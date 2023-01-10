New Releases and More for January 10, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Everybody Knows, The Survivalists, Bad Cree, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
Phaedra by Laura Shepperson
Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong
The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Breakup From Hell by Ann Davila Cardinal
Better the Blood by Michael Bennett
The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays by Zora Neale Hurston
Nobody’s Magic by Destiny O Birdsong
The Starless Crown by James Rollins
Me (Moth) by Amber McBride
The Club by Ellery Lloyd
Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black
The Blood Trials by N. E. Davenport
The Bone Spindle by Leslie Vedder
The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee
Exes and O’s by Amy Lea
Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen
Anna May Wong: From Laundryman’s Daughter to Hollywood Legend by Graham Russell Gao Hodges
WHAT WE’RE READING:
“You Just Need to Lose Weight”: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
Back in a Spell by Lana Harper
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
Every Heart a Doorway (Wayward Children Book 1) by Seanan McGuire
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Ghost Season by Fatin Abbas
Bloodbath Nation by Paul Auster
Hell Bent (Alex Stern, #2) by Leigh Bardugo
You Won’t Believe This by Adam Baron
The Blue Window by Suzanne Berne
For Lamb by Lesa Cline-Ransome
The Things We Do to Our Friends by Heather Darwent
The Daughters of Izdihar (The Alamaxa Duology Book 1) by Hadeer Elsbai
Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett
Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World by Lauren Fleshman
Friday I’m in Love by Camryn Garrett
A Tale of Two Princes by Eric Geron
The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be by Shannon Gibney
Unraveller by Frances Hardinge
Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise by Pico Iyer
The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre by Natasha Lester
Waking Fire by Jean Louise
The Night Travelers by Armando Lucas Correa
Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory by Janet Malcolm
The Nightmare Man by J. H. Markert
The Deluge by Stephen Markley
We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber McBride
Lost in the Moment and Found (Wayward Children, #8) by Seanan McGuire
Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks
A Few Days Full of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for My Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till by Wheeler Parker and Christopher Benson
Spare by Prince Harry
Regrets Only by Kieran Scott
Very Good Hats by Emma Straub and Blanca Gomez
Cool. Awkward. Black. edited by Karen Strong
Black Women Writers at Work by Claudia Tate
In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas
Brighter Than the Moon by David Valdes
All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham
The Riders Come Out at Night: Brutality, Corruption, and Cover-up in Oakland by Ali Winston and Darwin BondGraham
City Under One Roof by Iris Yamashita
Ghost Music by An Yu
Small World by Laura Zigman