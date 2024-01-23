New Releases and More for January 23, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss No One Can Know, Radiant Heat, Martyr!, and more great books!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

Books Discussed On the Show:

No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall

Radiant Heat by Sarah-Jane Collins

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Into the Sunken City by Dinesh Thiru

Broughtupsy by Christina Cooke

My Fair Brady by Brian D. Kennedy

Dead in Long Beach, California by Venita Blackburn

Wild Life by Opal Wei

Paperback Releases:

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

The Chinese Groove by Kathryn Ma

Enter the Body by Joy McCullough

Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb

What We’re Reading:

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross

Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley

More Books Out This Week:

Out of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports edited by Dahlia Adler and Jennifer Iacopelli

Who Owns This Sentence?: A History of Copyrights and Wrongs by David Bellos, Alexandre Montagu

Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine by Uché Blackstock

Lovers in Auschwitz: A True Story by Keren Blankfeld

Bad Foundations by Brian Allen Carr

The Friendship Club by Robyn Carr

Exordia by Seth Dickinson

Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s by Sarah Ditum

The Busy Body by Kemper Donovan

Faebound by Saara El-Arifi

My Favorite Scar by Nicolás Ferraro, Mallory Craig-Kuhn (translator)

Family Family by Laurie Frankel

The Wharton Plot by Mariah Fredericks

The Bookbinder’s Guide to Love by Katherine Garbera

Diva by Daisy Goodwin

Raised by Wolves: Fifty Poets on Fifty Poems, A Graywolf Anthology by Graywolf Press

The Foxhole Victory Tour by Amy Lynn Green

The Fine Art of Literary Fist-Fighting: How a Bunch of Rabble-Rousers, Outsiders, and Ne’er-do-wells Concocted Creative Nonfiction by Lee Gutkind

The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself by Crystal Hefner

Ukraine: The Forging of a Nation by Yaroslav Hrytsak

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton

Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism by Jenn M. Jackson

The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

The (Fake) Dating Game by Timothy Janovsky

Kindling: Stories by Kathleen Jennings

The Singularity by Balsam Karam, Saskia Vogel (translator)

One in a Millennial: On Friendship, Feelings, Fangirls, and Fitting In by Kate Kennedy

Fluke: Chance, Chaos, and Why Everything We Do Matters by Brian Klaas

The Getaway List by Emma Lord

Forgottenness by Tanja Maljartschuk, Zenia Tompkins (translator)

The Cancer Factory: Industrial Chemicals, Corporate Deception, and the Hidden Deaths of American Workers by Jim Morris

The Colliding Worlds of Mina Lee by Ellen Oh

I Sing to Use the Waiting: A Collection of Essays About the Women Singers Who’ve Made Me Who I Am by Zachary Pace

Wakenhyrst by Michelle Paver

Twilight Territory by Andrew X. Pham

The Clinic by Cate Quinn

You’re Breaking My Heart by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich

Walter Benjamin Stares at the Sea by C. D. Rose

Gothikana by RuNyx

Last Acts by Alexander Sammartino

The Rebel’s Clinic: The Revolutionary Lives of Frantz Fanon by Adam Shatz

Kinning (Everfair, 2) by Nisi Shawl

The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone

Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase

Blizzard by Marie Vingtras, Jeffrey Zuckerman (translator)

The Counterfeit Countess: The Jewish Woman Who Rescued Thousands of Poles During the Holocaust by Elizabeth B. White and Joanna Sliwa

The Breakup Tour by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka

Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson