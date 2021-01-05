Episode 292
New Releases and More for January 5, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Outlawed, The Heiress, Black Buck, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Outlawed by Anna North
The Heiress: The Revelations of Anne de Bourgh by Molly Greeley
Picnic In the Ruins by Todd Robert Petersen
After the Rain by Nnedi Okorafor, John Jennings, David Brame (Illustrator)
Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour
Goldie Vance: The Hocus-Pocus Hoax by Lilliam Rivera and Brittney Williams
To Be Honest by Michael Leviton
Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala
Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Savage Beard of She Dwarf by Kyle Latino
My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr.
The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America by Bradford Pearson
Every Body: An Honest and Open Look at Sex from Every Angle by Julia Rothman
Spring Stinks (Mother Bruce Series) by Ryan T. Higgins
West End Girls: A Novel by Jenny Colgan
Featherhood: A Memoir of Two Fathers and a Magpie by Charlie Gilmour
Single and Forced to Mingle: A Guide for (Nearly) Any Socially Awkward Situation by Melissa Croce
Night Bird Calling by Cathy Gohlke
Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection by Marissa King
The Push by Ashley Audrain
Love Songs for Skeptics: A Novel by Christina Pishiris
The Art of Falling: A Novel by Danielle McLaughlin
Pickard County Atlas: A Novel by Chris Harding Thornton
White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind by Koa Beck
Better Luck Next Time: A Novel by Julia Claiborne Johnson
Peacemaker by Joseph Bruchac
Not My Boy by Kelly Simmons
The Life I’m In by Sharon G. Flake
The Quantum Weirdness of the Almost-Kiss by Amy Noelle Parks
The Shadow by Melanie Raabe, Imogen Taylor (translator)
Root Magic by Eden Royce
Roman and Jewel by Dana L. Davis
Siege of Rage and Ruin (The Wells of Sorcery Trilogy Book 3) by Django Wexler
The Hearing Trumpet by Leonora Carrington, Olga Tokarczuk
Glimpsed by G.F. Miller
The Awakening of Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz, Tiffany D. Jackson
City of Schemes (A Counterfeit Lady Novel Book 4) by Victoria Thompson
The Trouble with Good Ideas by Amanda Panitch
Bone Canyon (Eve Ronin Book 2) by Lee Goldberg
A Deadly Fortune: A Novel by Stacie Murphy
The Sea Gate by Jane Johnson
Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues by Andrea Williams
Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning by Tom Vanderbilt
Crown of Bones by A.K. Wilder
Lore by Alexandra Bracken
When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. Harris
The Fortunate Ones by Ed Tarkington
The Sea in Winter by Christine Day
Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do Is Healthy and Rewarding by Daniel Lieberman
Slash And Burn by Claudia Hernández, Julia Sanches (translator)
Our Darkest Night: A Novel of Italy and the Second World War by Jennifer Robson
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief by Liz Tichenor
S.O.S.: Society of Substitutes #1: The Great Escape by Alan Katz, Alex Lopez
Unsolaced: Along the Way to All That Is by Gretel Ehrlich
Here Lies a Father by Mckenzie Cassidy
Persephone Station by Stina Leicht
The Wife Upstairs: A Novel by Rachel Hawkins
A Crooked Tree by Una Mannion
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car by Alex Davies
Influence by Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham
I Just Wanted to Save My Family by Stéphan Pélissier and Adriana Hunter
A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself by Peter Ho Davies
Stay Safe (Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry) by Emma Hine
The Portrait: A Novel by Ilaria Bernardini
Unplugged by Gordon Korman
The Butterfly House by Katrine Engberg
One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
The Truth of Yoga: A Comprehensive Guide to Yoga’s History, Texts, Philosophy, and Practices by Daniel Simpson
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho and Dung Ho