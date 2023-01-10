New Releases and More for January 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Everybody Knows, The Survivalists, Bad Cree, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

Phaedra by Laura Shepperson

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns

Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong

The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley

Breakup From Hell by Ann Davila Cardinal

Better the Blood by Michael Bennett

The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays by Zora Neale Hurston

Nobody’s Magic by Destiny O Birdsong

The Starless Crown by James Rollins

Me (Moth) by Amber McBride

The Club by Ellery Lloyd

Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black

The Blood Trials by N. E. Davenport

The Bone Spindle by Leslie Vedder

The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee

Exes and O’s by Amy Lea

Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen

Anna May Wong: From Laundryman’s Daughter to Hollywood Legend by Graham Russell Gao Hodges

WHAT WE’RE READING:

“You Just Need to Lose Weight”: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon

Back in a Spell by Lana Harper

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi

Every Heart a Doorway (Wayward Children Book 1) by Seanan McGuire

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Ghost Season by Fatin Abbas

Bloodbath Nation by Paul Auster

Hell Bent (Alex Stern, #2) by Leigh Bardugo

You Won’t Believe This by Adam Baron

The Blue Window by Suzanne Berne

For Lamb by Lesa Cline-Ransome

The Things We Do to Our Friends by Heather Darwent

The Daughters of Izdihar (The Alamaxa Duology Book 1) by Hadeer Elsbai

Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett

Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World by Lauren Fleshman

Friday I’m in Love by Camryn Garrett

A Tale of Two Princes by Eric Geron

The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be by Shannon Gibney

Unraveller by Frances Hardinge

The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise by Pico Iyer

The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre by Natasha Lester

Waking Fire by Jean Louise

The Night Travelers by Armando Lucas Correa

Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory by Janet Malcolm

The Nightmare Man by J. H. Markert

The Deluge by Stephen Markley

We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber McBride

Lost in the Moment and Found (Wayward Children, #8) by Seanan McGuire

Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks

A Few Days Full of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for My Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till by Wheeler Parker and Christopher Benson

Spare by Prince Harry

Regrets Only by Kieran Scott

Very Good Hats by Emma Straub and Blanca Gomez

Cool. Awkward. Black. edited by Karen Strong

Black Women Writers at Work by Claudia Tate

In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas

Brighter Than the Moon by David Valdes

All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham

The Riders Come Out at Night: Brutality, Corruption, and Cover-up in Oakland by Ali Winston and Darwin BondGraham

City Under One Roof by Iris Yamashita

Ghost Music by An Yu

Small World by Laura Zigman