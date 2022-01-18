New Releases and More for January 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss How High We Go in the Dark, Coming Back, Yinka, Where is Your Huzband? and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

Coming Back by Jessi Zabarsky

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

Lawless Spaces by Corey Ann Haydu

Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz

Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski

Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks by Chris Herring

Game On: 15 Stories of Wins, Losses, and Everything in Between edited by Laura Silverman

WHAT WE’RE READING

My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen

In the Serpent’s Wake by Rachel Hartman

Red Palace by June Hur

The Honeys by Ryan La Sala

Under Lock & Skeleton Key: A Secret Staircase Mystery by Gigi Pandian

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Lorraine Hansberry: The Life Behind A Raisin in the Sun by Charles J. Shields

When the World Runs Dry: Water in Crisis by Nancy Castaldo

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father’s Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom by Shaka Senghor

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays by Zora Neale Hurston, edited by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Sweat: A History of Exercise by Bill Hayes

Constellation Route by Matthew Olzmann

Hotel Portofino by J. P. O’Connell

Red Is My Heart by Antoine Laurain and Le Sonneur, Jane Aitken (Translator)

The Black Joke: The True Story of One Ship’s Battle Against the Slave Trade by A.E. Rooks

The Art of More: How Mathematics Created Civilization by Michael Brooks

Shattered Midnight by Dhonielle Clayton

Manifesto: On Never Giving Up by Bernardine Evaristo

The Antarctica of Love by Sara Stridsberg, Deborah Bragan-Turner (Translator)

Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern by Jing Tsu

Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness by Laura Coates

Red Milk by Sjón, Victoria Cribb (translator)

Trouble the Waters: Tales from the Deep Blue ed. by Sheree Renée Thomas, Pan Morigan, and Troy L. Wiggins

The Beholden by Cassandra Rose Clarke

Last Resort by Andrew Lipstein

Joan Is Okay by Weike Wang

Tides by Sara Freeman

Putting the Rabbit in the Hat by Brian Cox

Chloe Cates Is Missing by Mandy McHugh

Lucky Leap Day by Ann Marie Walker

Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson

How to Love Your Neighbor by Sophie Sullivan

Burn Coast by Dale Maharidge

Geographies of the Heart by Caitlin Hamilton Summie

Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School by Kendra James

All Day Is a Long Time by David Sanchez

Such a Pretty Smile by Kristi DeMeester

Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei

The Good Son by Jacquelyn Mitchard

Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor

Free: A Child and a Country at the End of History by Lea Ypi

Return Flight (Ballard Spahr Prize) by Jennifer Huang

Servant Mage by Kate Elliott

The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup by Evan Hughes

On a Night Like This by Lindsey Kelk

In His Own Image by Jérôme Ferrari, Alison Anderson (translator)