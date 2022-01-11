Episode 344
New Releases and More for January 11, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Daughter of the Moon Goddess, Wahala, Small World, and more great books.
beat book.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Wahala by Nikki May
I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg
The Storyteller by Kathryn Williams
Small World by Jonathan Evison
None But the Righteous by Chantal James
The Bone Spindle by Leslie Vedder
Seasonal Work by Laura Lippman
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Shadow of Night (Discovery of Witches #2) by Deborah Harkness
Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra
The Boy with a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Vinyl Moon by Mahogany L. Browne
Yonder by Jabari Asim
Dog Star by Megan Shepherd
Iron Annie by Luke Cassidy
This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics, and Facing the Unknown by Taylor Harris
When Winter Robeson Came by Brenda Woods
Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon
My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen
Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
Crushing by Sophie Burrows
Call Me Cassandra by Marcial Gala, Anna Kushner (translator)
The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson: A Battle for Racial Justice at the Dawn of the Civil Rights Era by Chris Joyner
My Annihilation by Fuminori Nakamura, Sam Bett (translator)
Taking Down Backpage: Fighting the World’s Largest Sex Trafficker by Maggy Krell
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
Find Me: A Novel by Alafair Burke
All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown
Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves by Meg Long
Shit Cassandra Saw: Stories by Gwen E. Kirby
Lost & Found: A Memoir by Kathryn Schulz
High-Risk Homosexual: A Memoir by Edgar Gomez
A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham
The Final Case by David Guterson
Honor by Thrity Umrigar
Three Wise Women by Gina Sorell
All Signs Point to Yes by Cam Montgomery, c. davis-araux, et al.
Love Somebody by Rachel Roasek
The Stars Are Not Yet Bells by Hannah Lillith Assadi
Fear of Black Consciousness by Lewis R. Gordon
Lightning Striking: Ten Transformative Moments in Rock and Roll by Lenny Kaye
A More Perfect Union by Tammye Huf
Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas by Harley Rustad