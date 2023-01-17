New Releases and More for January 17, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss A New Race of Men from Heaven, Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, How To Sell a Haunted House, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall
Mysteries of Thorn Manor by Margaret Rogerson
A New Race of Men from Heaven: Stories by Chaitali Sen
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
As You Walk On By by Julian Winters
I Keep My Exoskeletons To Myself by Marisa Crane
Windfall: The Prairie Woman Who Lost Her Way and the Great-Granddaughter Who Found Her by Erika Bolstad
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
None But the Righteous by Chantal James
This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics, and Facing the Unknown by Taylor Harris
Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor
Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness by Laura Coates
Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East by Quan Barry
The Reunion by Kayla Olson
Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt
A Love by Design by Elizabeth Everett
The Fraud Squad by Kyla Zhao
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo
The Postcard by Anne Berest, Tina Kover (translator)
The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Another Dimension of Us by Mike Albo
Locust Lane by Stephen Amidon
This Is Not a Personal Statement by Tracy Badua
Jellyfish Age Backwards: Nature’s Secrets to Longevity by Nicklas Brendborg
The Written World And The Unwritten World: Essays by Italo Calvino
Mr. Breakfast by Jonathan Carroll
Black and Female: Essays by Tsitsi Dangarembga
Forbidden Notebook by Alba de Céspedes, Ann Goldstein (Translator)
Independence by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
The Keeper’s Six by Kate Elliott
The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis
Lost Legends of Nothing by Alejandra Green, Fanny Rodriguez
Out of Silence, Sound. Out of Nothing, Something: A Writer’s Guide by Susan Griffin
Glitterland (Spires Book 1) by Alexis Hall
Warrior Princesses Strike Back: How Lakota Twins Fight Oppression and Heal through Connectedness by Sarah Eagle Heart and Emma Eagle Heart-White
Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey
Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter by John Hendrickson
The Once and Future Sex: Going Medieval on Women’s Roles in Society by Eleanor Janega
Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s urgent mission to bring healing to homeless people by Tracy Kidder
Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois
And Finally: Matters of Life and Death by Henry Marsh
On Becoming an American Writer: Essays and Nonfiction by James Alan McPherson and Anthony Walton
Wade in the Water by Nyani Nkrumah
Seven Percent of Ro Devereux by Ellen O’Clover
Rikers: An Oral History by Graham Rayman, Reuven Blau
Pegasus: How a Spy in Your Pocket Threatens the End of Privacy, Dignity, and Democracy by Laurent Richard, Sandrine Rigaud
Please Report Your Bug Here by Josh Riedel
The Sense of Wonder by Matthew Salesses
The Hopkins Manuscript by R.C. Sherriff
A Guest at the Feast: Essays by Colm Tóibín
The 12th Commandment by Daniel Torday
The Call of the Tribe by Mario Vargas Llosa, John King (translator)
I Saw Death Coming: A History of Terror and Survival in the War Against Reconstruction by Kidada E. Williams
Decent People by De’Shawn Charles Winslow
Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom by Ilyon Woo