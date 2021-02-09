New Releases and More for February 9, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Gilded Ones, Kink, The Witch’s Heart, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Gilded Ones (Deathless #1) by Namina Forna

A Tip for the Hangman: A Novel of Christopher Marlowe by Allison Epstein

Zorrie by Laird Hunt

Kink: Stories edited by Garth Greenwell and R.O. Kwon

The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec

The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs

We Run the Tides by Vendela Vida

And Now You Can Go by Vendela Vida

Voice Lessons: How a Couple of Ninja Turtles, Pinky, and an Animaniac Saved My Life by Rob Paulsen

A Lady’s Formula for Love (The Secret Scientists of London, #1) by Elizabeth Everett

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert

The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights by Ayaan Hirsi Ali

The Panic Years: Dates, Doubts, and the Mother of All Decisions by Nell Frizzell

Loner by Georgina Young

Rafael (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter Book 28) by Laurell K. Hamilton

A Song with Teeth: A Los Nefilim Novel by T. Frohock

The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing by Sonia Faleiro

The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles

Thirsty Mermaids by Kat Leyh

FEM by Magda Carneci, Sean Cotter (translator)

Fragments of an Infinite Memory: My Life with the Internet by Mael Renouard and Peter Behrman de Sinety

Bookish Broads: Women Who Wrote Themselves into History by Lauren Marino and Alexandra Kilburn

Dreyer’s English (Adapted for Young Readers): Good Advice for Good Writing by Benjamin Dreyer

Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Ian Fleming’s War: The Inspiration for 007 by Mark Simmons

The Rope: A True Story of Murder, Heroism, and the Dawn of the NAACP by Alex Tresniowski

A Year with Swollen Appendices by Brian Eno

Eleven Sooty Dreams by Manuela Draeger, J. T. Mahany (translator)

The Burning Girls by C. J. Tudor

Ellis Island by Georges Perec, Harry Mathews (translator)

The Velocity of Revolution by Marshall Ryan Maresca

The Power Wish: Japan’s Leading Astrologer Reveals the Moon’s Secrets for Finding Success, Happiness, and the Favor of the Universe by Keiko, Rieko Yamanaka (translator)

Summer Brother by Jaap Robben, David Doherty (translator)

Come On Up by Jordi Nopca, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)

We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza

Ladies of the House: A Modern Retelling of Sense and Sensibility by Lauren Edmondson

Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad

The Love Proof by Madeleine Henry

Daughters of Chivalry: The Forgotten Children of King Edward Longshanks by Kelcey Wilson-Lee

Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas by Sam Maggs and Kendra Wells

Reckless, Glorious, Girl by Ellen Hagan

City of the Uncommon Thief by Lynne Bertrand

Slough House by Mick Herron

A Stranger in Town: A Rockton Novel by Kelley Armstrong

Super Host by Kate Russo

A Worse Place Than Hell: How the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg Changed a Nation by John Matteson

Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History by Lynne Kelly

The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery

The Absolute Book by Elizabeth Knox

Black Widows by Cate Quinn

In the Shadow of the Moon: America, Russia, and the Hidden History of the Space Race by Amy Cherrix

American Serial Killers: The Epidemic Years 1950-2000 by Peter Vronsky

Game Changer by Neal Shusterman

Silent Night by Nell Pattison

In Memory of Memory by Maria Stepanova, Sasha Dugdale (translator)

The Power Couple by Alex Berenson

We Play Ourselves by Jen Silverman

The Rain Heron by Robbie Arnott

The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask

Nobody Knows What They’re Doing: The 10 Secrets All Artists Should Know by Lee Crutchley

The Love Square by Laura Jane Williams

Possession by Katie Lowe

Engines of Oblivion by Karen Osborne

Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason

The Weak Spot by Lucie Elven

As Far As You’ll Take Me by Phil Stamper

This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyber Weapons Arms Race by Nicole Perlroth

The Bride Bet (Girl Meets Duke) by Tessa Dare

Love and Other Lies by Ben McPherson

The Delivery by Peter Mendelsund

Rabbit Island by Elvira Navarro, Christina MacSweeney (translator)

Bug by Giacomo Sartori, Frederika Randall (translator)

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard

Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City by Rosa Brooks

Wild Rain: Women Who Dare by Beverly Jenkins

The Bona Fide Legend of Cool Papa Bell: Speed, Grace, and the Negro Leagues by Lonnie Wheeler

Nuestra América: My Family in the Vertigo of Translation by Claudio Lomnitz

The Iron Raven by Julie Kagawa

Gay Bar: Why We Went Out by Jeremy Atherton Lin

A Pho Love Story by Loan Le

The Invisible Woman by Erika Robuck

Love and Other Poems by Alex Dimitrov

The Girl From Shadow Springs by Ellie Cypher

Rain Is Not My Indian Name by Cynthia L. Smith

Hot British Boyfriend by Kristy Boyce

Amid the Crowd of Stars by Stephen W. Leigh

Crossing the Line: A Fearless Team of Brothers and the Sport That Changed Their Lives Forever by Kareem Rosser

Girlhood: Teens around the World in Their Own Voices by Masuma Ahuja

Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings by Alan Lightman

Doomed Romance: Broken Hearts, Lost Souls, and Sexual Tumult in Nineteenth-Century America by Christine Leigh Heyrman

We Are the Ashes, We Are the Fire by Joy McCullough

The Electric Kingdom by David Arnold

Rebel Daughter by Lori Banov Kaufmann

Curse of the Divine by Kim Smejkal

Sparring with Smokin’ Joe: Joe Frazier’s Epic Battles and Rivalry with Ali by Glenn Lewis