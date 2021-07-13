New Releases and More for July 13, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Ghost Forest, Sword Stone Table, The Final Girl Support Group, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke

Sword Stone Table: Old Legends, New Voices by Swapna Krishna and Jenn Northington

A Psalm for the Wild-Built (Monk & Robot 1) by Becky Chambers

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer by Dean Jobb

M, King’s Bodyguard by Niall Leonard

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart

Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

ParaNorthern and the Chaos Bunny A-hop-calypse by Stephanie Cooke, Mari Costa

The Stone Face by William Gardner Smith

The Great Big One by J.C. Geiger

The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson , Laurence Jackson Hyman

The Rules of Arrangement by Anisha Bhatia

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation by John Lewis

The Director: My Years Assisting J. Edgar Hoover by Paul Letersky and Gordon L. Dillow

It’s Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything by Kate Biberdorf

Forgetting: The Benefits of Not Remembering by Scott A. Small

Tall Men, Short Shorts: The 1969 NBA Finals: Wilt, Russ, Lakers, Celtics, and a Very Young Sports Reporter by Leigh Montville

Awakening: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women’s Rights by Rachel B. Vogelstein, Meighan Stone

Grand Dishes: Recipes and stories from grandmothers of the world by Iska Lupton and Anastasia Miari

Faking Reality by Sara Fujimura

Radha & Jai’s Recipe for Romance by Nisha Sharma

When All the Girls Are Sleeping by Emily Arsenault

Up All Night: 13 Stories between Sunset and Sunrise by Laura Silverman

Prepare Her: Stories by Genevieve Plunkett

Don’t Let It Get You Down: Essays on Race, Gender, and the Body by Savala Nolan Trepczynski

Secrets of the Force The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Wars by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman

Born Into This by Adam Thompson

Such a Quiet Place by Megan Miranda

All the Lonely People by Mike Gayle

Stereo(TYPE): Poems by Jonah Mixon-Webster

Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era by Rory Cellan-Jones

A Touch of Jen by Beth Morgan

The Lost and Found Necklace by Louisa Leaman

Magma by Thóra Hjörleifsdóttir

Embassy Wife by Katie Crouch

The Therapist by B. A. Paris

A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam

Purgatorio by Dante Alighieri, Mary Jo Bang (translator)

The Mythic Koda Rose by Jennifer Nissley

The Rehearsals by Annette Christie

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

The Verdigris Pawn by Alysa Wishingrad

What Is a Dog?: A Memoir by Chloe Shaw

Yoga Pant Nation by Laurie Gelman

Appleseed by Matt Bell

The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration by Sarah Everts

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam

Midnight, Water City (The Water City Trilogy) by Chris Mckinney

Journey Beyond the Burrow by Rina Heisel

T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us by Carole Hooven

The Comfort of Monsters by Willa C Richards

Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training by Adam Stern

Checkmate in Berlin: The Cold War Showdown That Shaped the Modern World by Giles Milton

Strange Beasts of China by Yan Ge, Jeremy Tiang (Translator)

I Couldn’t Love You More by Esther Freud

Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light: Essays by Helen Ellis

To Walk Alone in the Crowd by Antonio Muñoz Molina, Guillermo Bleichmar (translator)

The Freedom Race by Lucinda Roy

The Right Side of Reckless by Whitney D. Grandison

Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America’s Prisons by Elizabeth Greenwood

Look What You Made Me Do by Elaine Murphy

Margie Kelly Breaks the Dress Code by Bridget Farr

Other People’s Comfort Keeps Me Up at Night by Morgan Parker