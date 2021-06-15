New Releases and More for June 15, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The World Gives Way, Blood Like Magic, The Box in the Woods, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The World Gives Way by Marissa Levien

The Secret Garden: The Graphic Novel by Mariah Marsden and Hanna Luechtefeld

Bath Haus by PJ Vernon

Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury

The Tangleroot Palace: Stories by Marjorie Liu

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

The Box in the Woods (Truly Devious) by Maureen Johnson

The Hellion’s Waltz: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Nature of Witches by Rachel Griffin

Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

An Enchantment of Ravens by Margaret Rogerson

Dune by Frank Hebert

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Morningside Heights by Joshua Henkin

She Memes Well: Essays by Quinta Brunson

Factory Summers by Guy Delisle, Helge Dascher (translator), Rob Aspinall (translator)

And Miles To Go Before I Sleep by Jocelyne Saucier, Rhonda Mullins (translator)

The Queer Bible: Essays by Jack Guinness

The Cape Doctor by E. J. Levy

Nonbinary: A Memoir by Genesis P-Orridge

Very Sincerely Yours by Kerry Winfrey

The Blind Accordionist by C.D. Rose

Message in the Sand by Hannah McKinnon

Letters to My White Male Friends by Dax-Devlon Ross

The Hollywood Spiral by Paul Neilan

Hairpin Bridge by Taylor Adams

Learning to Talk to Plants by Marta Orriols, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)

The Godmothers by Camille Aubray

The Cruelest Mercy by Natalie Mae

Shutter by Melissa Larsen

The Brittanys by Brittany Ackerman

And Then the Gray Heaven by RE Katz

Punks in Peoria Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett

AFROSURF by Mami Wata and Selema Masekela

No Hiding in Boise by Kim Hooper

The Summer of Lost Letters by Hannah Reynolds

Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir by Ursula Burns

Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond

Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America by Scott Borchert

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell

Napoleon: A Life Told in Gardens and Shadows by Ruth Scurr

Indestructible Object by Mary McCoy

Site Fidelity: Stories by Claire Boyles

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

The Killing Hills by Chris Offutt

What Happened to Paula: On the Death of an American Girl by Katherine Dysktra

The Layover by Lacie Waldon

Mischief and Mayhem #1: Born to Be Bad by Ken Lamug

Maps for the Getaway by Annie England Noblin

The Reason for the Darkness of the Night: Edgar Allan Poe and the Forging of American Science by John Tresch

Rolling Warrior: The Incredible, Sometimes Awkward, True Story of a Rebel Girl on Wheels Who Helped Spark a Revolution by Judith Heumann and Kristen Joiner

Hard Like Water by Yan Lianke, Carlos Rojas (translator)

The Stars of Whistling Ridge by Cindy Baldwin

Brainscapes: The Warped, Wondrous Maps Written in Your Brain—And How They Guide You by Rebecca Schwarzlose

Lucia by Alex Pheby

The Great Mistake by Jonathan Lee

Sisters of the Snake by Sarena and Sasha Nanua

The Playwright’s House by Dariel Suarez

All Together Now by Matthew Norman

The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood by Krys Malcolm Belc

Last Comes the Raven: And Other Stories by Italo Calvino, Ann Goldstein (translator)

The Transparency of Time by Leonardo Padura, Anna Kushner (translator)

Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever by L. Jon Wertheim

The Magical Imperfect by Chris Baron

Inside Man by K. J. Parker

Everything Now: Lessons from the City-State of Los Angeles by Rosecrans Baldwin

The Thing I’m Most Afraid Of by Kristin Levine

The Existence of Bea Pearl by Candice Marley Conner

The Confession of Copeland Cane by Keenan Norris

You’re So Dead by Ash Parsons

The Ice Lion by Kathleen O’Neal Gear

How to Survive America: A Prescription by D. L. Hughley and Doug Moe