New Releases and More for January 4, 2022

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Olga Dies Dreaming, One True Loves, The School for Good Mothers, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl González

The Kindred by Alechia Dow

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

One True Loves by Elise Bryant

The Stowaway by James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth

Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho

Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins

The High House by Jessie Greengrass

Midnight Girls by Alicia Jasinska

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Murder Most Actual by Alexis Hall

The Affair of the Mysterious Letter by Alexis Hall

Oh Honey by Emily R. Austin

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades

Bibliolepsy by Gina Apostol

Code Name: Serendipity by Amber Smith

Velorio by Xavier Navarro Aquino

Waking Romeo by Kathryn Barker

The Chosen One: A First-Generation Ivy League Odyssey by Echo Brown

The Girl in the Lake by India Hill Brown

A Killer Sundae (An Ice Cream Parlor Mystery Book 3) by Abby Collette

Luckenbooth by Jenni Fagan

Shackleton by Ranulph Fiennes

Anthem by Noah Hawley

All of You Every Single One by Beatrice Hitchman

White Bull (Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry) by Elizabeth Hughey

River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Roads by Cat Jarman

Seasonal Work: Stories Laura Lippman

When You Get the Chance by Emma Lord

The Sisters Mao by Gavin McCrea

Where the Drowned Girls Go (Wayward Children Book 7) by Seanan McGuire

Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking by Leonard Mlodinow

When the Night Comes by Marieke Nijkamp

Heartstopper: Volume 4 by Alice Oseman

The Unfamiliar Garden (The Comet Cycle Book 2) by Benjamin Percy

The Unforgettable Logan Foster by Shawn Peters

The Maid by Nita Prose

The Ivory Key by Akshaya Raman

Echoes and Empires by Morgan Rhodes

George V: Never a Dull Moment by Jane Ridley

When You Are Mine by Michael Robotham

The Starless Crown (Moon Fall 1) by James Rollins

30 Things I Love About Myself by Radhika Sanghani

Overground Railroad (The Young Adult Adaptation): The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America by Candacy Taylor

41-Love: A Memoir by Scarlett Thomas

Move: How the New Science of Body Movement Can Set Your Mind Free by Caroline Williams

Lord Quillifer by Walter Jon Williams

No Land to Light On by Yara Zgheib