New Releases and More for July 14, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Utopia Avenue, The Extraordinaries, Running, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell

Running by Natalia Sylvester

Devil’s Ballast by Meg Caddy

Well-Behaved Indian Women by Saumya Dave

The King of Confidence: A Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets, and the Murder of an American Monarch by Miles Harvey

A Sweet Mess by Jayci Lee

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

Cursed Objects: Strange but True Stories of the World’s Most Infamous Items by J. W. Ocker

A Unified Theory of Cats on the Internet by E.J. White

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

One Year at Ellsmere by Faith Erin Hicks

The Good Doctor: Why Medical Uncertainty Matters by Kenneth Brigham, Michael M. E. Johns

Keep My Heart in San Francisco by Amelia Diane Coombs

Come Again by Robert Webb

Red Noise by John P. Murphy

Character: The History of a Cultural Obsession by Marjorie Garber

The Orphans of Raspay by Lois McMaster Bujold

Never Ask Me by Jeff Abbott

Promised Land: How the Rise of the Middle Class Transformed America, 1929-1968 by David Stebenne

The Names of All the Flowers: A Memoir by Melissa Valentine

Cut to the Bone: A Novel by Ellison Cooper

The Burden of Truth by Neal Griffin

A Dangerous Breed: A Novel (Van Shaw Novels) by Glen Erik Hamilton

Disposable City: Miami’s Future on the Shores of Climate Catastrophe by Mario Alejandro Ariza

Little Book of Video Games: 70 Classics That Everyone Should Know and Play by Melissa Brinks

Mansour’s Eyes by Ryad Girod, Chris Clarke (translator)

The Year of Dangerous Days: Race, Riots, and Refugees in Miami 1980 by Nicholas Griffin

The Unstoppable Wasp: Built On Hope by Sam Maggs

F*ckface: And Other Stories by Leah Hampton

Wonderland by Zoje Stage

They Didn’t See Us Coming: The Hidden History of Feminism in the Nineties by Lisa Levenstein

Miracle Country: A Memoir by Kendra Atleework

Life Is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age by Bruce Feiler

Make Russia Great Again: A Novel by Christopher Buckley

The Lantern Men (Ruth Galloway Mysteries Book 12) by Elly Griffiths

Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics by Tom Scioli

A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir by Colin Jost

Blacksad: The Collected Stories by Juan Diaz Canales, Juanjo Guarnido

Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman

Survival of the Friendliest : Understanding Our Origins and Rediscovering Our Common Humanity by Brian Hare, Vanessa Woods

Carville’s Cure: Leprosy, Stigma, and the Fight for Justice by Pam Fessler

The Journeys of Trees: A Story about Forests, People, and the Future by Zach St. George

The Divine Miss Marble: A Life of Tennis, Fame, and Mystery by Robert Weintraub

Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control by Paul Dye

Sex and Lies: True Stories of Women’s Intimate Lives in the Arab World by Leila Slimani

The Gamesmaster: My Life in the ’80s Geek Culture Trenches with G.I. Joe, Dungeons & Dragons, and The Transformers by Flint Dille

The Sensitives: The Rise of Environmental Illness and the Search for America’s Last Pure Place by Oliver Broudy

The Infinite Machine: How an Army of Crypto-hackers Is Building the Next Internet with Ethereum by Camila Russo

Dear Emmie Blue: A Novel by Lia Louis

When Truth Is All You Have: A Memoir of Faith, Justice, and Freedom for the Wrongly Convicted by Jim McCloskey

How to Save a Life by Liz Fenton, Lisa Steinke

Inheritors by Asako Serizawa

Unfuck Your Worth: Overcome Your Money Emotions, Value Your Own Labor, and Manage Financial Freak-outs in a Capitalist Hellscape (5-minute Therapy) by Ph.D. Harper, Faith G.

A Good Family by A.H. Kim

Shirley and Jamila Save Their Summer by Gillian Goerz

Filthy Beasts: A Memoir by Kirkland Hamill

Being Toffee by Sarah Crossan

Travels with a Writing Brush: Classical Japanese Travel Writing from the Manyoshu to Basho by Meredith McKinney (Editor, Translator)

Danny Constantino’s First (and Maybe Last?) Date by Paul Acampora

Underwater: How Our American Dream of Home-ownership Became a Nightmare by Ryan Dezember

The Merchant of Prato: Daily Life in an Italian Medieval City by Iris Origo

The Invention of Sophie Carter by Samantha Hastings

Outraged: Why Everyone Is Shouting and No One Is Talking by Ashley ‘Dotty’ Charles

Death and the Butterfly: A Novel by Colin Hester

Mayhem by Estelle Laure

A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes Graphic Novel by Sabaa Tahir, Nicole Andelfinger, Sonia Liao (Illustrator)

All Our Broken Idols by Paul M.M. Cooper

Death Rattle by Alex Gilly

What You Wish For by Katherine Center

The Safe Place: A Novel by Anna Downes

Blacktop Wasteland: A Novel by S. A. Cosby

The Do-Over by Jennifer Honeybourn

Gimme Everything You Got by Iva-Marie Palmer

The Glare by Margot Harrison

The Nesting Dolls: A Novel by Alina Adams

Survival Instincts by Jen Waite

The Fell of Dark by Caleb Roehrig

Niche: A Memoir in Pastiche by Momus

Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw by Charles Leerhsen

Garlic, Mint, & Sweet Basil by Jean-Claude Izzo, Howard Curtis (translator)

Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars: Space, Exploration, and Life on Earth by Kate Greene

Other People’s Pets by R.L. Maizes

Now & When by Sara Bennett Wealer

Above Us Only Sky: Essays by Marion Winik

Age of Consent by Amanda Brainerd

Mother Land: A Novel by Leah Franqui

The Relentless Moon (Lady Astronaut #3) by Mary Robinette Kowal

Natural History: A Novel by Carlos Fonseca, Megan McDowell (translator)

A History of My Brief Body by Billy-Ray Belcourt

The Montague Twins by Nathan Page and Drew Shannon

He Must Like You by Danielle Younge-Ullman

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford

Wilderness Chef: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking Outdoors by Ray Mears

Soaked! by Abi Cushman