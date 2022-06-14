New Releases and More for June 14, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss One’s Company, A Mirror Mended, Skye Falling, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

One’s Company by Ashley Hutson

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill

Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie

A Mirror Mended by Alix Harrow

Flying Solo by Linda Holmes

Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind by Fariha Roisin

Hurricane Girl by Marcy Dermansky

Mrs. March by Virginia Feito

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Island Queen by Vanessa Riley

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson (March 16 show)

The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki (September 21 show)

All Together Now by Matthew Norman

The Very Nice Box by Eve Gleichman, Laura Blackett (July 6 show)

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (July 13 show)

We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix

Midnight, Water City by Chris McKinney

We Are the Brennans by Tracey Lange

We Two Alone: Stories by Jack Wang

The Woman in the Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura, Lucy North (translator)

She Memes Well: Essays by Quinta Brunson (June 15 show)

Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage by Eleanor Henderson

The Plant Hunter: A Scientist’s Quest for Nature’s Next Medicines by Cassandra Leah Quave (October 19 show)

Lupe Wong Won’t Dance by Donna Barba Higuera

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Not Good for Maidens by Tori Bovalino

Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes by Travis Baldree

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Maker Of Swans by Paraic O’Donnell

Lives by CJ Evans

In the Houses of Their Dead: The Lincolns, the Booths, and the Spirits by Terry Alford

Seven Aunts by Staci Lola Drouillard

The Splendid City by Karen Heuler

What Are You by Lindsay Lerman

This Place That Place by Nandita Dinesh

The Lunar Housewife by Caroline Woods

The Bridesmaids Union by Jonathan Vatner

Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe

The Novelist by Jordan Castro

Boys, Beasts, & Men by Sam J. Miller

Esmond and Ilia: An Unreliable Memoir by Marina Warner

Everything I Need I Get from You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It by Kaitlyn Tiffany

Privacy by Nina Sadowsky

How to Raise an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Goodnight Racism by Ibram X. Kendi and Cbabi Bayoc

Human Resources: Poems by Ryann Stevenson

Belle Greene by Alexandra Lapierre, Tina Kover (translator)

January Fifteenth by Rachel Swirsky

The Grief of Stones: Part of The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison

Horse by Geraldine Brooks

Pig Years by Ellyn Gaydos

The Wet Hex by Sun Yung Shin

Ghost Lover: Stories by Lisa Taddeo

The Twilight World by Werner Herzog, Michael Hofmann (translator)

The Girls in Queens by Christine Kandic Torres

Vacationland by Meg Mitchell Moore

The Silence that Binds Us by Joanna Ho

The World As We Knew It: Dispatches From a Changing Climate by Amy Brady and Tajja Isen

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun by Tolá Okogwu

The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand

Blood Orange Night: My Journey to the Edge of Madness by Melissa Bond

Body Grammar by Jules Ohman

Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter by Lizzie Pook