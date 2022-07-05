New Releases and More for July 5, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Florida Woman, Night of the Living Rez, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Florida Woman by Deb Rogers
100 Animals That Can F*cking End You by Mamadou Ndiaye
Expedition Backyard by Rosemary Mosco, illustrated by Binglin Hu
Bad Things Happen Here by Rebecca Barrow
Night of the Living Rez: Stories by Morgan Talty
Death by Bubble Tea by Jennifer J. Chow
Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare
Life Ceremony: Stories by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova (September 7 show)
Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena (July 27 show)
Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith (July 6 show)
Ghosts by Dolly Alderton
Harrow by Joy Williams
Appleseed by Matt Bell
Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder
We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Creatures of Passage by Morowa Yejidé
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer by Dean Jobb
Nura and the Immortal Palace by M. T. Khan
Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury
The Light Always Breaks by Angela Jackson-Brown
Dream On by Angie Hockman
1,000 Coils of Fear by Olivia Wenzel, Priscilla Layne (translator)
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Fine: A Comic About Gender by Rhea Ewing
The Quiet Game by Greg Iles
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Ruins by Phoebe Wynne
Keya Das’s Second Act by Sopan Deb
In Her Boots by KJ Dell’Antonia
Hawk Mountain by Conner Habib
Our Gen by Diane McKinney-Whetstone
Voices in the Dead House (The American Novels) by Norman Lock
Apprentice Lord of Darkness by CED, Jean-Phillipe Morin
Original Sins: A Memoir by Matt Rowland Hill
Growing Up Getty: The Story of America’s Most Unconventional Dynasty by James Reginato
A Disaster in Three Acts by Kelsey Rodkey
Look Closer by David Ellis
Five-Part Invention by Andrea J. Buchanan
NSFW by Isabel Kaplan
The Charmed List by Julie Abe
Human Blues by Elisa Albert
The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay
Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola
First Born by Will Dean
The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger
Joan: A Novel of Joan of Arc by Katherine J. Chen
Take No Names by Daniel Nieh
What Souls Are Made Of: A Wuthering Heights Remix by Tasha Suri
Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore
Fellowship Point by Alice Elliott Dark
Self-Portrait with Ghost: Short Stories by Meng Jin
The Earthspinner by Anuradha Roy
The Burning Season by Alison Wisdom
Who We Were in the Dark by Jessica Taylor