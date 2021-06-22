Episode 316
New Releases and More for June 22, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Filthy Animals, Blackout, Star Eater, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk , Nicola Yoon
Filthy Animals: Stories by Brandon Taylor
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall, illustrated by Hugo Martinez
Star Eater by Kerstin Hall
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley
What’s Done in Darkness by Laura McHugh
The Witness for the Dead (The Goblin Emperor) by Katherine Addison
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow
Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark by Cassandra Peterson
Noor by Nnedi Okorafor
Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Dear Senthuran by Akwaeke Emezi
Fledgling by Octavia Butler
She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson
The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels (Dangerous Damsels) by India Holton
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Blush by Jamie Brenner
What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition by Emma Dabiri
Heartbreak Incorporated by Alex De Campi
Moon Lake by Joe R. Lansdale
Hostage: A Locked-Room Thriller by Clare Mackintosh
This Shining Life by Harriet Kline
Hellboy Universe: The Secret Histories by Mike Mignola
Upper Bohemia: A Memoir by Hayden Herrera
Lie Beside Me by Gytha Lodge
Witchshadow: The Witchlands by Susan Dennard
Migratory Birds by Mariana Oliver, Julia Sanches (translator)
Antiman: A Hybrid Memoir by Rajiv Mohabir
What a Happy Family by Saumya Dave
The Blue Line Down by Maris Lawyer
A Distant Grave: A Mystery by Sarah Stewart Taylor
All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running by Elias Rodriques
The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear by Kate Moore
What to Do When Someone Dies by Nicci French
The Sweetest Days by John Hough
Between You, Me, and the Honeybees by Amelia Diane Coombs
Kind of Sort of Fine by Spencer Hall
The Tragedy of Dane Riley by Kat Spears
Geniuses at War: Bletchley Park, Colossus, and the Dawn of the Digital Age by David A. Price
Songs in Ursa Major by Emma Brodie
Arrow by Samantha M. Clark
Violet Ghosts by Leah Thomas
Darling by K. Ancrum
A Season of Sinister Dreams by Tracy Banghart
Rising Like a Storm (The Wrath of Ambar Book 2) by Tanaz Bhathena
Dream Girl by Laura Lippman
The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi
Fierce as the Wind by Tara Wilson Redd
The Oddmire, Book 3: Deepest, Darkest by William Ritter
Home Stretch by Graham Norton
God Spare the Girls by Kelsey McKinney
Questland by Carrie Vaughn
The Year of Our Love by Caterina Bonvicini, Antony Shugaar (translator)
What You Can See from Here by Mariana Leky, Tess Lewis (translator)
Let’s Not Talk Anymore by Weng Pixin
Suburban Dicks by Fabian Nicieza
My Contrary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows
Ready, Set, Memoir!: The Essential Guide to Telling Your Story by Lindsey Grant
Another History of Art by Anita Kunz
The Union of Synchronized Swimmers by Cristina Sandu