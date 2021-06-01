Episode 313
New Releases and More for June 1, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss One Last Stop, Somebody’s Daughter, Malibu Rising, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir by Ashley C. Ford
The Tea Dragon Tapestry (The Tea Dragon Society) by K. O’Neill
The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
Bewilderness by Karen Tucker
The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo
Dead Dead Girls (A Harlem Renaissance Mystery) by Nekesa Afia
The Ghosts We Keep by Mason Deaver
Ace Of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
The Lucky List by Rachael Lippincott
With Teeth by Kristen Arnett
Trouble Girls by Julia Lynn Rubin
The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons
Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin
The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández
Future Feeling by Joss Lake
How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith III
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Middletown by Sarah Moon
Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Hollow by B. Catling
Americanon: An Unexpected U.S. History in Thirteen Bestselling Books by Jess McHugh
A Lowcountry Bride by Preslaysa Williams
A Study in Crimson: Sherlock Holmes 1942 by Robert J. Harris
We Are Inevitable by Gayle Forman
Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind by Sue Black
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martínez
The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage by Sasha Issenberg
Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon
Las Biuty Queens: Stories by Iván Monalisa Ojeda, Hannah Kauders (translator)
The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu
There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness by M. Leona Godin
Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams
Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys
House of Sticks: A Memoir by Ly Tran
Double Blind by Edward St Aubyn
Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park
A Sisterhood of Secret Ambitions by Sheena Boekweg
The Shape of Darkness by Laura Purcell
Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand
A Chorus Rises (A Song Below Water) by Bethany C. Morrow
Pure Flame: A Legacy by Michelle Orange
The (Un)Popular Vote by Jasper Sanchez
The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer
Catch the Rabbit by Lana Bastašic
A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa
The Ship of Stolen Words by Fran Wilde
An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi
Sisters of the Neversea by Cynthia L. Smith
Field Study by Chet’la Sebree
Girl One by Sara Flannery Murphy
Walking on Cowrie Shells: Stories by Nana Nkweti
Rememberings: Scenes from My Complicated Life by Sinéad O’Connor
Simone Breaks All the Rules by Debbie Rigaud
The Ninth Metal (The Comet Cycle) by Benjamin Percy
The Fires of Philadelphia: Citizen-Soldiers, Nativists, and the 1844 Riots Over the Soul of a Nation by Zachary M. Schrag
Buy Me Love by Martha Cooley
The 2000s Made Me Gay: Essays on Pop Culture by Grace Perry
The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America by Carol Anderson
Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler
Jay’s Gay Agenda by Jason June
Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization by Edward Slingerland
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
Shoko’s Smile: Stories by Choi Eunyoung, Sung Ryu (translator)
The Portrait of a Mirror: A Novel by A. Natasha Joukovsky