Episode 315
New Releases and More for June 15, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The World Gives Way, Blood Like Magic, The Box in the Woods, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The World Gives Way by Marissa Levien
The Secret Garden: The Graphic Novel by Mariah Marsden and Hanna Luechtefeld
Bath Haus by PJ Vernon
Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury
The Tangleroot Palace: Stories by Marjorie Liu
The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
The Box in the Woods (Truly Devious) by Maureen Johnson
The Hellion’s Waltz: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Nature of Witches by Rachel Griffin
Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson
Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
An Enchantment of Ravens by Margaret Rogerson
Dune by Frank Hebert
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Morningside Heights by Joshua Henkin
She Memes Well: Essays by Quinta Brunson
Factory Summers by Guy Delisle, Helge Dascher (translator), Rob Aspinall (translator)
And Miles To Go Before I Sleep by Jocelyne Saucier, Rhonda Mullins (translator)
The Queer Bible: Essays by Jack Guinness
The Cape Doctor by E. J. Levy
Nonbinary: A Memoir by Genesis P-Orridge
Very Sincerely Yours by Kerry Winfrey
The Blind Accordionist by C.D. Rose
Message in the Sand by Hannah McKinnon
Letters to My White Male Friends by Dax-Devlon Ross
The Hollywood Spiral by Paul Neilan
Hairpin Bridge by Taylor Adams
Learning to Talk to Plants by Marta Orriols, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)
The Godmothers by Camille Aubray
The Cruelest Mercy by Natalie Mae
Shutter by Melissa Larsen
The Brittanys by Brittany Ackerman
And Then the Gray Heaven by RE Katz
Punks in Peoria Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett
AFROSURF by Mami Wata and Selema Masekela
No Hiding in Boise by Kim Hooper
The Summer of Lost Letters by Hannah Reynolds
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir by Ursula Burns
Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond
Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America by Scott Borchert
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell
Napoleon: A Life Told in Gardens and Shadows by Ruth Scurr
Indestructible Object by Mary McCoy
Site Fidelity: Stories by Claire Boyles
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
The Killing Hills by Chris Offutt
What Happened to Paula: On the Death of an American Girl by Katherine Dysktra
The Layover by Lacie Waldon
Mischief and Mayhem #1: Born to Be Bad by Ken Lamug
Maps for the Getaway by Annie England Noblin
The Reason for the Darkness of the Night: Edgar Allan Poe and the Forging of American Science by John Tresch
Rolling Warrior: The Incredible, Sometimes Awkward, True Story of a Rebel Girl on Wheels Who Helped Spark a Revolution by Judith Heumann and Kristen Joiner
Hard Like Water by Yan Lianke, Carlos Rojas (translator)
The Stars of Whistling Ridge by Cindy Baldwin
Brainscapes: The Warped, Wondrous Maps Written in Your Brain—And How They Guide You by Rebecca Schwarzlose
Lucia by Alex Pheby
The Great Mistake by Jonathan Lee
Sisters of the Snake by Sarena and Sasha Nanua
The Playwright’s House by Dariel Suarez
All Together Now by Matthew Norman
The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood by Krys Malcolm Belc
Last Comes the Raven: And Other Stories by Italo Calvino, Ann Goldstein (translator)
The Transparency of Time by Leonardo Padura, Anna Kushner (translator)
Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever by L. Jon Wertheim
The Magical Imperfect by Chris Baron
Inside Man by K. J. Parker
Everything Now: Lessons from the City-State of Los Angeles by Rosecrans Baldwin
The Thing I’m Most Afraid Of by Kristin Levine
The Existence of Bea Pearl by Candice Marley Conner
The Confession of Copeland Cane by Keenan Norris
You’re So Dead by Ash Parsons
The Ice Lion by Kathleen O’Neal Gear
How to Survive America: A Prescription by D. L. Hughley and Doug Moe