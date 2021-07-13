Episode 319
New Releases and More for July 13, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Ghost Forest, Sword Stone Table, The Final Girl Support Group, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke
Sword Stone Table: Old Legends, New Voices by Swapna Krishna and Jenn Northington
A Psalm for the Wild-Built (Monk & Robot 1) by Becky Chambers
The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung
The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer by Dean Jobb
M, King’s Bodyguard by Niall Leonard
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart
Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
ParaNorthern and the Chaos Bunny A-hop-calypse by Stephanie Cooke, Mari Costa
The Stone Face by William Gardner Smith
The Great Big One by J.C. Geiger
The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson , Laurence Jackson Hyman
The Rules of Arrangement by Anisha Bhatia
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation by John Lewis
The Director: My Years Assisting J. Edgar Hoover by Paul Letersky and Gordon L. Dillow
It’s Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything by Kate Biberdorf
Forgetting: The Benefits of Not Remembering by Scott A. Small
Tall Men, Short Shorts: The 1969 NBA Finals: Wilt, Russ, Lakers, Celtics, and a Very Young Sports Reporter by Leigh Montville
Awakening: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women’s Rights by Rachel B. Vogelstein, Meighan Stone
Grand Dishes: Recipes and stories from grandmothers of the world by Iska Lupton and Anastasia Miari
Faking Reality by Sara Fujimura
Radha & Jai’s Recipe for Romance by Nisha Sharma
When All the Girls Are Sleeping by Emily Arsenault
Up All Night: 13 Stories between Sunset and Sunrise by Laura Silverman
Prepare Her: Stories by Genevieve Plunkett
Don’t Let It Get You Down: Essays on Race, Gender, and the Body by Savala Nolan Trepczynski
Secrets of the Force The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Wars by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman
Born Into This by Adam Thompson
Such a Quiet Place by Megan Miranda
All the Lonely People by Mike Gayle
Stereo(TYPE): Poems by Jonah Mixon-Webster
Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era by Rory Cellan-Jones
A Touch of Jen by Beth Morgan
The Lost and Found Necklace by Louisa Leaman
Magma by Thóra Hjörleifsdóttir
Embassy Wife by Katie Crouch
The Therapist by B. A. Paris
A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam
Purgatorio by Dante Alighieri, Mary Jo Bang (translator)
The Mythic Koda Rose by Jennifer Nissley
The Rehearsals by Annette Christie
While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory
It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
The Verdigris Pawn by Alysa Wishingrad
What Is a Dog?: A Memoir by Chloe Shaw
Yoga Pant Nation by Laurie Gelman
Appleseed by Matt Bell
The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration by Sarah Everts
The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam
Midnight, Water City (The Water City Trilogy) by Chris Mckinney
Journey Beyond the Burrow by Rina Heisel
T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us by Carole Hooven
The Comfort of Monsters by Willa C Richards
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training by Adam Stern
Checkmate in Berlin: The Cold War Showdown That Shaped the Modern World by Giles Milton
Strange Beasts of China by Yan Ge, Jeremy Tiang (Translator)
I Couldn’t Love You More by Esther Freud
Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light: Essays by Helen Ellis
To Walk Alone in the Crowd by Antonio Muñoz Molina, Guillermo Bleichmar (translator)
The Freedom Race by Lucinda Roy
The Right Side of Reckless by Whitney D. Grandison
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America’s Prisons by Elizabeth Greenwood
Look What You Made Me Do by Elaine Murphy
Margie Kelly Breaks the Dress Code by Bridget Farr
Other People’s Comfort Keeps Me Up at Night by Morgan Parker