New Releases and More for July 12, 2022

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Our Wives Under the Sea, The It Girl, The Man Who Could Move Clouds, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

The It Girl by Ruth Ware

We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen

Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir by Erika L. Sánchez

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher

Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore

Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman

The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

White Fire (Pendergast Book 13) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Dear Miss Metropolitan by Carolyn Ferrell

Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

Body Language: Writers on Identity, Physicality, and Making Space for Ourselves edited by Nicole Chung, Matt Ortile

Hooked by A.C. Wise

The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White

Bet on It by Jodie Slaughter

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Marvellous Light (The Last Binding Book 1) by Freya Marske

Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen

Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Etta Invincible by Reese Eschmann

No One Is Alone by Rachel Vincent

Brother Alive by Zain Khalid

Talk to My Back by Murasaki Yamada, Ryan Holmberg (translator)

The Last Blade Priest by W P Wiles

The Lisbon Syndrome​ by Eduardo Sánchez Rugeles, Paul Filev (translator)

Two Dollar Radio Guide to Vegan Cooking: The Pink Edition by Speed Dog, Jean-Claude van Randy, Eric Obenauf

How the Mind Changed: A Human History of Our Evolving Brain by Joseph Jebelli

Other Names for Love by Taymour Soomro

Upgrade by Blake Crouch

Wonderlands: Essays on the Life of Literature by Charles Baxter

Turn Up the Ocean: Poems by Tony Hoagland

Why Didn’t You Tell Me?: A Memoir by Carmen Rita Wong

Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley

The Last Beekeeper by Pablo Cartaya

Cults: Inside the World’s Most Notorious Groups and Understanding the People Who Joined Them by Max Cutler

The Mermaid of Black Conch by Monique Roffey

All the Dirty Secrets by Aggie Blum Thompson

All Down Darkness Wide: A Memoir by Seán Hewitt

A Prayer for the Crown-Shy (Monk & Robot Book 2) by Becky Chambers

Circling Back to You by Julie Tieu

Total: Stories by Rebecca Miller

Splendid City by Karen Heuler

We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall

The Great Man Theory by Teddy Wayne

The Crane Wife: A Memoir in Essays by CJ Hauser

Wake the Bones by Elizabeth Kilcoyne

Sirens & Muses by Antonia Angress

Gods of Want: Stories by K-Ming Chang

How Maya Got Fierce by Sona Charaipotra

Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings by Chrysta Bilton

Illegally Yours: A Memoir by Rafael Agustin

Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown

Till the Wheels Fall Off by Brad Zellar

The Poet’s House by Jean Thompson

Big Girl by Mecca Jamilah Sullivan

The Perfect Neighborhood by Liz Alterman

Groupies by Sarah Priscus

Harry Sylvester Bird by Chinelo Okparanta

Bad Thoughts: Stories by Nada Alic

The Night Shift by Natalka Burian