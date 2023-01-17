New Releases and More for January 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss A New Race of Men from Heaven, Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, How To Sell a Haunted House, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall

Mysteries of Thorn Manor by Margaret Rogerson

A New Race of Men from Heaven: Stories by Chaitali Sen

Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

As You Walk On By by Julian Winters

I Keep My Exoskeletons To Myself by Marisa Crane

Windfall: The Prairie Woman Who Lost Her Way and the Great-Granddaughter Who Found Her by Erika Bolstad

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

None But the Righteous by Chantal James

This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics, and Facing the Unknown by Taylor Harris

Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor

Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness by Laura Coates

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings

When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East by Quan Barry

The Reunion by Kayla Olson

Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt

A Love by Design by Elizabeth Everett

The Fraud Squad by Kyla Zhao

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo

The Postcard by Anne Berest, Tina Kover (translator)

The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Another Dimension of Us by Mike Albo

Locust Lane by Stephen Amidon

This Is Not a Personal Statement by Tracy Badua

Jellyfish Age Backwards: Nature’s Secrets to Longevity by Nicklas Brendborg

The Written World And The Unwritten World: Essays by Italo Calvino

Mr. Breakfast by Jonathan Carroll

Black and Female: Essays by Tsitsi Dangarembga

Forbidden Notebook by Alba de Céspedes, Ann Goldstein (Translator)

Independence by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

The Keeper’s Six by Kate Elliott

The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis

Lost Legends of Nothing by Alejandra Green, Fanny Rodriguez

Out of Silence, Sound. Out of Nothing, Something: A Writer’s Guide by Susan Griffin

Glitterland (Spires Book 1) by Alexis Hall

Warrior Princesses Strike Back: How Lakota Twins Fight Oppression and Heal through Connectedness by Sarah Eagle Heart and Emma Eagle Heart-White

Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey

Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter by John Hendrickson

The Once and Future Sex: Going Medieval on Women’s Roles in Society by Eleanor Janega

Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s urgent mission to bring healing to homeless people by Tracy Kidder

Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois

And Finally: Matters of Life and Death by Henry Marsh

On Becoming an American Writer: Essays and Nonfiction by James Alan McPherson and Anthony Walton

Wade in the Water by Nyani Nkrumah

Seven Percent of Ro Devereux by Ellen O’Clover

Rikers: An Oral History by Graham Rayman, Reuven Blau

Pegasus: How a Spy in Your Pocket Threatens the End of Privacy, Dignity, and Democracy by Laurent Richard, Sandrine Rigaud

Please Report Your Bug Here by Josh Riedel

The Sense of Wonder by Matthew Salesses

The Hopkins Manuscript by R.C. Sherriff

A Guest at the Feast: Essays by Colm Tóibín

The 12th Commandment by Daniel Torday

The Call of the Tribe by Mario Vargas Llosa, John King (translator)

I Saw Death Coming: A History of Terror and Survival in the War Against Reconstruction by Kidada E. Williams

Decent People by De’Shawn Charles Winslow

Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom by Ilyon Woo