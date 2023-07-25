New Releases and More for July 25, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Weaver and the Witch Queen, Abeni’s Song, Glaciers, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Weaver and the Witch Queen by Genevieve Gornichec

Abeni’s Song by P. Djèlí Clark

Silver Under Nightfall (Reaper Book 1) by Rin Chupeco

Their Vicious Games by Joelle Wellington

Glaciers by Alexis Smith

The Bookbinder by Pip Williams

The Last Ranger by Peter Heller

Intermission by Phyllis R. Dixon

Paperback Releases:

Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison

Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)

How to Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang

Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah

The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn

Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell

The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz

Emergent Properties by Aimee Ogden

What We’re Reading:

A Fish Has No Word For Water: A punk homeless San Francisco memoir by Violet Blue

Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included) by Dr. Pooja Lakshmin

The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele

More Books Out This Week:

Chameleon: A Black Box Thriller by Remi Adeleke

The Forest Brims Over by Maru Ayase, Haydn Trowell (translator)

Light Bringer (Red Rising Series) by Pierce Brown

The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships by Ali Bryan

King of the Armadillos by Wendy Chin-Tanner

Infested: An MTV Fear Novel by Angel Luis Colón

Sparrow Being Sparrow by Gail Donovan, Elysia Case

Misfit Mansion by Kay Davault

Rana Joon and the One and Only Now by Shideh Etaat

The Hunt by Kelly J. Ford

The Possibilities by Yael Goldstein-Love

An Honest Man by Michael Koryta

Gryphon in Light (Kelvren’s Saga) by Mercedes Lackey and Larry Dixon

Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena

Prom Mom by Laura Lippman

Speech Team by Tim Murphy

Bonesmith by Nicki Pau Preto

Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge by Spencer Quinn

Somebody’s Fool by Richard Russo

The Exorcist Legacy: 50 Years of Fear by Nat Segaloff

Milk & Mocha Comics Collection: Our Little Happiness by Melani Sie

Homicide: The Graphic Novel, Part One by David Simon and Philippe Squarzoni

A Game of Gods by Scarlett St. Clair

Kala by Colin Walsh