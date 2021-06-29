New Releases and More for June 29, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss This Poison Heart, Eat Your Heart Out, Why Fish Don’t Exist, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Chunky by Yehudi Mercado

Poison Ivy: Thorns by Kody Keplinger, illustrated by Sara Kipin

Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by Lulu Miller

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson

Eat Your Heart Out by Kelly deVos

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi

Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy

Dare to Know by James Kennedy

Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Disquiet by Zülfü Livaneli, Brendan Freely

Rebecca and Lucie in the Case of the Missing Neighbor by Pascal Girard, Helge Dascher (translator)

The Night Hawk (Ruth Galloway Mysteries) by Elly Griffiths

Who They Was by Gabriel Krauze

Dead by Dawn by Paul Doiron

How We Do Family: From Adoption to Trans Pregnancy, What We Learned about Love and LGBTQ Parenthood by Trystan Reese

That Weekend by Kara Thomas

Matasha by Pamela Erens

Please Please Tell Me Now: The Duran Duran Story by Stephen Davis

The Girl Who Was Taken by Charlie Donlea

Anne-Marie the Beauty by Yasmina Reza, Alison Strayer (translator)

Thanks for Waiting: The Joy (& Weirdness) of Being a Late Bloomer by Doree Shafrir

Pug Actually by Matt Dunn

Murder at Sunrise Lake by Christine Feehan

To Sir, with Love by Lauren Layne

The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump’s America by Adam Serwer

The Devil and the Heiress by Harper St. George

Star Wars: The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower by Daniel Jose Older

Long Distance by Whitney Gardner

Wild Souls: Freedom and Flourishing in the Non-Human World by Emma Marris

Bad Moon Rising: A Bad Axe County Novel by John Galligan

Objects of Desire: Stories by Clare Sestanovich

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

The House Guests by Emilie Richards

A Duke in Time (The Widow Rules) by Janna MacGregor

Rock the Boat by Beck Dorey-Stein

When the Sparrow Falls by Neil Sharpson

In Royal Service to the Queen: A Novel of the Queen’s Governess by Tessa Arlen

The Way She Feels: My Life on the Borderline in Pictures and Pieces by Courtney Cook

Leaving Breezy Street: A Memoir by Brenda Myers-Powell and April Reynolds

The Vixen by Francine Prose

Foucault in Warsaw by Remigiusz Ryzinski, Sean Gasper Bye (translator)

The Sea We Swim In: How Stories Work in a Data-Driven World by Frank Rose

Lady Sunshine by Amy Mason Doan

Double Threat by F. Paul Wilson

Survive the Night by Riley Sager

Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women by Inger Burnett-Zeigler

The Fiancée by Kate White

The Betrayed by Kiera Cass

Lorna Mott Comes Home by Diane Johnson

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

Mona At Sea by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

The Return of the Sorceress by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Have We Met?: A Novel by Camille Baker