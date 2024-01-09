New Releases and More for January 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss First Lie Wins, Just Happy to Be Here, Lunar New Year Love Story, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

Just Happy to Be Here by Naomi Kanakia

Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham

The Misfits: A Royal Conundrum by Lisa Yee, Dan Santat

Cupid’s Revenge by Wibke Brueggemann

Northwoods by Amy Pease

Not the End of the World by Hannah Ritchie

You Only Call When You’re in Trouble by Stephen McCauley

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming

Paperback Releases:

Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo

The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz

Better the Blood by Michael Bennett

I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane

The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be: A Speculative Memoir of Transracial Adoption by Shannon Gibney

Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman

Please Report Your Bug Here by Josh Riedel

Reef Road by Deborah Goodrich Royce

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas

What We’re Reading:

42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams by Douglas Adams and Kevin Jon Davies

The Waters by Bonnie Jo Campbell — read an excerpt of The Waters now!

More Books Out This Week:

The Expectant Detectives by Kat Ailes

Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend (Mischief & Matchmaking, #1) by Emma R. Alban

The Ladies Rewrite the Rules by Suzanne Allain

Holiday Country by İnci Atrek

1000 Words: A Writer’s Guide to Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round by Jami Attenberg

Arya Khanna’s Bollywood Moment by Arushi Avachat

Aednan: An Epic by Linnea Axelsson, Saskia Vogel (translator)

Somewhere in the Deep by Tanvi Berwah

The Atlas Complex (Atlas Series, 3) by Olivie Blake

Dungeons and Drama by Kristy Boyce

Everyone But Myself: A Memoir by Julie Chavez

Argylle by Elly Conway

You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrigue, Natasha Wimmer (translator)

Optimal: How to Sustain Personal and Organizational Excellence Every Day by Daniel Goleman, Cary Cherniss

One of the Good Guys by Araminta Hall

Soundtrack of Silence: Love, Loss, and a Playlist for Life by Matt Hay

Termush by Sven Holm, Sylvia Clayton (translator)

Goldenseal by Maria Hummel

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins

Shut Up, This Is Serious by Carolina Ixta

Red String Theory by Lauren Kung Jessen

The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years by Shubnum Khan

The Gardins of Edin by Rosey Lee

River East, River West by Aube Rey Lescure

Invisible Woman by Katia Lief

No Reservations: A Novel of Friendship by Sheryl Lister

Cold Victory by Karl Marlantes

My Friends by Hisham Matar

Old Crimes: and Other Stories by Jill McCorkle

Mislaid in Parts Half-Known (Wayward Children, 9) by Seanan McGuire

The Fetishist by Katherine Min

Rental Person Who Does Nothing: A Memoir by Shoji Morimoto

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky

Of Greed and Glory: In Pursuit of Freedom for All by Deborah G. Plant

Naomi Osaka: Her Journey to Finding Her Power and Her Voice by Ben Rothenberg

Sugar, Baby by Celine Saintclare

Slow Down by Kōhei Saitō, Brian Bergstrom (translator)

On Thriving: Harnessing Joy Through Life’s Great Labors by Brandi Sellerz-Jackson

Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (and How It Got That Way) by Rachel Slade

California Bear by Duane Swierczynski