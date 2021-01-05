New Releases and More for January 5, 2021

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Outlawed, The Heiress, Black Buck, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Outlawed by Anna North

The Heiress: The Revelations of Anne de Bourgh by Molly Greeley

Picnic In the Ruins by Todd Robert Petersen

After the Rain by Nnedi Okorafor, John Jennings, David Brame (Illustrator)

Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour

Goldie Vance: The Hocus-Pocus Hoax by Lilliam Rivera and Brittney Williams

To Be Honest by Michael Leviton

Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Savage Beard of She Dwarf by Kyle Latino

My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr.

The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America by Bradford Pearson

Every Body: An Honest and Open Look at Sex from Every Angle by Julia Rothman

Spring Stinks (Mother Bruce Series) by Ryan T. Higgins

West End Girls: A Novel by Jenny Colgan

Featherhood: A Memoir of Two Fathers and a Magpie by Charlie Gilmour

Single and Forced to Mingle: A Guide for (Nearly) Any Socially Awkward Situation by Melissa Croce

Night Bird Calling by Cathy Gohlke

Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection by Marissa King

The Push by Ashley Audrain

Love Songs for Skeptics: A Novel by Christina Pishiris

The Art of Falling: A Novel by Danielle McLaughlin

Pickard County Atlas: A Novel by Chris Harding Thornton

White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind by Koa Beck

Better Luck Next Time: A Novel by Julia Claiborne Johnson

Peacemaker by Joseph Bruchac

Not My Boy by Kelly Simmons

The Life I’m In by Sharon G. Flake

The Quantum Weirdness of the Almost-Kiss by Amy Noelle Parks

The Shadow by Melanie Raabe, Imogen Taylor (translator)

Root Magic by Eden Royce

Roman and Jewel by Dana L. Davis

Siege of Rage and Ruin (The Wells of Sorcery Trilogy Book 3) by Django Wexler

The Hearing Trumpet by Leonora Carrington, Olga Tokarczuk

Glimpsed by G.F. Miller

The Awakening of Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz, Tiffany D. Jackson

City of Schemes (A Counterfeit Lady Novel Book 4) by Victoria Thompson

The Trouble with Good Ideas by Amanda Panitch

Bone Canyon (Eve Ronin Book 2) by Lee Goldberg

A Deadly Fortune: A Novel by Stacie Murphy

The Sea Gate by Jane Johnson

Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues by Andrea Williams

Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning by Tom Vanderbilt

Crown of Bones by A.K. Wilder

Lore by Alexandra Bracken

When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. Harris

The Fortunate Ones by Ed Tarkington

The Sea in Winter by Christine Day

Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do Is Healthy and Rewarding by Daniel Lieberman

Slash And Burn by Claudia Hernández, Julia Sanches (translator)

Our Darkest Night: A Novel of Italy and the Second World War by Jennifer Robson

The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief by Liz Tichenor

S.O.S.: Society of Substitutes #1: The Great Escape by Alan Katz, Alex Lopez

Unsolaced: Along the Way to All That Is by Gretel Ehrlich

Here Lies a Father by Mckenzie Cassidy

Persephone Station by Stina Leicht

The Wife Upstairs: A Novel by Rachel Hawkins

A Crooked Tree by Una Mannion

Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car by Alex Davies

Influence by Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham

I Just Wanted to Save My Family by Stéphan Pélissier and Adriana Hunter

A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself by Peter Ho Davies

Stay Safe (Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry) by Emma Hine

The Portrait: A Novel by Ilaria Bernardini

Unplugged by Gordon Korman

The Butterfly House by Katrine Engberg

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

The Truth of Yoga: A Comprehensive Guide to Yoga’s History, Texts, Philosophy, and Practices by Daniel Simpson

Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho and Dung Ho