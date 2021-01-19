New Releases and More for January 19, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Rib King, Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Remote Control, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Rib King: A Novel by Ladee Hubbard

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor

Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston

Knock Knock by Anders Roslund

This Will Be Funny Someday by Katie Henry

Floaters: Poems by Martín Espada

Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore

The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Survivors by Jane Harper

The Hidden Palace: A Tale of the Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Have I Ever Told You Black Lives Matter by Shani King

Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind by Alexander McCall Smith

Bad Medicine: Catching New York’s Deadliest Pill Pusher by Charlotte Bismuth

Homo Irrealis: Essays by André Aciman

Faust, Part One : A New Translation with Illustrations by Johann Wolfgang van Goethe, Zsuzsanna Ozsváth (translator)

The Forever Sea by Joshua Phillip Johnson

From the Moon I Watched Her by Emily English Medley

Cast in Firelight by Dana Swift

Maafa by Harmony Holiday

The Plague Cycle: The Unending War Between Humanity and Infectious Disease by Charles Kenny

Wench by Maxine Kaplan

Harnessing Grief: A Mother’s Quest for Meaning and Miracles by Maria J. Kefalas

Enjoy the View by Sarah Morgenthaler

Before She Disappeared: A Novel by Lisa Gardner

The Conjure-Man Dies by Rudolph Fisher

The City of Tears by Kate Mosse

Your Corner Dark by Desmond Hall

The Comeback: A Figure Skating Novel by E. L. Shen

Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris and Marissa Valdez

The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick

Happy Singles Day by Ann Marie Walker

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History by David F. Walker, Marcus Kwame Anderson

With Her Fist Raised: Dorothy Pitman Hughes and the Transformative Power of Black Community Activism by Laura L. Lovett

Hall of Smoke by H. M. Long

Girl on the Line by Faith Gardner

The Crown in Crisis: Countdown to the Abdication by Alexander Larman

The World Turned Upside Down: A History of the Chinese Cultural Revolution by Yang Jisheng, Stacy Mosher (translator), Guo Jian (translator)

Shipped by Angie Hockman

A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence: What It Is, Where We Are, and Where We Are Going by Michael Wooldridge

Wider Than the Sky by Katherine Field Rothschild

Sonic Boom: The Impossible Rise of Warner Bros. Records, from Hendrix to Fleetwood Mac to Madonna to Prince by Peter Ames Carlin

The Broken Spine (A Beloved Bookroom Mystery Book 1) by Dorothy St. James

Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping by Matthew Salesses

Eagle Down: The Last Special Forces Fighting the Forever War by Jessica Donati

The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine by Janice P. Nimura

Borderlands Curanderos: The Worlds of Santa Teresa Urrea and Don Pedrito Jaramillo by Jennifer Koshatka Seman

Shiver by Allie Reynolds

A House at the Bottom of a Lake by Josh Malerman

Sanctuary: A Memoir by Emily Rapp Black

The Divines: A Novel by Ellie Eaton

The Merciful by Jon Sealy

Reel Bay: A Cinematic Essay by Jana Larson

Trio by William Boyd

The African Lookbook: A Visual History of 100 Years of African Women by Catherine E. McKinley

The Lives of Lucian Freud: Fame, 1968-2011 by William Feaver

At the Edge of the Haight by Katherine Seligman

Playing with Fire by April Henry

If I Tell You the Truth by Jasmin Kaur

Pity Party by Kathleen Lane

A Complicated Love Story Set in Space by Shaun David Hutchinson

From Here to There: Inventions That Changed the Way the World Moves by Vivian Kirkfield and Gilbert Ford

My Grandmother’s Braid by Alina Bronsky, Tim Mohr (translator)

Last Orgy of the Divine Hermit by Mark Leyner

Infinitum: An Afrofuturist Tale by Tim Fielder

We Free the Stars (Sands of Arawiya) by Hafsah Faizal

Aftershock: A Novel by T.J. Mitchell, Judy Melinek

Coming Out Stories: Personal Experiences of Coming Out from Across the LGBTQ+ Spectrum edited by Emma Goswell and Sam Walker