New Releases and More for January 23, 2024
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss No One Can Know, Radiant Heat, Martyr!, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall
Radiant Heat by Sarah-Jane Collins
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Into the Sunken City by Dinesh Thiru
Broughtupsy by Christina Cooke
My Fair Brady by Brian D. Kennedy
Dead in Long Beach, California by Venita Blackburn
Wild Life by Opal Wei
Paperback Releases:
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman
The Chinese Groove by Kathryn Ma
Enter the Body by Joy McCullough
Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
What We’re Reading:
Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley
More Books Out This Week:
Out of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports edited by Dahlia Adler and Jennifer Iacopelli
Who Owns This Sentence?: A History of Copyrights and Wrongs by David Bellos, Alexandre Montagu
Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine by Uché Blackstock
Lovers in Auschwitz: A True Story by Keren Blankfeld
Bad Foundations by Brian Allen Carr
The Friendship Club by Robyn Carr
Exordia by Seth Dickinson
Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s by Sarah Ditum
The Busy Body by Kemper Donovan
Faebound by Saara El-Arifi
My Favorite Scar by Nicolás Ferraro, Mallory Craig-Kuhn (translator)
Family Family by Laurie Frankel
The Wharton Plot by Mariah Fredericks
The Bookbinder’s Guide to Love by Katherine Garbera
Diva by Daisy Goodwin
Raised by Wolves: Fifty Poets on Fifty Poems, A Graywolf Anthology by Graywolf Press
The Foxhole Victory Tour by Amy Lynn Green
The Fine Art of Literary Fist-Fighting: How a Bunch of Rabble-Rousers, Outsiders, and Ne’er-do-wells Concocted Creative Nonfiction by Lee Gutkind
The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett
Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself by Crystal Hefner
Ukraine: The Forging of a Nation by Yaroslav Hrytsak
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism by Jenn M. Jackson
The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
The (Fake) Dating Game by Timothy Janovsky
Kindling: Stories by Kathleen Jennings
The Singularity by Balsam Karam, Saskia Vogel (translator)
One in a Millennial: On Friendship, Feelings, Fangirls, and Fitting In by Kate Kennedy
Fluke: Chance, Chaos, and Why Everything We Do Matters by Brian Klaas
The Getaway List by Emma Lord
Forgottenness by Tanja Maljartschuk, Zenia Tompkins (translator)
The Cancer Factory: Industrial Chemicals, Corporate Deception, and the Hidden Deaths of American Workers by Jim Morris
The Colliding Worlds of Mina Lee by Ellen Oh
I Sing to Use the Waiting: A Collection of Essays About the Women Singers Who’ve Made Me Who I Am by Zachary Pace
Wakenhyrst by Michelle Paver
Twilight Territory by Andrew X. Pham
The Clinic by Cate Quinn
You’re Breaking My Heart by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich
Walter Benjamin Stares at the Sea by C. D. Rose
Gothikana by RuNyx
Last Acts by Alexander Sammartino
The Rebel’s Clinic: The Revolutionary Lives of Frantz Fanon by Adam Shatz
Kinning (Everfair, 2) by Nisi Shawl
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone
Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
Blizzard by Marie Vingtras, Jeffrey Zuckerman (translator)
The Counterfeit Countess: The Jewish Woman Who Rescued Thousands of Poles During the Holocaust by Elizabeth B. White and Joanna Sliwa
The Breakup Tour by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson