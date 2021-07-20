Episode 320
New Releases and More for July 20, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss For Your Own Good, Intimacies, The River Has Teeth, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
For Your Own Good by Samantha Downing
The Dire Days of Willowweep Manor by Shaenon K. Garrity and Christopher Baldwin
Jillian vs. Parasite Planet by Nicole Kornher-Stace, Scott Brown
In the Same Boat by Holly Green
Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters
The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig
You & Me at the End of the World by Brianna Bourne
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Noor by Nnedi Okorafor
Carrie by Stephen King
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Colorful by Eto Mori
Fish Heads and Duck Skin by Lindsey Salatka
Stolen: A Memoir by Elizabeth Gilpin
The Woman from Uruguay by Pedro Mairal, Jennifer Croft (Translator)
The Devil You Know: Stories of Human Cruelty and Compassion by Gwen Adshead and Eileen Horne
Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine by Nicola Twilley, Geoff Manaugh
Paradise, WV by Rob Rufus
The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion by Eliot Brown, Maureen Farrell
I Will: How Four American Indians Put Their Lives on the Line and Changed History by Sheron Wyant-Leonard
Come With Me by Ronald Malfi
Isn’t It Bromantic? by Lyssa Kay Adams
Sixteen Horses by Greg Buchanan
The Bachelor by Andrew Palmer
El Chapo: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Drug Lord by Noah Hurowitz
Hot Under His Collar by Andie J. Christopher
New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story by Winifred Gallagher
The Verge: Reformation, Renaissance, and Forty Years that Shook the World by Patrick Wyman
Better With Butter by Victoria Piontek
Curses by Lish McBride
Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North
More Anon: Selected Poems by Maureen N. McLane
When We Were Young by Richard Roper
The Sinful Lives of Trophy Wives by Kristin Miller
By Water Beneath the Walls: The Rise of the Navy SEALs by Benjamin H. Milligan
Linked by Gordon Korman
False Witness by Karin Slaughter
Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away by Ann Hagedorn
The Tiny Bee That Hovers at the Center of the World by David Searcy
The Council of Animals by Nick McDonell, Steven Tabbutt (Illustrator)
These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan
The Retreat by Elisabeth de Mariaffi
The Howe Dynasty: The Untold Story of a Military Family and the Women Behind Britain’s Wars for America by Julie Flavell
After the Ink Dries by Cassie Gustafson
Virtue by Hermione Hoby
Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder
A Woman of Intelligence by Karin Tanabe
Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World by Lisa Wells
She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Red Traitor by Owen Matthews
A Radical Act of Free Magic (The Shadow Histories) by H. G. Parry
Closing Costs by Bracken MacLeod
What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad
The Past is Red by Catherynne M. Valente
The Lights of Sugarberry Cove by Heather Webber
Golden Boy: A Murder Among the Manhattan Elite by John Glatt
Better to Have Gone: Love, Death, and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville by Akash Kapur