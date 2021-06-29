Episode 317
New Releases and More for June 29, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss This Poison Heart, Eat Your Heart Out, Why Fish Don’t Exist, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Chunky by Yehudi Mercado
Poison Ivy: Thorns by Kody Keplinger, illustrated by Sara Kipin
Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by Lulu Miller
She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson
Eat Your Heart Out by Kelly deVos
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi
Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy
Dare to Know by James Kennedy
Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Disquiet by Zülfü Livaneli, Brendan Freely
Rebecca and Lucie in the Case of the Missing Neighbor by Pascal Girard, Helge Dascher (translator)
The Night Hawk (Ruth Galloway Mysteries) by Elly Griffiths
Who They Was by Gabriel Krauze
Dead by Dawn by Paul Doiron
How We Do Family: From Adoption to Trans Pregnancy, What We Learned about Love and LGBTQ Parenthood by Trystan Reese
That Weekend by Kara Thomas
Matasha by Pamela Erens
Please Please Tell Me Now: The Duran Duran Story by Stephen Davis
The Girl Who Was Taken by Charlie Donlea
Anne-Marie the Beauty by Yasmina Reza, Alison Strayer (translator)
Thanks for Waiting: The Joy (& Weirdness) of Being a Late Bloomer by Doree Shafrir
Pug Actually by Matt Dunn
Murder at Sunrise Lake by Christine Feehan
To Sir, with Love by Lauren Layne
The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump’s America by Adam Serwer
The Devil and the Heiress by Harper St. George
Star Wars: The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower by Daniel Jose Older
Long Distance by Whitney Gardner
Wild Souls: Freedom and Flourishing in the Non-Human World by Emma Marris
Bad Moon Rising: A Bad Axe County Novel by John Galligan
Objects of Desire: Stories by Clare Sestanovich
Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta
The House Guests by Emilie Richards
A Duke in Time (The Widow Rules) by Janna MacGregor
Rock the Boat by Beck Dorey-Stein
When the Sparrow Falls by Neil Sharpson
In Royal Service to the Queen: A Novel of the Queen’s Governess by Tessa Arlen
The Way She Feels: My Life on the Borderline in Pictures and Pieces by Courtney Cook
Leaving Breezy Street: A Memoir by Brenda Myers-Powell and April Reynolds
The Vixen by Francine Prose
Foucault in Warsaw by Remigiusz Ryzinski, Sean Gasper Bye (translator)
The Sea We Swim In: How Stories Work in a Data-Driven World by Frank Rose
Lady Sunshine by Amy Mason Doan
Double Threat by F. Paul Wilson
Survive the Night by Riley Sager
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women by Inger Burnett-Zeigler
The Fiancée by Kate White
The Betrayed by Kiera Cass
Lorna Mott Comes Home by Diane Johnson
Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
Mona At Sea by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
The Return of the Sorceress by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Have We Met?: A Novel by Camille Baker