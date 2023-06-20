New Releases and More for June 20, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Night’s Edge, This Town Is on Fire, Zero Days, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Night’s Edge by Liz Kerin

Zero Days by Ruth Ware

You’re Not Supposed To Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron

Reprieve by James Han Mattson

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

This Town is On Fire by Pamela N. Harris

Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie

Where Echoes Die by Courtney Gould

Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird: Stories by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (translator)

Animals by Don LePan

Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung and Anton Hur (translator)

Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata and Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)

Ode to My First Car by Robin Gow

Paperback Releases:

Nuclear Family by Joseph Han

Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton

More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez

Gods of Want: Stories by K-Ming Chang

Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley

Complicit by Winnie M Li

Everything the Darkness Eats by Eric LaRocca

What We’re Reading:

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

Divine Days by Leon Forrest

This Wretched Valley by Jenny Kiefer

More Books Out This Week:

What the Neighbors Saw by Melissa Adelman

Can’t Let Her Go by Kianna Alexander

Poland, a Green Land by Aharon Appelfeld, Stuart Schoffman (translator)

The Spare Room by Andrea Bartz

Adult Drama: And Other Essays by Natalie Beach

Toward the Corner of Mercy and Peace by Tracey Buchanan

What the Dead Know: Learning About Life as a New York City Death Investigator by Barbara Butcher

Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Insha Allah: How The Journey Back To My Roots Became An Adventurous Escape From the Sahara by Sara Cheikh

Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

Talking at Night by Claire Daverley

The Shadow Cabinet: A Novel (The HMRC Trilogy Book 2) by Juno Dawson

The Edge of Sleep by Jake Emanuel, Willie Block, Jason Gurley

The Infinite Miles by Hannah Fergesen

I Do Everything I’m Told by Megan Fernandes

Mr Kato Plays Family by Milena Michiko Flašar, Caroline Froh (translator)

The Glow by Jessie Gaynor

The Home for Unwed Husbands by Molly Giles

The Wicked Unseen by Gigi Griffis

Tar Hollow Trans: Essays (Appalachian Futures Black Native & Queer Voices) by Stacy Jane Grover

Hotel Laguna by Nicola Harrison

Night Will Find You by Julia Heaberlin

Ginny Off the Map by Caroline Hickey

Unnatural Ends by Christopher Huang

Through the Groves: A Memoir by Anne Hull

Old Enough by Haley Jakobson

Don’t Forget the Girl by Rebecca McKanna

The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore

Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration by Alejandra Oliva

Mrs. S by K. Patrick

Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam by Thien Pham

Garden of the Cursed by Katy Rose Pool

Once a City Said: A Louisville Poets Anthology by Joy Priest

Fresh Dirt From the Grave by Giovanna Rivero, Isabel Adey (translator)

The Three Deaths of Willa Stannard by Kate Robards

The Devil’s Playground by Craig Russell

The Four Corners of the Heart: An Unfinished Novel by Françoise Sagan, Sophie Lewis (translator)

The Only One Left by Riley Sager

Watch Us Dance by Leila Slimani, Sam Taylor (translator)

The Sullivanians: Sex, Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune by Alexander Stille

A Stolen Child: A Maggie D’arcy Mystery by Sarah Stewart Taylor

The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama

By All Means Available: Memoirs of a Life in Intelligence, Special Operations, and Strategy by Michael G. Vickers

Seven Exes by Lucy Vine

Beyond the Shores: A History of African Americans Abroad by Tamara J. Walker

Flash Point: A Firefighter’s Journey Through PTSD by Christy Warren

The Book of Gems by Fran Wilde