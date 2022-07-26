New Releases and More for July 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Calling for a Blanket Dance, The Souls of White Jokes, Nightmare Fuel, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah

The Souls of White Jokes: How Racist Humor Fuels White Supremacy by Raúl Pérez

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim (paperback)

How to Read Now: Essays by Elaine Castillo

Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Films by Nina Nesseth

Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear by Margee Kerr

Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen

Fish Swimming in Dappled Sunlight by Riku Onda, Alison Watts (Translator)

Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Noor by Nnedi Okorafor

The Kingdoms by Natasha Pulley

The Half Life of Valery K by Natasha Pulley

56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard

For Butter or Worse by Erin La Rosa

Knot Again (Real Men Knit series Book 2) by Kwana Jackson

Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee

The Wild Ones by Nafiza Azad

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey

The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley

Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Accomplished: A Georgie Darcy Novel by Amanda Quain

Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma by Preeti Chhibber and Nicoletta Baldari

Children of the Quicksands by Efua Traoré

Boys I Know by Anna Gracia

The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne

Into the Sublime by Kate A. Boorman

A Strange and Stubborn Endurance by Foz Meadows

Twice a Quinceañera by Yamile Saied Méndez

The Boys by Katie Hafner

Ravenous Things by Derrick Chow

Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer by Kathy Kleiman

Where You End and I Begin: A Memoir by Leah McLaren

Team Chu and the Battle of Blackwood Arena by Julie C. Dao

Long Story Short by Serena Kaylor

Point Last Seen by Christina Dodd

Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen

Some of It Was Real by Nan Fischer

The Valkyrie’s Daughter by Tiana Warner

An Honest Living by Dwyer Murphy

Twice as Perfect by Louisa Onome

A Half-built Garden by Ruthanna Emrys

Miraculous by Caroline Starr Rose

Beating Heart Baby by Lio Min

Grounded for All Eternity by Darcy Marks

The Witchery by S. Isabelle

The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects (Anniversary Edition) by Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart