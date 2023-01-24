New Releases and More for January 24, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss Spice Road, The Chinese Groove, Georgie, All Along, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Chinese Groove by Kathryn Ma

Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim

The Minus-One Club by Kekla Magoon

Georgie, All Along by Kate Clayborn

Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin

On Savage Shores: How Indigenous Americans Discovered Europe by Caroline Dodds Pennock

Dead Silence by S.A. Barnes

A Thousand Miles to Graceland by Kristen Mei Chase

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Violeta by Isabel Allende, Frances Riddle (translator)

Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi

Lorraine Hansberry: The Life Behind A Raisin in the Sun by Charles J. Shields

The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud

Only a Monster by Vanessa Len

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School by Kendra James

Burning Roses by S. L. Huang

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

Keeper of the Lost Cities by Shannon Messenger

The Bawk-ness Monster (Cryptid Kids, 1) by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Last Pomegranate Tree by Ali Bachtyar, Kareem Abdulrahman (translator)

Judas Goat: Poems by Gabrielle Bates

Don’t Open the Door by Allison Brennan

The Minuscule Mansion of Myra Malone by Audrey Burges

Episode Thirteen by Craig DiLouie

Season of the Bruja Vol. 1 by Aaron Durán, Sara Soler

The Faraway World: Stories by Patricia Engel

All Hallows by Christopher Golden

Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and A Legacy of Rage by Jeff Guinn

The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett

This Other Eden by Paul Harding

The World and All That It Holds by Aleksandar Hemon

Polar Bear Café: Collector’s Edition Vol. 1 by Aloha Higa

Make a Wish by Helena Hunting

Retro by Sofía Lapuente and Jarrod Shusterman

Sun Keep Rising by Kristen R. Lee

Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time by Sheila Liming

Begin Again by Emma Lord

The Red-Headed Pilgrim by Kevin Maloney

Against the Currant: A Spice Isle Bakery Mystery by Olivia Matthews

Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World’s Ugliest Sweater by Peggy Orenstein

The End of Drum-Time by Hanna Pylväinen

Fieldwork: A Forager’s Memoir by Iliana Regan

The Guest Lecture by Martin Riker

This Unlikely Soil by Andrea Routley

After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz

6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe

The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America by Saket Soni

Your Hearts, Your Scars by Adina Talve-Goodman