New Releases and More for June 22, 2021

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Filthy Animals, Blackout, Star Eater, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk , Nicola Yoon

Filthy Animals: Stories by Brandon Taylor

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall, illustrated by Hugo Martinez

Star Eater by Kerstin Hall

Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley

What’s Done in Darkness by Laura McHugh

The Witness for the Dead (The Goblin Emperor) by Katherine Addison

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow

Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark by Cassandra Peterson

Noor by Nnedi Okorafor

Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Dear Senthuran by Akwaeke Emezi

Fledgling by Octavia Butler

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels (Dangerous Damsels) by India Holton

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Blush by Jamie Brenner

What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition by Emma Dabiri

Heartbreak Incorporated by Alex De Campi

Moon Lake by Joe R. Lansdale

Hostage: A Locked-Room Thriller by Clare Mackintosh

This Shining Life by Harriet Kline

Hellboy Universe: The Secret Histories by Mike Mignola

Upper Bohemia: A Memoir by Hayden Herrera

Lie Beside Me by Gytha Lodge

Witchshadow: The Witchlands by Susan Dennard

Migratory Birds by Mariana Oliver, Julia Sanches (translator)

Antiman: A Hybrid Memoir by Rajiv Mohabir

What a Happy Family by Saumya Dave

The Blue Line Down by Maris Lawyer

A Distant Grave: A Mystery by Sarah Stewart Taylor

All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running by Elias Rodriques

The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear by Kate Moore

What to Do When Someone Dies by Nicci French

The Sweetest Days by John Hough

Between You, Me, and the Honeybees by Amelia Diane Coombs

Kind of Sort of Fine by Spencer Hall

The Tragedy of Dane Riley by Kat Spears

Geniuses at War: Bletchley Park, Colossus, and the Dawn of the Digital Age by David A. Price

Songs in Ursa Major by Emma Brodie

Arrow by Samantha M. Clark

Violet Ghosts by Leah Thomas

Darling by K. Ancrum

A Season of Sinister Dreams by Tracy Banghart

Rising Like a Storm (The Wrath of Ambar Book 2) by Tanaz Bhathena

Dream Girl by Laura Lippman

The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi

Fierce as the Wind by Tara Wilson Redd

The Oddmire, Book 3: Deepest, Darkest by William Ritter

Home Stretch by Graham Norton

God Spare the Girls by Kelsey McKinney

Questland by Carrie Vaughn

The Year of Our Love by Caterina Bonvicini, Antony Shugaar (translator)

What You Can See from Here by Mariana Leky, Tess Lewis (translator)

Let’s Not Talk Anymore by Weng Pixin

Suburban Dicks by Fabian Nicieza

My Contrary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows

Ready, Set, Memoir!: The Essential Guide to Telling Your Story by Lindsey Grant

Another History of Art by Anita Kunz

The Union of Synchronized Swimmers by Cristina Sandu