New Releases and More for July 28, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss This Is My America, The Silence of the White City, I Kissed Alice, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Let’s Never Talk About This Again: A Memoir by Sara Faith Alterman

Stranger Things: Into the Fire by Jody Houser, Ryan Kelly, Le Beau Underwood, Triona Farrell, and Nate Piekos

The Silence of the White City by Eva García Sáenz

This Is My America by Kim Johnson

It Is Wood, It Is Stone: A Novel by Gabriella Burnham

Quintessence by Jess Redman

His & Hers by Alice Feeney

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch and Victoria Ying

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Butterfly Lampshade by Aimee Bender

The Survivors by Jane Harper

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

1st Case by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts

Ferment: A Memoir of Mental Illness, Redemption, and Winemaking in the Mosel by Patrick Dobson

The Death of the Artist: How Creators Are Struggling to Survive in the Age of Billionaires and Big Tech by William Deresiewicz

Intimations: Six Essays by Zadie Smith

Wiving: A Memoir of Loving then Leaving the Patriarchy by Caitlin Myer

The Imago Stage by Karoline Georges, Rhonda Mullins (translator)

Demon in White (Sun Eater Book 3) by Christopher Ruocchio

Earth A.D. The Poisoning of The American Landscape and the Communities that Fought Back by Michael Lee Nirenberg

How to Build a Story . . . Or, the Big What If by Frances O’Roark Dowell, Stacy Ebert

Ever Cursed by Corey Ann Haydu

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Constitution Illustrated by R. Sikoryak

One Story by Gipi

A Grave is Given Supper by Mike Soto

The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich

A Royal Affair: A Sparks & Bainbridge Mystery by Allison Montclair

SFSX (Safe Sex) Volume 1: Protection by Tina Horn, Michael Dowling, et al.

Intentional Integrity: How Smart Companies Can Lead an Ethical Revolution–and Why That’s Good for All of Us by Robert Chesnut

The Wife Who Knew Too Much by Michele Campbell

Battle Born: Lapis Lazuli by Maximilian Uriarte

Something to Live For by Richard Roper

Men on Horseback: The Power of Charisma in the Age of Revolution by David A. Bell

True or False: A CIA Analyst’s Guide to Spotting Fake News by Cindy L. Otis

Until It’s Over: A Novel by Nicci French

Hieroglyphics by Jill McCorkle

Deep Delta Justice: A Black Teen, His Lawyer, and Their Groundbreaking Battle for Civil Rights in the South by Matthew Van Meter

The Five Books of (Robert) Moses by Arthur Nersesian

The Girl in the White Van by April Henry

Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All by Suzanne Nossel

Doggos Doing Things: The Hilarious World of Puppos, Borkers, and Other Good Bois by Creators of @doggosdoingthings

The Mall: A Novel by Megan McCafferty

Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel by Kit Rocha

Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes to Activate Your Power and Feed Your Potential by Haile Thomas

Uncrowned Queen: The Life of Margaret Beaufort, Mother of the Tudors by Nicola Tallis

When She Was Good by Michael Robotham

Mayday 1971: A White House at War, a Revolt in the Streets, and the Untold History of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest by Lawrence Roberts

Fantastic Origami Flying Creatures: 24 Realistic Models by Hisao Fukui

Automatic Reload: A Novel by Ferrett Steinmetz

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World’s Queer Frontiers by Mark Gevisser

Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto by Michelle Bowdler

Afterland by Lauren Beukes

Far Out Man: Tales of Life in the Counterculture by Eric Utne

The End of Her by Shari Lapena

Life Events: A Novel by Karolina Waclawiak

Kings County by David Goodwillie

Bottled Goods: A Novel by Sophie van Llewyn

The Truth Hurts: A Novel by Rebecca Reid

East of Hounslow (Jay Qasim, Book 1) by Khurrum Rahman

Someone’s Listening : A Novel by Seraphina Nova Glass

Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir by Natasha Trethewey

Playing Nice: A Novel by JP Delaney

A Star Is Bored by Byron Lane

The Kids Are Gonna Ask: A Novel by Gretchen Anthony

City of Secrets by Victoria Ying

Florida Man: A Novel by Tom Cooper

The Complete Works of Alberto Caeiro by Fernando Pessoa

The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die: A Novel by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay

Fathoms: The World in the Whale by Rebecca Giggs

Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town by Barbara Demick

The Apocalypse Factory: Plutonium and the Making of the Atomic Age by Steve Olson

Perception: How Our Bodies Shape Our Minds by Dennis Proffitt, Drake Baer

A Wicked Magic by Sasha Laurens

A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of J. B. S. Haldane by Samanth Subramanian

Avoid the Day: A New Nonfiction in 2 Movements by Jay Kirk

Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession by Sarah Weinman

Crossings by Alex Landragin

Empire of Wild: A Novel by Cherie Dimaline

The Worst of All Possible Worlds (The Salvagers #3) by Alex White

Flyaway by Kathleen Jennings

Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth, and the Case of Two Missing Girls by Jax Miller

The Stepping Off Place by Cameron Kelly Rosenblum

Strange Bedfellows: Adventures into the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs by Ina Park

The Fate of a Flapper: A Mystery by Susanna Calkins

I Hold a Wolf by the Ears: Stories by Laura van den Berg

The Two Mrs. Carlyles by Suzanne Rindell

No Presents Please: Mumbai Stories by Jayant Kaikini, Tejaswini Niranjana (Translator)

Must I Go: A Novel by Yiyun Li

The Cloven: Book One by Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth

The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite

The Wild Laughter by Caoilinn Hughes

Subterranean: Tales of Dark Fantasy 3 by William Schafer

