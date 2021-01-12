Episode 293
New Releases and More for January 12, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Yellow Wife, Summerwater, The House on Vesper Sands, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
What Could Be Saved by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz
The Ruthless Lady’s Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep by Andrew Kelly Stewart
Yellow Wife: A Novel by Sadeqa Johnson
You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Stories About Racism by Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar
Summerwater: A Novel by Sarah Moss
The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O’Donnell
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
That Old Country Music: Stories by Kevin Barry
The Revolution According to Raymundo Mata by Gina Apostol
Reconstruction: Stories by Alaya Dawn Johnson
A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life by George Saunders
The Beautiful Struggle: YA Edition by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Tales From the Hinterland by Melissa Albert
The Dangers of Smoking in Bed: Stories by Mariana Enriquez, Megan McDowell (translator)
Detransition, Baby: A Novel by Torrey Peters
The Center of Everything: A Novel by Jamie Harrison
Hades, Argentina: A Novel by Daniel Loedel
Across the Green Grass Fields by Seanan McGuire
One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg
The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Run to Win: Lessons in Leadership for Women Changing the World by Stephanie Schriock, Christina Reynolds
Nine Days: The Race to Save Martin Luther King Jr.’s Life and Win the 1960 Election by Paul Kendrick and Stephen Kendrick
Into the Heartless Wood by Joanna Ruth Meyer
God of Nothingness: Poems by Mark Wunderlich
Siri, Who Am I? A Novel by Sam Tschida
Sleep Well, My Lady by Kwei Quartey
Overnight Code: The Life of Raye Montague, the Woman Who Revolutionized Naval Engineering by Paige Bowers, David Montague
Murder in Canaryville: The True Story Behind a Cold Case and a Chicago Cover-Up by Jeff Coen
You Have a Match: A Novel by Emma Lord
City of the Plague God by Sarwat Chadda
Lana’s War: A Novel by Anita Abriel
The Last Garden in England by Julia Kelly
The Theory of Flight by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu
Divine Justice by Joanne Hichens
Dog Flowers: A Memoir by Danielle Geller
Pee Wees: Confessions of a Hockey Parent by Rich Cohen
American Daughter: A Memoir by Stephanie Thornton Plymale, Elissa Wald
People Like Her by Ellery Lloyd
When Brains Dream: Exploring the Science and Mystery of Sleep by Antonio Zadra and Robert Stickgold
Shine Until Tomorrow by Carla Malden
Every Single Lie by Rachel Vincent
Stella Díaz Dreams Big by Angela Dominguez
A Vow So Bold and Deadly by Brigid Kemmerer
Alone by Megan E. Freeman
Goldibooks and the Wee Bear by Troy Wilson and Edwardian Taylor
Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie by Bevy Smith
Life Among the Terranauts by Caitlin Horrocks
Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood by Gary Paulsen
The Meet-Cute Project by Rhiannon Richardson
Before the Ruins: A Novel by Victoria Gosling
The Effort by Claire Holroyde
Waiting for the Night Song by Julie Carrick Dalton
The Captive: A Novel by Fiona King Foster
The Brass Queen by Elizabeth Chatsworth
The Perfect Guests by Emma Rous
Walking with Ghosts by Gabriel Byrne
The Frozen Crown: A Novel by Greta Kelly
Deep into the Dark by P. J. Tracy
Dear Miss Kopp (Kopp Sisters) by Amy Stewart and Michelle Tessler
Surrender the Dead: A Novel by John Burley
Pedro’s Theory: Reimagining the Promised Land by Marcos Gonsalez
The Secret Life of Dorothy Soames: A Memoir by Justine Cowan
Many Points of Me by Caroline Gertler
We Found a Monster by Kirk Scroggs
The Inland Sea: A Novel by Madeleine Watts
The Ambassador of Nowhere Texas by Kimberly Willis Holt
The Children’s Blizzard: A Novel by Melanie Benjamin
Our Italian Summer by Jennifer Probst
The Historians: A Novel by Cecilia Ekbäck
The Tool & the Butterflies by Dmitry Lipskerov, Reilly Costigan-Humes (translator)
The Animal Rescue Agency #1: Case File: Little Claws by Eliot Schrefer
The Children’s Train: A Novel by Viola Ardone, Clarissa Botsford (translator)
Adventures and Misadventures of the Extraordinary and Admirable Joan Orpí, Conquistador and Founder of New Catalonia by Max Besora, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)
Clues to the Universe by Christina Li
Chlorine Sky by Mahogany L. Brown
Aftershocks: A Memoir by Nadia Owusu
Find Me in Havana: A Novel by Serena Burdick
Troubled: The Failed Promise of America’s Behavioral Treatment Programs by Kenneth R. Rosen
The Lost Manuscript: A Novel by Cathy Bonidan
Useless Miracle by Barry Schechter
W-3 by Bette Howland
Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, and Other Big Ideas by Alexi Pappas and Maya Rudolph
The Charmed Wife by Olga Grushin
The Nightmare Thief by Nicole Lesperance
Angel of Greenwood by Randi Pink
Fucked at Birth: Recalibrating the American Dream for the 2020s by Dale Maharidge
Julian Bond’s Time to Teach: A History of the Southern Civil Rights Movement by Julian Bond
The Ocean House: Stories by Mary-Beth Hughes
The Lost Boys by Faye Kellerman
Sloth and Smell the Roses by Hello!Lucky
The Other Mother: A Novel by Matthew Dicks