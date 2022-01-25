Episode 346
New Releases and More for January 25, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Goliath, Notes on an Execution, Already Enough, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance by Lisa Olivera
Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi
Road of Bones by Christopher Golden
Light Years from Home by Mike Chen
Defenestrate by Renee Branum
Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler by Ibi Zoboi
The Red Palace by June Hur
Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall
South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry
Violeta by Isabel Allende
Hot and Sour Suspects: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien
Devil House by John Darnielle
The Broken Tower by Kelly Braffet
The Accomplice by Lisa Lutz
WHAT WE’RE READING
A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia Butler by Lynell George
The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson
Uzumaki by Junji Ito
The Measure by Nikki Erlick
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Fields by Erin Young
Mestiza Blood by V Castro
The Urge: Our History of Addiction by Carl Erik Fisher
A Thousand May Fall: An Immigrant Regiment’s Civil War by Brian Matthew Jordan
Fuccboi by Sean Thor Conroe
God: An Anatomy by Francesca Stavrakopoulou
The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning by Ben Raines
Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention–and How to Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari
Open: An Uncensored Memoir of Love, Liberation, and Non-Monogamy by Rachel Krantz
Seoulmates by Jen Frederick
At the End of Everything by Marieke Nijkamp
Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality by Tomiko Brown-Nagin
Greenwich Park by Katherine Faulkner
Sofía Acosta Makes a Scene by Emma Otheguy
Quicksilver by Dean Koontz
Breath Better Spent: Living Black Girlhood by DaMaris B. Hill
The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf
D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
American Injustice: Inside Stories from the Underbelly of the Criminal Justice System by David S. Rudolf
Home in the World: A Memoir by Amartya Sen
The Appeal by Janice Hallett
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
Worn: A People’s History of Clothing by Sofi Thanhauser
Manywhere: Stories by Morgan Thomas
A Previous Life by Edmund White
Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict
The Hummingbird by Sandro Veronesi, Elena Pala (translator)
The Roughest Draft by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
Good Rich People by Eliza Jane Brazier
Perpetual West by Mesha Maren
The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis
Loveboat Reunion by Abigail Hing Wen
Seasons of Purgatory by Shahriar Mandanipour and Sara Khalili