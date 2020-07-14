Episode 268
New Releases and More for July 14, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Utopia Avenue, The Extraordinaries, Running, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; Flatiron Books, publisher of Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby; and Size Zero by Abigail Mangin.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones
The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune
Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell
Running by Natalia Sylvester
Devil’s Ballast by Meg Caddy
Well-Behaved Indian Women by Saumya Dave
The King of Confidence: A Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets, and the Murder of an American Monarch by Miles Harvey
A Sweet Mess by Jayci Lee
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune
Cursed Objects: Strange but True Stories of the World’s Most Infamous Items by J. W. Ocker
A Unified Theory of Cats on the Internet by E.J. White
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
One Year at Ellsmere by Faith Erin Hicks
The Good Doctor: Why Medical Uncertainty Matters by Kenneth Brigham, Michael M. E. Johns
Keep My Heart in San Francisco by Amelia Diane Coombs
Come Again by Robert Webb
Red Noise by John P. Murphy
Character: The History of a Cultural Obsession by Marjorie Garber
The Orphans of Raspay by Lois McMaster Bujold
Never Ask Me by Jeff Abbott
Promised Land: How the Rise of the Middle Class Transformed America, 1929-1968 by David Stebenne
The Names of All the Flowers: A Memoir by Melissa Valentine
Cut to the Bone: A Novel by Ellison Cooper
The Burden of Truth by Neal Griffin
A Dangerous Breed: A Novel (Van Shaw Novels) by Glen Erik Hamilton
Disposable City: Miami’s Future on the Shores of Climate Catastrophe by Mario Alejandro Ariza
Little Book of Video Games: 70 Classics That Everyone Should Know and Play by Melissa Brinks
Mansour’s Eyes by Ryad Girod, Chris Clarke (translator)
The Year of Dangerous Days: Race, Riots, and Refugees in Miami 1980 by Nicholas Griffin
The Unstoppable Wasp: Built On Hope by Sam Maggs
F*ckface: And Other Stories by Leah Hampton
Wonderland by Zoje Stage
They Didn’t See Us Coming: The Hidden History of Feminism in the Nineties by Lisa Levenstein
Miracle Country: A Memoir by Kendra Atleework
Life Is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age by Bruce Feiler
Make Russia Great Again: A Novel by Christopher Buckley
The Lantern Men (Ruth Galloway Mysteries Book 12) by Elly Griffiths
Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics by Tom Scioli
A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir by Colin Jost
Blacksad: The Collected Stories by Juan Diaz Canales, Juanjo Guarnido
Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman
Survival of the Friendliest : Understanding Our Origins and Rediscovering Our Common Humanity by Brian Hare, Vanessa Woods
Carville’s Cure: Leprosy, Stigma, and the Fight for Justice by Pam Fessler
The Journeys of Trees: A Story about Forests, People, and the Future by Zach St. George
The Divine Miss Marble: A Life of Tennis, Fame, and Mystery by Robert Weintraub
Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control by Paul Dye
Sex and Lies: True Stories of Women’s Intimate Lives in the Arab World by Leila Slimani
The Gamesmaster: My Life in the ’80s Geek Culture Trenches with G.I. Joe, Dungeons & Dragons, and The Transformers by Flint Dille
The Sensitives: The Rise of Environmental Illness and the Search for America’s Last Pure Place by Oliver Broudy
The Infinite Machine: How an Army of Crypto-hackers Is Building the Next Internet with Ethereum by Camila Russo
Dear Emmie Blue: A Novel by Lia Louis
When Truth Is All You Have: A Memoir of Faith, Justice, and Freedom for the Wrongly Convicted by Jim McCloskey
How to Save a Life by Liz Fenton, Lisa Steinke
Inheritors by Asako Serizawa
Unfuck Your Worth: Overcome Your Money Emotions, Value Your Own Labor, and Manage Financial Freak-outs in a Capitalist Hellscape (5-minute Therapy) by Ph.D. Harper, Faith G.
A Good Family by A.H. Kim
Shirley and Jamila Save Their Summer by Gillian Goerz
Filthy Beasts: A Memoir by Kirkland Hamill
Being Toffee by Sarah Crossan
Travels with a Writing Brush: Classical Japanese Travel Writing from the Manyoshu to Basho by Meredith McKinney (Editor, Translator)
Danny Constantino’s First (and Maybe Last?) Date by Paul Acampora
Underwater: How Our American Dream of Home-ownership Became a Nightmare by Ryan Dezember
The Merchant of Prato: Daily Life in an Italian Medieval City by Iris Origo
The Invention of Sophie Carter by Samantha Hastings
Outraged: Why Everyone Is Shouting and No One Is Talking by Ashley ‘Dotty’ Charles
Death and the Butterfly: A Novel by Colin Hester
Mayhem by Estelle Laure
A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes Graphic Novel by Sabaa Tahir, Nicole Andelfinger, Sonia Liao (Illustrator)
All Our Broken Idols by Paul M.M. Cooper
Death Rattle by Alex Gilly
What You Wish For by Katherine Center
The Safe Place: A Novel by Anna Downes
Blacktop Wasteland: A Novel by S. A. Cosby
The Do-Over by Jennifer Honeybourn
Gimme Everything You Got by Iva-Marie Palmer
The Glare by Margot Harrison
The Nesting Dolls: A Novel by Alina Adams
Survival Instincts by Jen Waite
The Fell of Dark by Caleb Roehrig
Niche: A Memoir in Pastiche by Momus
Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw by Charles Leerhsen
Garlic, Mint, & Sweet Basil by Jean-Claude Izzo, Howard Curtis (translator)
Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars: Space, Exploration, and Life on Earth by Kate Greene
Other People’s Pets by R.L. Maizes
Now & When by Sara Bennett Wealer
Above Us Only Sky: Essays by Marion Winik
Age of Consent by Amanda Brainerd
Mother Land: A Novel by Leah Franqui
The Relentless Moon (Lady Astronaut #3) by Mary Robinette Kowal
Natural History: A Novel by Carlos Fonseca, Megan McDowell (translator)
A History of My Brief Body by Billy-Ray Belcourt
The Montague Twins by Nathan Page and Drew Shannon
He Must Like You by Danielle Younge-Ullman
Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford
Wilderness Chef: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking Outdoors by Ray Mears
Soaked! by Abi Cushman