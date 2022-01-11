New Releases and More for January 11, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Daughter of the Moon Goddess, Wahala, Small World, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

Wahala by Nikki May

I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg

The Storyteller by Kathryn Williams

Small World by Jonathan Evison

None But the Righteous by Chantal James

The Bone Spindle by Leslie Vedder

Seasonal Work by Laura Lippman

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Shadow of Night (Discovery of Witches #2) by Deborah Harkness

Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra

The Boy with a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Vinyl Moon by Mahogany L. Browne

Yonder by Jabari Asim

Dog Star by Megan Shepherd

Iron Annie by Luke Cassidy

This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics, and Facing the Unknown by Taylor Harris

When Winter Robeson Came by Brenda Woods

Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon

My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson

Crushing by Sophie Burrows

Call Me Cassandra by Marcial Gala, Anna Kushner (translator)

The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson: A Battle for Racial Justice at the Dawn of the Civil Rights Era by Chris Joyner

My Annihilation by Fuminori Nakamura, Sam Bett (translator)

Taking Down Backpage: Fighting the World’s Largest Sex Trafficker by Maggy Krell

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

Find Me: A Novel by Alafair Burke

All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown

Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves by Meg Long

Shit Cassandra Saw: Stories by Gwen E. Kirby

Lost & Found: A Memoir by Kathryn Schulz

High-Risk Homosexual: A Memoir by Edgar Gomez

A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham

The Final Case by David Guterson

Honor by Thrity Umrigar

Three Wise Women by Gina Sorell

All Signs Point to Yes by Cam Montgomery, c. davis-araux, et al.

Love Somebody by Rachel Roasek

The Stars Are Not Yet Bells by Hannah Lillith Assadi

Fear of Black Consciousness by Lewis R. Gordon

Lightning Striking: Ten Transformative Moments in Rock and Roll by Lenny Kaye

A More Perfect Union by Tammye Huf

Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas by Harley Rustad