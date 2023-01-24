New Releases and More for January 24, 2023
This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss Spice Road, The Chinese Groove, Georgie, All Along, and more great books.
This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss Spice Road, The Chinese Groove, Georgie, All Along, and more great books.
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Chinese Groove by Kathryn Ma
Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim
The Minus-One Club by Kekla Magoon
Georgie, All Along by Kate Clayborn
Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin
On Savage Shores: How Indigenous Americans Discovered Europe by Caroline Dodds Pennock
Dead Silence by S.A. Barnes
A Thousand Miles to Graceland by Kristen Mei Chase
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Violeta by Isabel Allende, Frances Riddle (translator)
Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi
Lorraine Hansberry: The Life Behind A Raisin in the Sun by Charles J. Shields
The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud
Only a Monster by Vanessa Len
Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School by Kendra James
Burning Roses by S. L. Huang
The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
Keeper of the Lost Cities by Shannon Messenger
The Bawk-ness Monster (Cryptid Kids, 1) by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Last Pomegranate Tree by Ali Bachtyar, Kareem Abdulrahman (translator)
Judas Goat: Poems by Gabrielle Bates
Don’t Open the Door by Allison Brennan
The Minuscule Mansion of Myra Malone by Audrey Burges
Episode Thirteen by Craig DiLouie
Season of the Bruja Vol. 1 by Aaron Durán, Sara Soler
The Faraway World: Stories by Patricia Engel
All Hallows by Christopher Golden
Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and A Legacy of Rage by Jeff Guinn
The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett
This Other Eden by Paul Harding
The World and All That It Holds by Aleksandar Hemon
Polar Bear Café: Collector’s Edition Vol. 1 by Aloha Higa
Make a Wish by Helena Hunting
Retro by Sofía Lapuente and Jarrod Shusterman
Sun Keep Rising by Kristen R. Lee
Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time by Sheila Liming
Begin Again by Emma Lord
The Red-Headed Pilgrim by Kevin Maloney
Against the Currant: A Spice Isle Bakery Mystery by Olivia Matthews
Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World’s Ugliest Sweater by Peggy Orenstein
The End of Drum-Time by Hanna Pylväinen
Fieldwork: A Forager’s Memoir by Iliana Regan
The Guest Lecture by Martin Riker
This Unlikely Soil by Andrea Routley
After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz
6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe
The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America by Saket Soni
Your Hearts, Your Scars by Adina Talve-Goodman