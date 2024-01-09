New Releases and More for January 9, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss First Lie Wins, Just Happy to Be Here, Lunar New Year Love Story, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
Just Happy to Be Here by Naomi Kanakia
Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham
The Misfits: A Royal Conundrum by Lisa Yee, Dan Santat
Cupid’s Revenge by Wibke Brueggemann
Northwoods by Amy Pease
Not the End of the World by Hannah Ritchie
You Only Call When You’re in Trouble by Stephen McCauley
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
Paperback Releases:
Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo
The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz
Better the Blood by Michael Bennett
I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane
The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be: A Speculative Memoir of Transracial Adoption by Shannon Gibney
Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns
Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman
Please Report Your Bug Here by Josh Riedel
Reef Road by Deborah Goodrich Royce
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas
What We’re Reading:
42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams by Douglas Adams and Kevin Jon Davies
The Waters by Bonnie Jo Campbell — read an excerpt of The Waters now!
More Books Out This Week:
The Expectant Detectives by Kat Ailes
Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend (Mischief & Matchmaking, #1) by Emma R. Alban
The Ladies Rewrite the Rules by Suzanne Allain
Holiday Country by İnci Atrek
1000 Words: A Writer’s Guide to Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round by Jami Attenberg
Arya Khanna’s Bollywood Moment by Arushi Avachat
Aednan: An Epic by Linnea Axelsson, Saskia Vogel (translator)
Somewhere in the Deep by Tanvi Berwah
The Atlas Complex (Atlas Series, 3) by Olivie Blake
Dungeons and Drama by Kristy Boyce
Everyone But Myself: A Memoir by Julie Chavez
Argylle by Elly Conway
You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrigue, Natasha Wimmer (translator)
Optimal: How to Sustain Personal and Organizational Excellence Every Day by Daniel Goleman, Cary Cherniss
One of the Good Guys by Araminta Hall
Soundtrack of Silence: Love, Loss, and a Playlist for Life by Matt Hay
Termush by Sven Holm, Sylvia Clayton (translator)
Goldenseal by Maria Hummel
The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins
Shut Up, This Is Serious by Carolina Ixta
Red String Theory by Lauren Kung Jessen
The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years by Shubnum Khan
The Gardins of Edin by Rosey Lee
River East, River West by Aube Rey Lescure
Invisible Woman by Katia Lief
No Reservations: A Novel of Friendship by Sheryl Lister
Cold Victory by Karl Marlantes
My Friends by Hisham Matar
Old Crimes: and Other Stories by Jill McCorkle
Mislaid in Parts Half-Known (Wayward Children, 9) by Seanan McGuire
The Fetishist by Katherine Min
Rental Person Who Does Nothing: A Memoir by Shoji Morimoto
Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
Of Greed and Glory: In Pursuit of Freedom for All by Deborah G. Plant
Naomi Osaka: Her Journey to Finding Her Power and Her Voice by Ben Rothenberg
Sugar, Baby by Celine Saintclare
Slow Down by Kōhei Saitō, Brian Bergstrom (translator)
On Thriving: Harnessing Joy Through Life’s Great Labors by Brandi Sellerz-Jackson
Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (and How It Got That Way) by Rachel Slade
California Bear by Duane Swierczynski