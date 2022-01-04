Episode 343
New Releases and More for January 4, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Olga Dies Dreaming, One True Loves, The School for Good Mothers, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Olga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl González
The Kindred by Alechia Dow
The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
One True Loves by Elise Bryant
The Stowaway by James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth
Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins
The High House by Jessie Greengrass
Midnight Girls by Alicia Jasinska
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Murder Most Actual by Alexis Hall
The Affair of the Mysterious Letter by Alexis Hall
Oh Honey by Emily R. Austin
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades
Bibliolepsy by Gina Apostol
Code Name: Serendipity by Amber Smith
Velorio by Xavier Navarro Aquino
Waking Romeo by Kathryn Barker
The Chosen One: A First-Generation Ivy League Odyssey by Echo Brown
The Girl in the Lake by India Hill Brown
A Killer Sundae (An Ice Cream Parlor Mystery Book 3) by Abby Collette
Luckenbooth by Jenni Fagan
Shackleton by Ranulph Fiennes
Anthem by Noah Hawley
All of You Every Single One by Beatrice Hitchman
White Bull (Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry) by Elizabeth Hughey
River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Roads by Cat Jarman
Seasonal Work: Stories Laura Lippman
When You Get the Chance by Emma Lord
The Sisters Mao by Gavin McCrea
Where the Drowned Girls Go (Wayward Children Book 7) by Seanan McGuire
Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking by Leonard Mlodinow
When the Night Comes by Marieke Nijkamp
Heartstopper: Volume 4 by Alice Oseman
The Unfamiliar Garden (The Comet Cycle Book 2) by Benjamin Percy
The Unforgettable Logan Foster by Shawn Peters
The Maid by Nita Prose
The Ivory Key by Akshaya Raman
Echoes and Empires by Morgan Rhodes
George V: Never a Dull Moment by Jane Ridley
When You Are Mine by Michael Robotham
The Starless Crown (Moon Fall 1) by James Rollins
30 Things I Love About Myself by Radhika Sanghani
Overground Railroad (The Young Adult Adaptation): The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America by Candacy Taylor
41-Love: A Memoir by Scarlett Thomas
Move: How the New Science of Body Movement Can Set Your Mind Free by Caroline Williams
Lord Quillifer by Walter Jon Williams
No Land to Light On by Yara Zgheib