New Releases and More for June 20, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Night’s Edge, This Town Is on Fire, Zero Days, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Night’s Edge by Liz Kerin
Zero Days by Ruth Ware
You’re Not Supposed To Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron
Reprieve by James Han Mattson
My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
This Town is On Fire by Pamela N. Harris
Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie
Where Echoes Die by Courtney Gould
Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird: Stories by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (translator)
Animals by Don LePan
Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung and Anton Hur (translator)
Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata and Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)
Ode to My First Car by Robin Gow
Paperback Releases:
Nuclear Family by Joseph Han
Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton
More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez
Gods of Want: Stories by K-Ming Chang
Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley
Complicit by Winnie M Li
Everything the Darkness Eats by Eric LaRocca
What We’re Reading:
Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters
Divine Days by Leon Forrest
This Wretched Valley by Jenny Kiefer
More Books Out This Week:
What the Neighbors Saw by Melissa Adelman
Can’t Let Her Go by Kianna Alexander
Poland, a Green Land by Aharon Appelfeld, Stuart Schoffman (translator)
The Spare Room by Andrea Bartz
Adult Drama: And Other Essays by Natalie Beach
Toward the Corner of Mercy and Peace by Tracey Buchanan
What the Dead Know: Learning About Life as a New York City Death Investigator by Barbara Butcher
Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Insha Allah: How The Journey Back To My Roots Became An Adventurous Escape From the Sahara by Sara Cheikh
Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
Talking at Night by Claire Daverley
The Shadow Cabinet: A Novel (The HMRC Trilogy Book 2) by Juno Dawson
The Edge of Sleep by Jake Emanuel, Willie Block, Jason Gurley
The Infinite Miles by Hannah Fergesen
I Do Everything I’m Told by Megan Fernandes
Mr Kato Plays Family by Milena Michiko Flašar, Caroline Froh (translator)
The Glow by Jessie Gaynor
The Home for Unwed Husbands by Molly Giles
The Wicked Unseen by Gigi Griffis
Tar Hollow Trans: Essays (Appalachian Futures Black Native & Queer Voices) by Stacy Jane Grover
Hotel Laguna by Nicola Harrison
Night Will Find You by Julia Heaberlin
Ginny Off the Map by Caroline Hickey
Unnatural Ends by Christopher Huang
Through the Groves: A Memoir by Anne Hull
Old Enough by Haley Jakobson
Don’t Forget the Girl by Rebecca McKanna
The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore
Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration by Alejandra Oliva
Mrs. S by K. Patrick
Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam by Thien Pham
Garden of the Cursed by Katy Rose Pool
Once a City Said: A Louisville Poets Anthology by Joy Priest
Fresh Dirt From the Grave by Giovanna Rivero, Isabel Adey (translator)
The Three Deaths of Willa Stannard by Kate Robards
The Devil’s Playground by Craig Russell
The Four Corners of the Heart: An Unfinished Novel by Françoise Sagan, Sophie Lewis (translator)
The Only One Left by Riley Sager
Watch Us Dance by Leila Slimani, Sam Taylor (translator)
The Sullivanians: Sex, Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune by Alexander Stille
A Stolen Child: A Maggie D’arcy Mystery by Sarah Stewart Taylor
The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama
By All Means Available: Memoirs of a Life in Intelligence, Special Operations, and Strategy by Michael G. Vickers
Seven Exes by Lucy Vine
Beyond the Shores: A History of African Americans Abroad by Tamara J. Walker
Flash Point: A Firefighter’s Journey Through PTSD by Christy Warren
The Book of Gems by Fran Wilde