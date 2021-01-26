Episode 295
New Releases and More for January 26, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss My Brilliant Life, The Girls I’ve Been, The Swallowed Man, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo
We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen
Patience & Esther by SW Searle
My Brilliant Life by Ae-ran Kim, Chi-Young Kim (Translator)
The Knockout by Sajni Patel
The Swallowed Man by Edward Carey
The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Work Won’t Love You Back: Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone by Sarah Jaffe
Just as I Am: A Memoir by Cicely Tyson
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption by Gabrielle Glaser
Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth by Avi Loeb
Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy: The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book by Tanis Gray
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-to Guide from the First Family of Podcasting by Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Griffin McElroy
Shadow City by Francesca Flores
Time Travel for Love and Profit by Sarah Lariviere
A Thousand May Fall: Life, Death, and Survival in the Union Army by Brian Matthew Jordan
Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause by Ty Seidule
If I Disappear by Eliza Jane Brazier
Everybody (Else) Is Perfect: How I Survived Hypocrisy, Beauty, Clicks, and Likes by Gabrielle Korn
No Heaven for Good Boys: A Novel by Keisha Bush
A Thousand Ships: A Novel by Natalie Haynes
Sophomores by Sean Desmond
The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Don’t Tell a Soul by Kirsten Miller
The Narrowboat Summer by Anne Youngson
Take Back the Block by Chrystal D. Giles
Every Waking Hour by Joanna Schaffhausen
We Came, We Saw, We Left: A Family Gap Year by Charles Wheelan
Forgive Me: A Novel by Susan Lewis
No Holding Back by Lori Foster
The Heiress Gets a Duke (The Gilded Age Heiresses Book 1) by Harper St. George
Then There Was You by Mona Shroff
Brother Red by Adrian Selby
The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto by Charles M. Blow
America and Iran: A History, 1720 to the Present by John Ghazvinian
The Hare by Melanie Finn
Consent: A novel by Annabel Lyon
Prodigal Son: An Orphan X Novel by Gregg Hurwitz
Unchosen by Katharyn Blair
The Expert System’s Champion by Adrian Tchaikovsky
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends by Billy Baker
We See It All: Liberty and Justice in an Age of Perpetual Surveillance by Jon Fasman
Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion
The Mission: A True Story by David W Brown
The Mask Falling by Samantha Shannon
Bride of the Sea by Eman Quotah
The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency by Tove Ditlevsen, Tiina Nunnally (translator), Michael Favala Goldman (translator)
Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty by Maurice Chammah
Faye, Faraway by Helen Fisher
You Are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers by Amanda Frost
Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross
This Is the Voice by John Colapinto
Written in Starlight by Isabel Ibañez
Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells by Michelle Duster
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard by Denise Woods
Noah McNichol and the Backstage Ghost by Martha Freeman
Sergeant Salinger by Jerome Charyn
A Vow So Bold and Deadly (The Cursebreaker Series Book 3) by Brigid Kemmerer
The Movement: The African American Struggle for Civil Rights by Thomas C. Holt
Brown Trans Figurations: Rethinking Race, Gender, and Sexuality in Chicanx/Latinx Studies by Francisco J. Galarte
Mrs Death Misses Death by Salena Godden