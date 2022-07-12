New Releases and More for July 12, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Our Wives Under the Sea, The It Girl, The Man Who Could Move Clouds, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
The It Girl by Ruth Ware
We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen
Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir by Erika L. Sánchez
What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher
Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore
Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman
The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
White Fire (Pendergast Book 13) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Dear Miss Metropolitan by Carolyn Ferrell
Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli
The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Body Language: Writers on Identity, Physicality, and Making Space for Ourselves edited by Nicole Chung, Matt Ortile
Hooked by A.C. Wise
The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
Bet on It by Jodie Slaughter
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Marvellous Light (The Last Binding Book 1) by Freya Marske
Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen
Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Etta Invincible by Reese Eschmann
No One Is Alone by Rachel Vincent
Brother Alive by Zain Khalid
Talk to My Back by Murasaki Yamada, Ryan Holmberg (translator)
The Last Blade Priest by W P Wiles
The Lisbon Syndrome by Eduardo Sánchez Rugeles, Paul Filev (translator)
Two Dollar Radio Guide to Vegan Cooking: The Pink Edition by Speed Dog, Jean-Claude van Randy, Eric Obenauf
How the Mind Changed: A Human History of Our Evolving Brain by Joseph Jebelli
Other Names for Love by Taymour Soomro
Upgrade by Blake Crouch
Wonderlands: Essays on the Life of Literature by Charles Baxter
Turn Up the Ocean: Poems by Tony Hoagland
Why Didn’t You Tell Me?: A Memoir by Carmen Rita Wong
Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley
The Last Beekeeper by Pablo Cartaya
Cults: Inside the World’s Most Notorious Groups and Understanding the People Who Joined Them by Max Cutler
The Mermaid of Black Conch by Monique Roffey
All the Dirty Secrets by Aggie Blum Thompson
All Down Darkness Wide: A Memoir by Seán Hewitt
A Prayer for the Crown-Shy (Monk & Robot Book 2) by Becky Chambers
Circling Back to You by Julie Tieu
Total: Stories by Rebecca Miller
Splendid City by Karen Heuler
We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall
The Great Man Theory by Teddy Wayne
The Crane Wife: A Memoir in Essays by CJ Hauser
Wake the Bones by Elizabeth Kilcoyne
Sirens & Muses by Antonia Angress
Gods of Want: Stories by K-Ming Chang
How Maya Got Fierce by Sona Charaipotra
Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings by Chrysta Bilton
Illegally Yours: A Memoir by Rafael Agustin
Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown
Till the Wheels Fall Off by Brad Zellar
The Poet’s House by Jean Thompson
Big Girl by Mecca Jamilah Sullivan
The Perfect Neighborhood by Liz Alterman
Groupies by Sarah Priscus
Harry Sylvester Bird by Chinelo Okparanta
Bad Thoughts: Stories by Nada Alic
The Night Shift by Natalka Burian