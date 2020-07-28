Episode 270
New Releases and More for July 28, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss This Is My America, The Silence of the White City, I Kissed Alice, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Let’s Never Talk About This Again: A Memoir by Sara Faith Alterman
Stranger Things: Into the Fire by Jody Houser, Ryan Kelly, Le Beau Underwood, Triona Farrell, and Nate Piekos
The Silence of the White City by Eva García Sáenz
This Is My America by Kim Johnson
It Is Wood, It Is Stone: A Novel by Gabriella Burnham
Quintessence by Jess Redman
His & Hers by Alice Feeney
I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch and Victoria Ying
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Butterfly Lampshade by Aimee Bender
The Survivors by Jane Harper
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
1st Case by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts
Ferment: A Memoir of Mental Illness, Redemption, and Winemaking in the Mosel by Patrick Dobson
The Death of the Artist: How Creators Are Struggling to Survive in the Age of Billionaires and Big Tech by William Deresiewicz
Intimations: Six Essays by Zadie Smith
Wiving: A Memoir of Loving then Leaving the Patriarchy by Caitlin Myer
The Imago Stage by Karoline Georges, Rhonda Mullins (translator)
Demon in White (Sun Eater Book 3) by Christopher Ruocchio
Earth A.D. The Poisoning of The American Landscape and the Communities that Fought Back by Michael Lee Nirenberg
How to Build a Story . . . Or, the Big What If by Frances O’Roark Dowell, Stacy Ebert
Ever Cursed by Corey Ann Haydu
Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Constitution Illustrated by R. Sikoryak
One Story by Gipi
A Grave is Given Supper by Mike Soto
The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich
A Royal Affair: A Sparks & Bainbridge Mystery by Allison Montclair
SFSX (Safe Sex) Volume 1: Protection by Tina Horn, Michael Dowling, et al.
Intentional Integrity: How Smart Companies Can Lead an Ethical Revolution–and Why That’s Good for All of Us by Robert Chesnut
The Wife Who Knew Too Much by Michele Campbell
Battle Born: Lapis Lazuli by Maximilian Uriarte
Something to Live For by Richard Roper
Men on Horseback: The Power of Charisma in the Age of Revolution by David A. Bell
True or False: A CIA Analyst’s Guide to Spotting Fake News by Cindy L. Otis
Until It’s Over: A Novel by Nicci French
Hieroglyphics by Jill McCorkle
Deep Delta Justice: A Black Teen, His Lawyer, and Their Groundbreaking Battle for Civil Rights in the South by Matthew Van Meter
The Five Books of (Robert) Moses by Arthur Nersesian
The Girl in the White Van by April Henry
Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All by Suzanne Nossel
Doggos Doing Things: The Hilarious World of Puppos, Borkers, and Other Good Bois by Creators of @doggosdoingthings
The Mall: A Novel by Megan McCafferty
Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel by Kit Rocha
Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes to Activate Your Power and Feed Your Potential by Haile Thomas
Uncrowned Queen: The Life of Margaret Beaufort, Mother of the Tudors by Nicola Tallis
When She Was Good by Michael Robotham
Mayday 1971: A White House at War, a Revolt in the Streets, and the Untold History of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest by Lawrence Roberts
Fantastic Origami Flying Creatures: 24 Realistic Models by Hisao Fukui
Automatic Reload: A Novel by Ferrett Steinmetz
Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World’s Queer Frontiers by Mark Gevisser
Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto by Michelle Bowdler
Afterland by Lauren Beukes
Far Out Man: Tales of Life in the Counterculture by Eric Utne
The End of Her by Shari Lapena
Life Events: A Novel by Karolina Waclawiak
Kings County by David Goodwillie
Bottled Goods: A Novel by Sophie van Llewyn
The Truth Hurts: A Novel by Rebecca Reid
East of Hounslow (Jay Qasim, Book 1) by Khurrum Rahman
Someone’s Listening : A Novel by Seraphina Nova Glass
Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir by Natasha Trethewey
Playing Nice: A Novel by JP Delaney
A Star Is Bored by Byron Lane
The Kids Are Gonna Ask: A Novel by Gretchen Anthony
City of Secrets by Victoria Ying
Florida Man: A Novel by Tom Cooper
The Complete Works of Alberto Caeiro by Fernando Pessoa
The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die: A Novel by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay
Fathoms: The World in the Whale by Rebecca Giggs
Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town by Barbara Demick
The Apocalypse Factory: Plutonium and the Making of the Atomic Age by Steve Olson
Perception: How Our Bodies Shape Our Minds by Dennis Proffitt, Drake Baer
A Wicked Magic by Sasha Laurens
A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of J. B. S. Haldane by Samanth Subramanian
Avoid the Day: A New Nonfiction in 2 Movements by Jay Kirk
Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession by Sarah Weinman
Crossings by Alex Landragin
Empire of Wild: A Novel by Cherie Dimaline
The Worst of All Possible Worlds (The Salvagers #3) by Alex White
Flyaway by Kathleen Jennings
Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth, and the Case of Two Missing Girls by Jax Miller
The Stepping Off Place by Cameron Kelly Rosenblum
Strange Bedfellows: Adventures into the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs by Ina Park
The Fate of a Flapper: A Mystery by Susanna Calkins
I Hold a Wolf by the Ears: Stories by Laura van den Berg
The Two Mrs. Carlyles by Suzanne Rindell
No Presents Please: Mumbai Stories by Jayant Kaikini, Tejaswini Niranjana (Translator)
Must I Go: A Novel by Yiyun Li
The Cloven: Book One by Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth
The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite
The Wild Laughter by Caoilinn Hughes
Subterranean: Tales of Dark Fantasy 3 by William Schafer