New Releases and More for June 14, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss One’s Company, A Mirror Mended, Skye Falling, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
One’s Company by Ashley Hutson
The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie
A Mirror Mended by Alix Harrow
Flying Solo by Linda Holmes
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind by Fariha Roisin
Hurricane Girl by Marcy Dermansky
Mrs. March by Virginia Feito
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Island Queen by Vanessa Riley
The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson (March 16 show)
The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki (September 21 show)
All Together Now by Matthew Norman
The Very Nice Box by Eve Gleichman, Laura Blackett (July 6 show)
The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (July 13 show)
We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
Midnight, Water City by Chris McKinney
We Are the Brennans by Tracey Lange
We Two Alone: Stories by Jack Wang
The Woman in the Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura, Lucy North (translator)
She Memes Well: Essays by Quinta Brunson (June 15 show)
Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage by Eleanor Henderson
The Plant Hunter: A Scientist’s Quest for Nature’s Next Medicines by Cassandra Leah Quave (October 19 show)
Lupe Wong Won’t Dance by Donna Barba Higuera
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Not Good for Maidens by Tori Bovalino
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes by Travis Baldree
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Maker Of Swans by Paraic O’Donnell
Lives by CJ Evans
In the Houses of Their Dead: The Lincolns, the Booths, and the Spirits by Terry Alford
Seven Aunts by Staci Lola Drouillard
The Splendid City by Karen Heuler
What Are You by Lindsay Lerman
This Place That Place by Nandita Dinesh
The Lunar Housewife by Caroline Woods
The Bridesmaids Union by Jonathan Vatner
Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
The Novelist by Jordan Castro
Boys, Beasts, & Men by Sam J. Miller
Esmond and Ilia: An Unreliable Memoir by Marina Warner
Everything I Need I Get from You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It by Kaitlyn Tiffany
Privacy by Nina Sadowsky
How to Raise an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
Goodnight Racism by Ibram X. Kendi and Cbabi Bayoc
Human Resources: Poems by Ryann Stevenson
Belle Greene by Alexandra Lapierre, Tina Kover (translator)
January Fifteenth by Rachel Swirsky
The Grief of Stones: Part of The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison
Horse by Geraldine Brooks
Pig Years by Ellyn Gaydos
The Wet Hex by Sun Yung Shin
Ghost Lover: Stories by Lisa Taddeo
The Twilight World by Werner Herzog, Michael Hofmann (translator)
The Girls in Queens by Christine Kandic Torres
Vacationland by Meg Mitchell Moore
The Silence that Binds Us by Joanna Ho
The World As We Knew It: Dispatches From a Changing Climate by Amy Brady and Tajja Isen
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun by Tolá Okogwu
The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand
Blood Orange Night: My Journey to the Edge of Madness by Melissa Bond
Body Grammar by Jules Ohman
Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter by Lizzie Pook