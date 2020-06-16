New Releases and More for June 16, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Saving Ruby King, I’ll Be the One, The Lightness, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West

Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht

The Lightness: A Novel by Emily Temple

I Was Told It Would Get Easier by Abbi Waxman

Sad Janet by Lucie Britsch

I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee

The Posthumous Memoirs of Brás Cubas by Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis, Margaret Jull Costa (Translator), Robin Patterson (Translator)

The Margot Affair: A Novel by Sanaë Lemoine

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Catherine House: A Novel by Elisabeth Thomas

The Gone-Away World by Nick Harkaway

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Brag Better: Master the Art of Fearless Self-Promotion by Meredith Fineman

Strange Rites New Religions for a Godless World by Tara Isabella Burton

Hella by David Gerrold

Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre by Max Brooks

Sleepovers: Stories by Ashleigh Bryant Phillips

Tiananmen 1989: Our Shattered Hopes by Lun Zhang, Adrien Gombeaud, Ameziane

The Strange Birds of Flannery O’Connor by Amy Alznauer, Ping Zhu

Creative Careers: Making a Living with Your Ideas by B. Jeffrey Madoff

Democracy in One Book or Less: How It Works, Why It Doesn’t, and Why Fixing It Is Easier Than You Think by David Litt

All Things Left Wild: A Novel by James Wade

Thank You for Voting Young Readers’ Edition: The Past, Present, and Future of Voting by Erin Geiger Smith

Cactus Jack: A Novel by Brad Smith

What You Need to Know About Voting–and Why by Kim Wehle

The Art of Deception: A Daughter of Sherlock Holmes Mystery (The Daughter of Sherlock Holmes Mysteries Book 4) by Leonard Goldberg

A Short Move by Katherine Hill

This Little Family: A Novel by Inès Bayard, Adriana Hunter (translator)

The Bell in the Lake: A Novel by Lars Mytting, Deborah Dawkin (translator)

Sisters and Secrets: A Novel by Jennifer Ryan

Love and Rage: The Path of Liberation through Anger by Lama Rod Owens

See No Stranger: A Memoir and Manifesto of Revolutionary Love by Valarie Kaur

Not a Gentleman’s Work: The Untold Story of a Gruesome Murder at Sea and the Long Road to Truth by Gerard Koeppel

Fake Plastic World by Zara Lisbon

Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai by James Carter

Growing Sustainable Together: Practical Resources for Raising Kind, Engaged, Resilient Children by Shannon Brescher Shea

Who Did You Tell?: A Novel by Lesley Kara

Don’t Turn Around: A Novel by Jessica Barry

The Brothers York: A Royal Tragedy by Thomas Penn

Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood by Colin Woodard

Animal Spirit: Stories by Francesca Marciano

Dogchild by Kevin Brooks

Sarah Bernhardt: The Divine and Dazzling Life of the World’s First Superstar by Catherine Reef

Effortless Vegan : Delicious Plant-Based Recipes with Easy Instructions, Few Ingredients and Minimal Clean-Up by Sarah Nevins

The Half Sister by Sandie Jones

Seven Lies: A Novel by Elizabeth Kay

The Kinder Poison by Natalie Mae

The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton

We Came Here to Shine: A Novel by Susie Orman Schnall

28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand

Smooth by Matt Burns

Lucky Ticket by Joey Bui

An Ocean Without a Shore by Scott Spencer

The Taste of Sugar: A Novel by Marisel Vera

A Silent Fury: The El Bordo Mine Fire by Yuri Herrera and Lisa Dillman (translator)

You Say It First by Katie Cotugno

Corporate Gunslinger: A Novel by Doug Engstrom

The Circus Rose by Betsy Cornwell

How the Penguins Saved Veronica by Hazel Prior

American Immigration: Our History, Our Stories by Kathleen Krull

Exercise of Power: America and the Post-Cold War World by Robert M. Gates

Bluebeard’s First Wife by Seong-nan Ha, Janet Hong (translator)

AntiRacist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illustrator)

Love and Other Criminal Behavior by Nikki Dolson

Fairytale Blankets to Crochet: 10 fantasy-themed children’s blankets for storytime cuddles by Lynne Rowe