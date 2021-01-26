New Releases and More for January 26, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss My Brilliant Life, The Girls I’ve Been, The Swallowed Man, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo

We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen

Patience & Esther by SW Searle

My Brilliant Life by Ae-ran Kim, Chi-Young Kim (Translator)

The Knockout by Sajni Patel

The Swallowed Man by Edward Carey

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Work Won’t Love You Back: Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone by Sarah Jaffe

Just as I Am: A Memoir by Cicely Tyson

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption by Gabrielle Glaser

Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth by Avi Loeb

Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy: The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book by Tanis Gray

Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-to Guide from the First Family of Podcasting by Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Griffin McElroy

Shadow City by Francesca Flores

Time Travel for Love and Profit by Sarah Lariviere

A Thousand May Fall: Life, Death, and Survival in the Union Army by Brian Matthew Jordan

Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause by Ty Seidule

If I Disappear by Eliza Jane Brazier

Everybody (Else) Is Perfect: How I Survived Hypocrisy, Beauty, Clicks, and Likes by Gabrielle Korn

No Heaven for Good Boys: A Novel by Keisha Bush

A Thousand Ships: A Novel by Natalie Haynes

Sophomores by Sean Desmond

The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Don’t Tell a Soul by Kirsten Miller

The Narrowboat Summer by Anne Youngson

Take Back the Block by Chrystal D. Giles

Every Waking Hour by Joanna Schaffhausen

We Came, We Saw, We Left: A Family Gap Year by Charles Wheelan

Forgive Me: A Novel by Susan Lewis

No Holding Back by Lori Foster

The Heiress Gets a Duke (The Gilded Age Heiresses Book 1) by Harper St. George

Then There Was You by Mona Shroff

Brother Red by Adrian Selby

The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto by Charles M. Blow

America and Iran: A History, 1720 to the Present by John Ghazvinian

The Hare by Melanie Finn

Consent: A novel by Annabel Lyon

Prodigal Son: An Orphan X Novel by Gregg Hurwitz

Unchosen by Katharyn Blair

The Expert System’s Champion by Adrian Tchaikovsky

We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends by Billy Baker

We See It All: Liberty and Justice in an Age of Perpetual Surveillance by Jon Fasman

Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion

The Mission: A True Story by David W Brown

The Mask Falling by Samantha Shannon

Bride of the Sea by Eman Quotah

The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency by Tove Ditlevsen, Tiina Nunnally (translator), Michael Favala Goldman (translator)

Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty by Maurice Chammah

Faye, Faraway by Helen Fisher

You Are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers by Amanda Frost

Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross

This Is the Voice by John Colapinto

Written in Starlight by Isabel Ibañez

Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells by Michelle Duster

The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard by Denise Woods

Noah McNichol and the Backstage Ghost by Martha Freeman

Sergeant Salinger by Jerome Charyn

A Vow So Bold and Deadly (The Cursebreaker Series Book 3) by Brigid Kemmerer

The Movement: The African American Struggle for Civil Rights by Thomas C. Holt

Brown Trans Figurations: Rethinking Race, Gender, and Sexuality in Chicanx/Latinx Studies by Francisco J. Galarte

Mrs Death Misses Death by Salena Godden