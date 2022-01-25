New Releases and More for January 25, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Goliath, Notes on an Execution, Already Enough, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance by Lisa Olivera

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi

Road of Bones by Christopher Golden

Light Years from Home by Mike Chen

Defenestrate by Renee Branum

Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler by Ibi Zoboi

The Red Palace by June Hur

Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall

South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry

Violeta by Isabel Allende

Hot and Sour Suspects: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien

Devil House by John Darnielle

The Broken Tower by Kelly Braffet

The Accomplice by Lisa Lutz

WHAT WE’RE READING

A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia Butler by Lynell George

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson

Uzumaki by Junji Ito

The Measure by Nikki Erlick

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Fields by Erin Young

Mestiza Blood by V Castro

The Urge: Our History of Addiction by Carl Erik Fisher

A Thousand May Fall: An Immigrant Regiment’s Civil War by Brian Matthew Jordan

Fuccboi by Sean Thor Conroe

God: An Anatomy by Francesca Stavrakopoulou

The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning by Ben Raines

Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention–and How to Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari

Open: An Uncensored Memoir of Love, Liberation, and Non-Monogamy by Rachel Krantz

Seoulmates by Jen Frederick

At the End of Everything by Marieke Nijkamp

Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality by Tomiko Brown-Nagin

Greenwich Park by Katherine Faulkner

Sofía Acosta Makes a Scene by Emma Otheguy

Quicksilver by Dean Koontz

Breath Better Spent: Living Black Girlhood by DaMaris B. Hill

The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

American Injustice: Inside Stories from the Underbelly of the Criminal Justice System by David S. Rudolf

Home in the World: A Memoir by Amartya Sen

The Appeal by Janice Hallett

The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk

Worn: A People’s History of Clothing by Sofi Thanhauser

Manywhere: Stories by Morgan Thomas

A Previous Life by Edmund White

Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict

The Hummingbird by Sandro Veronesi, Elena Pala (translator)

The Roughest Draft by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka

Good Rich People by Eliza Jane Brazier

Perpetual West by Mesha Maren

The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis

Loveboat Reunion by Abigail Hing Wen

Seasons of Purgatory by Shahriar Mandanipour and Sara Khalili