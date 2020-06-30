New Releases and More for June 30, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Mexican Gothic, Forest of Souls, Action Park, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Girl and the Witch’s Garden by Erin Bowman

Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park by Andy Mulvihill, Jake Rossen

Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee

Take a Hint, Dani Brown: A Novel (The Brown Sisters) by Talia Hibbert

The Angel of the Crows by Katherine Addison

Sex and Vanity: A Novel by Kevin Kwan

Everything Is an Emergency: An OCD Story in Words & Pictures by Jason Adam Katzenstein

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Quick & Easy Guide to Queer & Trans Identities by Mady G & J.R. Zuckerberg

The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Opium and Absinthe: A Novel by Lydia Kang

Love, Creekwood: A Simonverse Novella by Becky Albertalli

In the Role of Brie Hutchens… by Nicole Melleby

Friends and Strangers by J Courtney Sullivan

The Lion’s Den by Katherine St. John

I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick

The Finders: A Mystery (Mace Reid K-9 Mystery (1)) by Jeffrey B. Burton

Of Color: Essays by Jaswinder Bolina

The Great Gatsby: The Graphic Novel by Fred Fordham (Adapter), F. Scott Fitzgerald (Author), Aya Morton (Illustrator)

The Amelia Six by Kristin L. Gray

It’s Girls Like You, Mickey by Patti Kim

Thin Girls: A Novel by Diana Clarke

A Most Wicked Conspiracy: The Last Great Swindle of the Gilded Age by Paul Starobin

The Future Earth: A Radical Vision for What’s Possible in the Age of Warming by Eric Holthaus

The Poetry of Strangers: What I Learned Traveling America with a Typewriter by Brian Sonia-Wallace

The Demagogue’s Playbook: The Battle for American Democracy from the Founders to Trump by Eric A. Posner

A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team by Arshay Cooper

The Kids Are All Left: How Young Voters Will Unite America by David Faris

The Brave by James Bird

Niqiliurniq: A Cookbook from Igloolik by Micah Arreak, Annie Désilets, Lucy Kappianaq, Glenda Kripanik, Kanadaise Uyarasuk

A Good Duke Is Hard to Find by Christina Britton

This is What Democracy Looked Like: A Visual History of the Printed Ballot by Alicia Yin Cheng

This Is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope by Shayla Lawson

The Shadows of Foxworth by V.C. Andrews

Love & Other Crimes: Stories by Sara Paretsky

She’s Faking It: A Novel by Kristin Rockaway

Bee People and the Bugs They Love by Frank Mortimer

Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen by Esteban Castillo

The Way a Line Hallucinates Its Own Linearity by Danielle Vogel

A More Perfect Reunion: Race, Integration, and the Future of America by Calvin Baker

Of Bears and Ballots: An Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics by Heather Lende

Home Before Dark by Riley Sager

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-first Century by Alice Wong

The Black Swan of Paris: A Novel by Karen Robards

Slowing Down to Run Faster: A Sense-able Approach to Movement by Edward Yu

All the Broken People by Leah Konen

Destination Wedding by Diksha Basu

The Flower of the Witch by Enrico Orlandi, Jamie Richards (translator)

Blue Ticket: A Novel by Sophie Mackintosh

Nine Shiny Objects: A Novel by Brian Castleberry

It Is Wood, It Is Stone: A Novel by Gabriella Burnham

Ms. Gloria Steinem: A Life by Winifred Conkling

Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change by Pramila Jayapal

The Empire of Gold: A Novel (The Daevabad Trilogy Book 3) by S. A. Chakraborty

Daring and the Duke: The Bareknuckle Bastards Book III by Sarah MacLean

Dark August: A Novel by Katie Tallo

Self Care by Leigh Stein

Child Star by Brian “Box” Brown

The Dilemma by B. A. Paris

Her Last Flight: A Novel by Beatriz Williams

Interlibrary Loan by Gene Wolfe

Goddess in the Machine by Lora Beth Johnson

The Devil of Downtown: Uptown Girls by Joanna Shupe

The Orphans of Raspay by Lois McMaster Bujold

About a Rogue: Desperately Seeking Duke by Caroline Linden

The Lending Library: A Novel by Aliza Fogelson