New Releases and More for June 28, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Measure, Our Crooked Hearts, Beasts of Prey, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Measure by Nikki Erlick
Our Crooked Hearts by Melissa Albert
Valentina Salazar is Not a Monster Hunter by Zoraida Córdova
American Royalty by Tracey Livesay
Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily Austin
Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks by Patrick Radden Keefe
Rehearsals for Living by Robyn Maynard and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Feral Creatures (Hollow Kingdom) by Kira Jane Buxton
Bewilderness by Karen Tucker
The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara
Cuba (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize): An American History by Ada Ferrer
Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship by Catherine Raven
The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer by Liza Rodman, Jennifer Jordan
Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod by Casey Sherman
Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller
Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta
An Accident of Stars: Book I in The Manifold Worlds Series by Foz Meadows
Harlem Sunset (A Harlem Renaissance Mystery Book 2) by Nekesa Afia (PBO)
The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston (PBO)
The Sizzle Paradox by Lily Menon (PBO)
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: The Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditions by Lilith Dorsey
We Will Not Cancel Us and Other Dreams of Transformative Justice by adrienne marie brown
The Escapement by Lavie Tidhar
Jackal by Erin E. Adams
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Bartender’s Cure by Wesley Straton
Ride With Me by Lucy Keating
The Surprise by Zadie Smith, Nick Laird, Magenta Fox (Illustrator)
Locklands: A Novel (The Founders Trilogy Book 3) by Robert Jackson Bennett
The Missing Cryptoqueen: The Billion Dollar Cryptocurrency Con and the Woman Who Got Away with It by Jamie Bartlett
The Goldenacre by Philip Miller
In the Beautiful Country by Jane Kuo
M Is for Monster by Talia Dutton
I Used to Live Here Once: The Haunted Life of Jean Rhys by Miranda Seymour
Clementine Book One (Clementine, 1) by Tillie Walden
A Down Home Meal for These Difficult Times: Stories by Meron Hadero
Death on Gokumon Island (Detective Kindaichi Mysteries) by Seishi Yokomizo, Louise Heal Kawai (translator)
The Black Girls Left Standing by Juliana Goodman
Outside by Ragnar Jónasson
Invisible Things by Mat Johnson
The Song That Moves the Sun by Anna Bright
Elsewhere by Alexis Schaitkin
Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro
The Scent of Burnt Flowers by Blitz Bazawule
Bad Things Happen Here by Rebecca Barrow
The Clackity by Lora Senf
This Vicious Grace by Emily Thiede
Drunk on All Your Strange New Words by Eddie Robson
The Most Precious Substance on Earth by Shashi Bhat
Thrust by Lidia Yuknavitch
X by Davey Davis
Daughter of Redwinter by Ed McDonald
The Angel of Rome: And Other Stories by Jess Walter
The Dream Runners by Shveta Thakrar
Katzenjammer by Francesca Zappia
Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen