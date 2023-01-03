New Releases and More for January 3, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Age of Vice, The Villa, The Bandit Queens, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
The Blackhouse by Carole Johnstone
The Villa by Rachel Hawkins
Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton
The Stranded by Sarah Daniels
The Stowaway by James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Unseelie by Ivelisse Housman
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg
Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
The Boy with a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund
Probably Ruby by Lisa Bird-Wilson
Tales from the Hinterland by Melissa Albert
Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler by Ibi Zoboi
The Social Climber by Amanda Pellegrino
Loathe to Love You by Ali Hazelwood
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish
I Keep My Exoskeletons To Myself by Marisa Crane
Glitterland (Spires Book 1) by Alexis Hall
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Thing in the Snow by Sean Adams
VAMPS: Fresh Blood by Nicole Arend
The Strangers by Jon Bilbao, Katie Whittemore (translator)
The Blue Bar (Blue Mumbai Thriller) by Damyanti Biswas
The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame by Holly Black
My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement by Willie Mae Brown
Sincerely Sicily by Tamika Burgess
Blaze Me a Sun by Christoffer Carlsson, Rachel Willson-Broyles (Translator)
The Discovery of Pasta: A History in Ten Dishes by Luca Cesari, Johanna Bishop (translator)
Hide (Detective Harriet Foster) by Tracy Clark
The New Life by Tom Crewe
Breakup from Hell by Ann Dávila Cardinal
Pharaohs of the Sun: The Rise and Fall of Tutankhamun’s Dynasty by Guy de la Bédoyère
Brotherless Night by V. V. Ganeshananthan
Sam by Allegra Goodman
Code 6 by James Grippando
Back in a Spell by Lana Harper
They’re Watching You by Chelsea Ichaso
French Kissing in New York by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau
Suitehearts #1: Harmony and Heartbreak by Claire Kann
Token by Beverley Kendall
The Wandering Mind: What Medieval Monks Tell Us About Distraction by Jamie Kreiner
Have You Eaten Yet: Stories from Chinese Restaurants Around the World by Cheuk Kwan
Cursed Princess Club Volume One by LambCat
Drinking Games: A Memoir by Sarah Levy
you are your own fairy tale by amanda lovelace
Take a Bow, Noah Mitchell by Tobias Madden
Queen of Thieves by Beezy Marsh
Rebel of Fire and Flight by Aneesa Marufu
All That It Ever Meant by Blessing Musariri
Justice for Animals: Our Collective Responsibility by Martha C. Nussbaum
Nick and Charlie (The Heartstopper Novellas) by Alice Oseman
Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952 by Cathie Pelletier
The Wrong Kind of Weird by James Ramos
The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes
Coolidge by Amity Shlaes
Decolonization: Unsung Heroes of the Resistance by Pierre Singaravélou, Karim Miské, Marc Ball, Willard Wood
Officer Clawsome: Lobster Cop by Brian “Smitty” Smith, Chris Giarrusso
A Ruinous Fate (Witch’s Dice) by Kaylie Smith
Sisters of the Lost Marsh by Lucy Strange
The Love Match by Priyanka Taslim
16 & Pregnant by LaLa Thomas
Song of Silver, Flame Like Night by Amélie Wen Zhao