New Releases and More for June 28, 2022

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Measure, Our Crooked Hearts, Beasts of Prey, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Measure by Nikki Erlick

Our Crooked Hearts by Melissa Albert

Valentina Salazar is Not a Monster Hunter by Zoraida Córdova

American Royalty by Tracey Livesay

Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily Austin

Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray

Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks by Patrick Radden Keefe

Rehearsals for Living by Robyn Maynard and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Feral Creatures (Hollow Kingdom) by Kira Jane Buxton

Bewilderness by Karen Tucker

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara

Cuba (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize): An American History by Ada Ferrer

Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship by Catherine Raven

The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer by Liza Rodman, Jennifer Jordan

Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod by Casey Sherman

Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

An Accident of Stars: Book I in The Manifold Worlds Series by Foz Meadows

Harlem Sunset (A Harlem Renaissance Mystery Book 2) by Nekesa Afia (PBO)

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston (PBO)

The Sizzle Paradox by Lily Menon (PBO)

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: The Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditions by Lilith Dorsey

We Will Not Cancel Us and Other Dreams of Transformative Justice by adrienne marie brown

The Escapement by Lavie Tidhar

Jackal by Erin E. Adams

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Bartender’s Cure by Wesley Straton

Ride With Me by Lucy Keating

The Surprise by Zadie Smith, Nick Laird, Magenta Fox (Illustrator)

Locklands: A Novel (The Founders Trilogy Book 3) by Robert Jackson Bennett

The Missing Cryptoqueen: The Billion Dollar Cryptocurrency Con and the Woman Who Got Away with It by Jamie Bartlett

The Goldenacre by Philip Miller

In the Beautiful Country by Jane Kuo

M Is for Monster by Talia Dutton

I Used to Live Here Once: The Haunted Life of Jean Rhys by Miranda Seymour

Clementine Book One (Clementine, 1) by Tillie Walden

A Down Home Meal for These Difficult Times: Stories by Meron Hadero

Death on Gokumon Island (Detective Kindaichi Mysteries) by Seishi Yokomizo, Louise Heal Kawai (translator)

The Black Girls Left Standing by Juliana Goodman

Outside by Ragnar Jónasson

Invisible Things by Mat Johnson

The Song That Moves the Sun by Anna Bright

Elsewhere by Alexis Schaitkin

Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro

The Scent of Burnt Flowers by Blitz Bazawule

Bad Things Happen Here by Rebecca Barrow

The Clackity by Lora Senf

This Vicious Grace by Emily Thiede

Drunk on All Your Strange New Words by Eddie Robson

The Most Precious Substance on Earth by Shashi Bhat

Thrust by Lidia Yuknavitch

X by Davey Davis

Daughter of Redwinter by Ed McDonald

The Angel of Rome: And Other Stories by Jess Walter

The Dream Runners by Shveta Thakrar

Katzenjammer by Francesca Zappia

Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen