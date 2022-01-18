Episode 345
New Releases and More for January 18, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss How High We Go in the Dark, Coming Back, Yinka, Where is Your Huzband? and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Coming Back by Jessi Zabarsky
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Lawless Spaces by Corey Ann Haydu
Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski
Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks by Chris Herring
Game On: 15 Stories of Wins, Losses, and Everything in Between edited by Laura Silverman
WHAT WE’RE READING
My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen
In the Serpent’s Wake by Rachel Hartman
Red Palace by June Hur
The Honeys by Ryan La Sala
Under Lock & Skeleton Key: A Secret Staircase Mystery by Gigi Pandian
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Lorraine Hansberry: The Life Behind A Raisin in the Sun by Charles J. Shields
When the World Runs Dry: Water in Crisis by Nancy Castaldo
Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover
Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father’s Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom by Shaka Senghor
Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays by Zora Neale Hurston, edited by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Sweat: A History of Exercise by Bill Hayes
Constellation Route by Matthew Olzmann
Hotel Portofino by J. P. O’Connell
Red Is My Heart by Antoine Laurain and Le Sonneur, Jane Aitken (Translator)
The Black Joke: The True Story of One Ship’s Battle Against the Slave Trade by A.E. Rooks
The Art of More: How Mathematics Created Civilization by Michael Brooks
Shattered Midnight by Dhonielle Clayton
Manifesto: On Never Giving Up by Bernardine Evaristo
The Antarctica of Love by Sara Stridsberg, Deborah Bragan-Turner (Translator)
Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern by Jing Tsu
Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness by Laura Coates
Red Milk by Sjón, Victoria Cribb (translator)
Trouble the Waters: Tales from the Deep Blue ed. by Sheree Renée Thomas, Pan Morigan, and Troy L. Wiggins
The Beholden by Cassandra Rose Clarke
Last Resort by Andrew Lipstein
Joan Is Okay by Weike Wang
Tides by Sara Freeman
Putting the Rabbit in the Hat by Brian Cox
Chloe Cates Is Missing by Mandy McHugh
Lucky Leap Day by Ann Marie Walker
Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson
How to Love Your Neighbor by Sophie Sullivan
Burn Coast by Dale Maharidge
Geographies of the Heart by Caitlin Hamilton Summie
Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School by Kendra James
All Day Is a Long Time by David Sanchez
Such a Pretty Smile by Kristi DeMeester
Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei
The Good Son by Jacquelyn Mitchard
Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor
Free: A Child and a Country at the End of History by Lea Ypi
Return Flight (Ballard Spahr Prize) by Jennifer Huang
Servant Mage by Kate Elliott
The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup by Evan Hughes
On a Night Like This by Lindsey Kelk
In His Own Image by Jérôme Ferrari, Alison Anderson (translator)