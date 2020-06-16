Episode 264
New Releases and More for June 16, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Saving Ruby King, I’ll Be the One, The Lightness, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West
Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht
The Lightness: A Novel by Emily Temple
I Was Told It Would Get Easier by Abbi Waxman
Sad Janet by Lucie Britsch
I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee
The Posthumous Memoirs of Brás Cubas by Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis, Margaret Jull Costa (Translator), Robin Patterson (Translator)
The Margot Affair: A Novel by Sanaë Lemoine
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Catherine House: A Novel by Elisabeth Thomas
The Gone-Away World by Nick Harkaway
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Brag Better: Master the Art of Fearless Self-Promotion by Meredith Fineman
Strange Rites New Religions for a Godless World by Tara Isabella Burton
Hella by David Gerrold
Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre by Max Brooks
Sleepovers: Stories by Ashleigh Bryant Phillips
Tiananmen 1989: Our Shattered Hopes by Lun Zhang, Adrien Gombeaud, Ameziane
The Strange Birds of Flannery O’Connor by Amy Alznauer, Ping Zhu
Creative Careers: Making a Living with Your Ideas by B. Jeffrey Madoff
Democracy in One Book or Less: How It Works, Why It Doesn’t, and Why Fixing It Is Easier Than You Think by David Litt
All Things Left Wild: A Novel by James Wade
Thank You for Voting Young Readers’ Edition: The Past, Present, and Future of Voting by Erin Geiger Smith
Cactus Jack: A Novel by Brad Smith
What You Need to Know About Voting–and Why by Kim Wehle
The Art of Deception: A Daughter of Sherlock Holmes Mystery (The Daughter of Sherlock Holmes Mysteries Book 4) by Leonard Goldberg
A Short Move by Katherine Hill
This Little Family: A Novel by Inès Bayard, Adriana Hunter (translator)
The Bell in the Lake: A Novel by Lars Mytting, Deborah Dawkin (translator)
Sisters and Secrets: A Novel by Jennifer Ryan
Love and Rage: The Path of Liberation through Anger by Lama Rod Owens
See No Stranger: A Memoir and Manifesto of Revolutionary Love by Valarie Kaur
Not a Gentleman’s Work: The Untold Story of a Gruesome Murder at Sea and the Long Road to Truth by Gerard Koeppel
Fake Plastic World by Zara Lisbon
Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai by James Carter
Growing Sustainable Together: Practical Resources for Raising Kind, Engaged, Resilient Children by Shannon Brescher Shea
Who Did You Tell?: A Novel by Lesley Kara
Don’t Turn Around: A Novel by Jessica Barry
The Brothers York: A Royal Tragedy by Thomas Penn
Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood by Colin Woodard
Animal Spirit: Stories by Francesca Marciano
Dogchild by Kevin Brooks
Sarah Bernhardt: The Divine and Dazzling Life of the World’s First Superstar by Catherine Reef
Effortless Vegan : Delicious Plant-Based Recipes with Easy Instructions, Few Ingredients and Minimal Clean-Up by Sarah Nevins
The Half Sister by Sandie Jones
Seven Lies: A Novel by Elizabeth Kay
The Kinder Poison by Natalie Mae
The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton
We Came Here to Shine: A Novel by Susie Orman Schnall
28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand
Smooth by Matt Burns
Lucky Ticket by Joey Bui
An Ocean Without a Shore by Scott Spencer
The Taste of Sugar: A Novel by Marisel Vera
A Silent Fury: The El Bordo Mine Fire by Yuri Herrera and Lisa Dillman (translator)
You Say It First by Katie Cotugno
Corporate Gunslinger: A Novel by Doug Engstrom
The Circus Rose by Betsy Cornwell
How the Penguins Saved Veronica by Hazel Prior
American Immigration: Our History, Our Stories by Kathleen Krull
Exercise of Power: America and the Post-Cold War World by Robert M. Gates
Bluebeard’s First Wife by Seong-nan Ha, Janet Hong (translator)
AntiRacist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illustrator)
Love and Other Criminal Behavior by Nikki Dolson
Fairytale Blankets to Crochet: 10 fantasy-themed children’s blankets for storytime cuddles by Lynne Rowe