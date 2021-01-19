Episode 294
New Releases and More for January 19, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Rib King, Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Remote Control, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Rib King: A Novel by Ladee Hubbard
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor
Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston
Knock Knock by Anders Roslund
This Will Be Funny Someday by Katie Henry
Floaters: Poems by Martín Espada
Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore
The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Survivors by Jane Harper
The Hidden Palace: A Tale of the Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Have I Ever Told You Black Lives Matter by Shani King
Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind by Alexander McCall Smith
Bad Medicine: Catching New York’s Deadliest Pill Pusher by Charlotte Bismuth
Homo Irrealis: Essays by André Aciman
Faust, Part One : A New Translation with Illustrations by Johann Wolfgang van Goethe, Zsuzsanna Ozsváth (translator)
The Forever Sea by Joshua Phillip Johnson
From the Moon I Watched Her by Emily English Medley
Cast in Firelight by Dana Swift
Maafa by Harmony Holiday
The Plague Cycle: The Unending War Between Humanity and Infectious Disease by Charles Kenny
Wench by Maxine Kaplan
Harnessing Grief: A Mother’s Quest for Meaning and Miracles by Maria J. Kefalas
Enjoy the View by Sarah Morgenthaler
Before She Disappeared: A Novel by Lisa Gardner
The Conjure-Man Dies by Rudolph Fisher
The City of Tears by Kate Mosse
Your Corner Dark by Desmond Hall
The Comeback: A Figure Skating Novel by E. L. Shen
Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris and Marissa Valdez
The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick
Happy Singles Day by Ann Marie Walker
The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History by David F. Walker, Marcus Kwame Anderson
With Her Fist Raised: Dorothy Pitman Hughes and the Transformative Power of Black Community Activism by Laura L. Lovett
Hall of Smoke by H. M. Long
Girl on the Line by Faith Gardner
The Crown in Crisis: Countdown to the Abdication by Alexander Larman
The World Turned Upside Down: A History of the Chinese Cultural Revolution by Yang Jisheng, Stacy Mosher (translator), Guo Jian (translator)
Shipped by Angie Hockman
A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence: What It Is, Where We Are, and Where We Are Going by Michael Wooldridge
Wider Than the Sky by Katherine Field Rothschild
Sonic Boom: The Impossible Rise of Warner Bros. Records, from Hendrix to Fleetwood Mac to Madonna to Prince by Peter Ames Carlin
The Broken Spine (A Beloved Bookroom Mystery Book 1) by Dorothy St. James
Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping by Matthew Salesses
Eagle Down: The Last Special Forces Fighting the Forever War by Jessica Donati
The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine by Janice P. Nimura
Borderlands Curanderos: The Worlds of Santa Teresa Urrea and Don Pedrito Jaramillo by Jennifer Koshatka Seman
Shiver by Allie Reynolds
A House at the Bottom of a Lake by Josh Malerman
Sanctuary: A Memoir by Emily Rapp Black
The Divines: A Novel by Ellie Eaton
The Merciful by Jon Sealy
Reel Bay: A Cinematic Essay by Jana Larson
Trio by William Boyd
The African Lookbook: A Visual History of 100 Years of African Women by Catherine E. McKinley
The Lives of Lucian Freud: Fame, 1968-2011 by William Feaver
At the Edge of the Haight by Katherine Seligman
Playing with Fire by April Henry
If I Tell You the Truth by Jasmin Kaur
Pity Party by Kathleen Lane
A Complicated Love Story Set in Space by Shaun David Hutchinson
From Here to There: Inventions That Changed the Way the World Moves by Vivian Kirkfield and Gilbert Ford
My Grandmother’s Braid by Alina Bronsky, Tim Mohr (translator)
Last Orgy of the Divine Hermit by Mark Leyner
Infinitum: An Afrofuturist Tale by Tim Fielder
We Free the Stars (Sands of Arawiya) by Hafsah Faizal
Aftershock: A Novel by T.J. Mitchell, Judy Melinek
Coming Out Stories: Personal Experiences of Coming Out from Across the LGBTQ+ Spectrum edited by Emma Goswell and Sam Walker