New Releases and More for July 5, 2022

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Florida Woman, Night of the Living Rez, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Florida Woman by Deb Rogers

100 Animals That Can F*cking End You by Mamadou Ndiaye

Expedition Backyard by Rosemary Mosco, illustrated by Binglin Hu

Bad Things Happen Here by Rebecca Barrow

Night of the Living Rez: Stories by Morgan Talty

Death by Bubble Tea by Jennifer J. Chow

Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare

Life Ceremony: Stories by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova (September 7 show)

Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena (July 27 show)

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith (July 6 show)

Ghosts by Dolly Alderton

Harrow by Joy Williams

Appleseed by Matt Bell

Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz

Creatures of Passage by Morowa Yejidé

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer by Dean Jobb

Nura and the Immortal Palace by M. T. Khan

Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury

The Light Always Breaks by Angela Jackson-Brown

Dream On by Angie Hockman

1,000 Coils of Fear by Olivia Wenzel, Priscilla Layne (translator)

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Fine: A Comic About Gender by Rhea Ewing

The Quiet Game by Greg Iles

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Ruins by Phoebe Wynne

Keya Das’s Second Act by Sopan Deb

In Her Boots by KJ Dell’Antonia

Hawk Mountain by Conner Habib

Our Gen by Diane McKinney-Whetstone

Voices in the Dead House (The American Novels) by Norman Lock

Apprentice Lord of Darkness by CED, Jean-Phillipe Morin

Original Sins: A Memoir by Matt Rowland Hill

Growing Up Getty: The Story of America’s Most Unconventional Dynasty by James Reginato

A Disaster in Three Acts by Kelsey Rodkey

Look Closer by David Ellis

Five-Part Invention by Andrea J. Buchanan

NSFW by Isabel Kaplan

The Charmed List by Julie Abe

Human Blues by Elisa Albert

The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay

Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola

First Born by Will Dean

The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger

Joan: A Novel of Joan of Arc by Katherine J. Chen

Take No Names by Daniel Nieh

What Souls Are Made Of: A Wuthering Heights Remix by Tasha Suri

Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore

Fellowship Point by Alice Elliott Dark

Self-Portrait with Ghost: Short Stories by Meng Jin

The Earthspinner by Anuradha Roy

The Burning Season by Alison Wisdom

Who We Were in the Dark by Jessica Taylor