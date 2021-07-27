New Releases and More for July 27, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Not a Happy Family, Summer Fun, A Song Everlasting, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena

Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton

A Song Everlasting by Ha Jin

I Am Not Starfire by Mariko Tamaki with art by Yoshi Yoshitani

Fierce Little Thing by Miranda Beverly-Whittemore

Red Wolf by Rachel Vincent

The Accursed Vampire by Madeline McGrane

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun Harrison

Grimm’s Complete Fairy Tales by Jacob Grimm, Wilhelm Grimm

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

‘Salem’s Lot by Stephen King

An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Radar Girls by Sara Ackerman

The Rocky Road to Ruin: An Ice Cream Shop Mystery by Meri Allen

Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Line of California’s Wildfires by Jaime Lowe

When We Were Strangers by Alex Richards

The Breakup Monologues: The Unexpected Joy of Heartbreak by Rosie Wilby

Rhode Island Red (A Nanette Hayes Mystery) by Charlotte Carter

A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes: A Son’s Memoir of Gabriel García Márquez and Mercedes Barcha by Rodrigo Garcia

Weird Kid by Greg van Eekhout

Three Words for Goodbye by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb

The Man Ban by Nicola Marsh

How to Find Your Way in the Dark by Derek B. Miller

The Silver Blonde by Elizabeth Ross

They’ll Never Catch Us by Jessica Goodman

The Minister Primarily by John Oliver Killens

The Great Peace: A Memoir by Mena Suvari

Safe in My Arms by Sara Shepard

Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina by Georgina Pazcoguin

The Perfect Ruin by Shanora Williams

Star Wars The High Republic: Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland

New Teeth: Stories by Simon Rich

Walls by L.M. Elliott

Queer Stepfamilies: The Path to Social and Legal Recognition by Katie L. Acosta

Always Crashing in the Same Car: On Art, Crisis, and Los Angeles, California by Matthew Specktor

The Second Season by Emily Adrian

The Runaway Heiress by Meg Tilly

The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit by John V. Petrocelli

World in Between: Based on a True Refugee Story by Kenan Trebincevic and Susan Shapiro

Shooting Out the Lights: A Memoir by Kim Fairley

Much Ado about Nauticaling (A Whit and Whiskers Mystery Book 1) by Gabby Allan

We Want What We Want: Stories by Alix Ohlin

Just One Look by Lindsay Cameron

Rovers by Richard Lange

Small Favors by Erin A. Craig

Goldenrod: Poems by Maggie Smith

The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession by Jennifer Chiaverini

Nadiya Bakes: Over 100 Must-Try Recipes for Breads, Cakes, Biscuits, Pies, and More by Nadiya Hussain

Godspeed by Nickolas Butler

Heartbreak For Hire by Sonia Hartl

A Good Day for Chardonnay (Sunshine Vicram #2) by Darynda Jones

Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea by Edith Widder, Ph.D