paretsky
She’s Faking It: A Novel by Kristin Rockaway
Bee People and the Bugs They Love by Frank Mortimer
Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo
The Way a Line Hallucinates Its Own Linearity by Danielle Vogel
A More Perfect Reunion: Race, Integration, and the Future of America by Calvin Baker
Of Bears and Ballots: An Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics by Heather Lende
Home Before Dark by Riley Sager
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-first Century by Alice Wong
The Black Swan of Paris: A Novel by Karen Robards
Slowing Down to Run Faster: A Sense-able Approach to Movement by Edward Yu
All the Broken People by Leah Konen
Destination Wedding by Diksha Basu
The Flower of the Witch by Enrico Orlandi, Jamie Richards (translator)
Blue Ticket: A Novel by Sophie Mackintosh
Nine Shiny Objects: A Novel by Brian Castleberry
It Is Wood, It Is Stone: A Novel by Gabriella Burnham
Ms. Gloria Steinem: A Life by Winifred Conkling
Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change by Pramila Jayapal
The Empire of Gold: A Novel (The Daevabad Trilogy Book 3) by S. A. Chakraborty
Daring and the Duke: The Bareknuckle Bastards Book III by Sarah MacLean
Dark August: A Novel by Katie Tallo
Self Care by Leigh Stein
Child Star by Brian “Box” Brown
The Dilemma by B. A. Paris
Her Last Flight: A Novel by Beatriz Williams
Interlibrary Loan by Gene Wolfe
Goddess in the Machine by Lora Beth Johnson
The Devil of Downtown: Uptown Girls by Joanna Shupe
The Orphans of Raspay by Lois McMaster Bujold
About a Rogue: Desperately Seeking Duke by Caroline Linden
The Lending Library: A Novel by Aliza Fogelson