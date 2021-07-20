New Releases and More for July 20, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss For Your Own Good, Intimacies, The River Has Teeth, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

For Your Own Good by Samantha Downing

The Dire Days of Willowweep Manor by Shaenon K. Garrity and Christopher Baldwin

Jillian vs. Parasite Planet by Nicole Kornher-Stace, Scott Brown

In the Same Boat by Holly Green

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters

The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig

You & Me at the End of the World by Brianna Bourne

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Noor by Nnedi Okorafor

Carrie by Stephen King

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Colorful by Eto Mori

Fish Heads and Duck Skin by Lindsey Salatka

Stolen: A Memoir by Elizabeth Gilpin

The Woman from Uruguay by Pedro Mairal, Jennifer Croft (Translator)

The Devil You Know: Stories of Human Cruelty and Compassion by Gwen Adshead and Eileen Horne

Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine by Nicola Twilley, Geoff Manaugh

Paradise, WV by Rob Rufus

The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion by Eliot Brown, Maureen Farrell

I Will: How Four American Indians Put Their Lives on the Line and Changed History by Sheron Wyant-Leonard

Come With Me by Ronald Malfi

Isn’t It Bromantic? by Lyssa Kay Adams

Sixteen Horses by Greg Buchanan

The Bachelor by Andrew Palmer

El Chapo: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Drug Lord by Noah Hurowitz

Hot Under His Collar by Andie J. Christopher

New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story by Winifred Gallagher

The Verge: Reformation, Renaissance, and Forty Years that Shook the World by Patrick Wyman

Better With Butter by Victoria Piontek

Curses by Lish McBride

Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North

More Anon: Selected Poems by Maureen N. McLane

When We Were Young by Richard Roper

The Sinful Lives of Trophy Wives by Kristin Miller

By Water Beneath the Walls: The Rise of the Navy SEALs by Benjamin H. Milligan

Linked by Gordon Korman

False Witness by Karin Slaughter

Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away by Ann Hagedorn

The Tiny Bee That Hovers at the Center of the World by David Searcy

The Council of Animals by Nick McDonell, Steven Tabbutt (Illustrator)

These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan

The Retreat by Elisabeth de Mariaffi

The Howe Dynasty: The Untold Story of a Military Family and the Women Behind Britain’s Wars for America by Julie Flavell

After the Ink Dries by Cassie Gustafson

Virtue by Hermione Hoby

Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

A Woman of Intelligence by Karin Tanabe

Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World by Lisa Wells

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Red Traitor by Owen Matthews

A Radical Act of Free Magic (The Shadow Histories) by H. G. Parry

Closing Costs by Bracken MacLeod

What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad

The Past is Red by Catherynne M. Valente

The Lights of Sugarberry Cove by Heather Webber

Golden Boy: A Murder Among the Manhattan Elite by John Glatt

Better to Have Gone: Love, Death, and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville by Akash Kapur