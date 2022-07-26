New Releases and More for July 26, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Calling for a Blanket Dance, The Souls of White Jokes, Nightmare Fuel, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah
The Souls of White Jokes: How Racist Humor Fuels White Supremacy by Raúl Pérez
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim (paperback)
How to Read Now: Essays by Elaine Castillo
Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Films by Nina Nesseth
Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear by Margee Kerr
Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Fish Swimming in Dappled Sunlight by Riku Onda, Alison Watts (Translator)
Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Noor by Nnedi Okorafor
The Kingdoms by Natasha Pulley
The Half Life of Valery K by Natasha Pulley
56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard
For Butter or Worse by Erin La Rosa
Knot Again (Real Men Knit series Book 2) by Kwana Jackson
Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee
The Wild Ones by Nafiza Azad
The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey
The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Accomplished: A Georgie Darcy Novel by Amanda Quain
Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma by Preeti Chhibber and Nicoletta Baldari
Children of the Quicksands by Efua Traoré
Boys I Know by Anna Gracia
The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne
Into the Sublime by Kate A. Boorman
A Strange and Stubborn Endurance by Foz Meadows
Twice a Quinceañera by Yamile Saied Méndez
The Boys by Katie Hafner
Ravenous Things by Derrick Chow
Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer by Kathy Kleiman
Where You End and I Begin: A Memoir by Leah McLaren
Team Chu and the Battle of Blackwood Arena by Julie C. Dao
Long Story Short by Serena Kaylor
Point Last Seen by Christina Dodd
Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen
Some of It Was Real by Nan Fischer
The Valkyrie’s Daughter by Tiana Warner
An Honest Living by Dwyer Murphy
Twice as Perfect by Louisa Onome
A Half-built Garden by Ruthanna Emrys
Miraculous by Caroline Starr Rose
Beating Heart Baby by Lio Min
Grounded for All Eternity by Darcy Marks
The Witchery by S. Isabelle
The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects (Anniversary Edition) by Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart