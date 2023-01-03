New Releases and More for January 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Age of Vice, The Villa, The Bandit Queens, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert

The Blackhouse by Carole Johnstone

The Villa by Rachel Hawkins

Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton

The Stranded by Sarah Daniels

The Stowaway by James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Unseelie by Ivelisse Housman

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg

Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho

The Boy with a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund

Probably Ruby by Lisa Bird-Wilson

Tales from the Hinterland by Melissa Albert

Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler by Ibi Zoboi

The Social Climber by Amanda Pellegrino

Loathe to Love You by Ali Hazelwood

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish

I Keep My Exoskeletons To Myself by Marisa Crane

Glitterland (Spires Book 1) by Alexis Hall

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Thing in the Snow by Sean Adams

VAMPS: Fresh Blood by Nicole Arend

The Strangers by Jon Bilbao, Katie Whittemore (translator)

The Blue Bar (Blue Mumbai Thriller) by Damyanti Biswas

The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame by Holly Black

My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement by Willie Mae Brown

Sincerely Sicily by Tamika Burgess

Blaze Me a Sun by Christoffer Carlsson, Rachel Willson-Broyles (Translator)

The Discovery of Pasta: A History in Ten Dishes by Luca Cesari, Johanna Bishop (translator)

Hide (Detective Harriet Foster) by Tracy Clark

The New Life by Tom Crewe

Breakup from Hell by Ann Dávila Cardinal

Pharaohs of the Sun: The Rise and Fall of Tutankhamun’s Dynasty by Guy de la Bédoyère

Brotherless Night by V. V. Ganeshananthan

Sam by Allegra Goodman

Code 6 by James Grippando

Back in a Spell by Lana Harper

They’re Watching You by Chelsea Ichaso

French Kissing in New York by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau

Suitehearts #1: Harmony and Heartbreak by Claire Kann

Token by Beverley Kendall

The Wandering Mind: What Medieval Monks Tell Us About Distraction by Jamie Kreiner

Have You Eaten Yet: Stories from Chinese Restaurants Around the World by Cheuk Kwan

Cursed Princess Club Volume One by LambCat

Drinking Games: A Memoir by Sarah Levy

you are your own fairy tale by amanda lovelace

Take a Bow, Noah Mitchell by Tobias Madden

Queen of Thieves by Beezy Marsh

Rebel of Fire and Flight by Aneesa Marufu

All That It Ever Meant by Blessing Musariri

Justice for Animals: Our Collective Responsibility by Martha C. Nussbaum

Nick and Charlie (The Heartstopper Novellas) by Alice Oseman

Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952 by Cathie Pelletier

The Wrong Kind of Weird by James Ramos

The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes

Coolidge by Amity Shlaes

Decolonization: Unsung Heroes of the Resistance by Pierre Singaravélou, Karim Miské, Marc Ball, Willard Wood

Officer Clawsome: Lobster Cop by Brian “Smitty” Smith, Chris Giarrusso

A Ruinous Fate (Witch’s Dice) by Kaylie Smith

Sisters of the Lost Marsh by Lucy Strange

The Love Match by Priyanka Taslim

16 & Pregnant by LaLa Thomas

Song of Silver, Flame Like Night by Amélie Wen Zhao