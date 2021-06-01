New Releases and More for June 1, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss One Last Stop, Somebody’s Daughter, Malibu Rising, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir by Ashley C. Ford

The Tea Dragon Tapestry (The Tea Dragon Society) by K. O’Neill

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Bewilderness by Karen Tucker

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo

Dead Dead Girls (A Harlem Renaissance Mystery) by Nekesa Afia

The Ghosts We Keep by Mason Deaver

Ace Of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

The Lucky List by Rachael Lippincott

With Teeth by Kristen Arnett

Trouble Girls by Julia Lynn Rubin

The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons

Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin

The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández

Future Feeling by Joss Lake

How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith III

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Middletown by Sarah Moon

Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Hollow by B. Catling

Americanon: An Unexpected U.S. History in Thirteen Bestselling Books by Jess McHugh

A Lowcountry Bride by Preslaysa Williams

A Study in Crimson: Sherlock Holmes 1942 by Robert J. Harris

We Are Inevitable by Gayle Forman

Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind by Sue Black

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martínez

The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage by Sasha Issenberg

Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon

Las Biuty Queens: Stories by Iván Monalisa Ojeda, Hannah Kauders (translator)

The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu

There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness by M. Leona Godin

Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams

Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys

House of Sticks: A Memoir by Ly Tran

Double Blind by Edward St Aubyn

Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park

A Sisterhood of Secret Ambitions by Sheena Boekweg

The Shape of Darkness by Laura Purcell

Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand

A Chorus Rises (A Song Below Water) by Bethany C. Morrow

Pure Flame: A Legacy by Michelle Orange

The (Un)Popular Vote by Jasper Sanchez

The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer

Catch the Rabbit by Lana Bastašic

A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa

The Ship of Stolen Words by Fran Wilde

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi

Sisters of the Neversea by Cynthia L. Smith

Field Study by Chet’la Sebree

Girl One by Sara Flannery Murphy

Walking on Cowrie Shells: Stories by Nana Nkweti

Rememberings: Scenes from My Complicated Life by Sinéad O’Connor

Simone Breaks All the Rules by Debbie Rigaud

The Ninth Metal (The Comet Cycle) by Benjamin Percy

The Fires of Philadelphia: Citizen-Soldiers, Nativists, and the 1844 Riots Over the Soul of a Nation by Zachary M. Schrag

Buy Me Love by Martha Cooley

The 2000s Made Me Gay: Essays on Pop Culture by Grace Perry

The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America by Carol Anderson

Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler

Jay’s Gay Agenda by Jason June

Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization by Edward Slingerland

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Shoko’s Smile: Stories by Choi Eunyoung, Sung Ryu (translator)

The Portrait of a Mirror: A Novel by A. Natasha Joukovsky