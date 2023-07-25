New Releases and More for July 25, 2023
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Weaver and the Witch Queen, Abeni’s Song, Glaciers, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Weaver and the Witch Queen by Genevieve Gornichec
Abeni’s Song by P. Djèlí Clark
Silver Under Nightfall (Reaper Book 1) by Rin Chupeco
Their Vicious Games by Joelle Wellington
Glaciers by Alexis Smith
The Bookbinder by Pip Williams
The Last Ranger by Peter Heller
Intermission by Phyllis R. Dixon
Paperback Releases:
Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison
Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)
How to Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann
Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney
The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang
Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah
The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn
Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell
The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Emergent Properties by Aimee Ogden
What We’re Reading:
A Fish Has No Word For Water: A punk homeless San Francisco memoir by Violet Blue
Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included) by Dr. Pooja Lakshmin
The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele
More Books Out This Week:
Chameleon: A Black Box Thriller by Remi Adeleke
The Forest Brims Over by Maru Ayase, Haydn Trowell (translator)
Light Bringer (Red Rising Series) by Pierce Brown
The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships by Ali Bryan
King of the Armadillos by Wendy Chin-Tanner
Infested: An MTV Fear Novel by Angel Luis Colón
Sparrow Being Sparrow by Gail Donovan, Elysia Case
Misfit Mansion by Kay Davault
Rana Joon and the One and Only Now by Shideh Etaat
The Hunt by Kelly J. Ford
The Possibilities by Yael Goldstein-Love
An Honest Man by Michael Koryta
Gryphon in Light (Kelvren’s Saga) by Mercedes Lackey and Larry Dixon
Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena
Prom Mom by Laura Lippman
Speech Team by Tim Murphy
Bonesmith by Nicki Pau Preto
Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge by Spencer Quinn
Somebody’s Fool by Richard Russo
The Exorcist Legacy: 50 Years of Fear by Nat Segaloff
Milk & Mocha Comics Collection: Our Little Happiness by Melani Sie
Homicide: The Graphic Novel, Part One by David Simon and Philippe Squarzoni
A Game of Gods by Scarlett St. Clair
Kala by Colin Walsh