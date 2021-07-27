Episode 321
New Releases and More for July 27, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Not a Happy Family, Summer Fun, A Song Everlasting, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena
Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton
A Song Everlasting by Ha Jin
I Am Not Starfire by Mariko Tamaki with art by Yoshi Yoshitani
Fierce Little Thing by Miranda Beverly-Whittemore
Red Wolf by Rachel Vincent
The Accursed Vampire by Madeline McGrane
While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun Harrison
Grimm’s Complete Fairy Tales by Jacob Grimm, Wilhelm Grimm
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer
‘Salem’s Lot by Stephen King
An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Radar Girls by Sara Ackerman
The Rocky Road to Ruin: An Ice Cream Shop Mystery by Meri Allen
Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Line of California’s Wildfires by Jaime Lowe
When We Were Strangers by Alex Richards
The Breakup Monologues: The Unexpected Joy of Heartbreak by Rosie Wilby
Rhode Island Red (A Nanette Hayes Mystery) by Charlotte Carter
A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes: A Son’s Memoir of Gabriel García Márquez and Mercedes Barcha by Rodrigo Garcia
Weird Kid by Greg van Eekhout
Three Words for Goodbye by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb
The Man Ban by Nicola Marsh
How to Find Your Way in the Dark by Derek B. Miller
The Silver Blonde by Elizabeth Ross
They’ll Never Catch Us by Jessica Goodman
The Minister Primarily by John Oliver Killens
The Great Peace: A Memoir by Mena Suvari
Safe in My Arms by Sara Shepard
Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina by Georgina Pazcoguin
The Perfect Ruin by Shanora Williams
Star Wars The High Republic: Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland
New Teeth: Stories by Simon Rich
Walls by L.M. Elliott
Queer Stepfamilies: The Path to Social and Legal Recognition by Katie L. Acosta
Always Crashing in the Same Car: On Art, Crisis, and Los Angeles, California by Matthew Specktor
The Second Season by Emily Adrian
The Runaway Heiress by Meg Tilly
The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit by John V. Petrocelli
World in Between: Based on a True Refugee Story by Kenan Trebincevic and Susan Shapiro
Shooting Out the Lights: A Memoir by Kim Fairley
Much Ado about Nauticaling (A Whit and Whiskers Mystery Book 1) by Gabby Allan
We Want What We Want: Stories by Alix Ohlin
Just One Look by Lindsay Cameron
Rovers by Richard Lange
Small Favors by Erin A. Craig
Goldenrod: Poems by Maggie Smith
The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession by Jennifer Chiaverini
Nadiya Bakes: Over 100 Must-Try Recipes for Breads, Cakes, Biscuits, Pies, and More by Nadiya Hussain
Godspeed by Nickolas Butler
Heartbreak For Hire by Sonia Hartl
A Good Day for Chardonnay (Sunshine Vicram #2) by Darynda Jones
Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea by Edith Widder, Ph.D