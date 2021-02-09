Episode 297
New Releases and More for February 9, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Gilded Ones, Kink, The Witch’s Heart, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Gilded Ones (Deathless #1) by Namina Forna
A Tip for the Hangman: A Novel of Christopher Marlowe by Allison Epstein
Zorrie by Laird Hunt
Kink: Stories edited by Garth Greenwell and R.O. Kwon
The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs
We Run the Tides by Vendela Vida
And Now You Can Go by Vendela Vida
Voice Lessons: How a Couple of Ninja Turtles, Pinky, and an Animaniac Saved My Life by Rob Paulsen
A Lady’s Formula for Love (The Secret Scientists of London, #1) by Elizabeth Everett
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights by Ayaan Hirsi Ali
The Panic Years: Dates, Doubts, and the Mother of All Decisions by Nell Frizzell
Loner by Georgina Young
Rafael (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter Book 28) by Laurell K. Hamilton
A Song with Teeth: A Los Nefilim Novel by T. Frohock
The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing by Sonia Faleiro
The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles
Thirsty Mermaids by Kat Leyh
FEM by Magda Carneci, Sean Cotter (translator)
Fragments of an Infinite Memory: My Life with the Internet by Mael Renouard and Peter Behrman de Sinety
Bookish Broads: Women Who Wrote Themselves into History by Lauren Marino and Alexandra Kilburn
Dreyer’s English (Adapted for Young Readers): Good Advice for Good Writing by Benjamin Dreyer
Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Ian Fleming’s War: The Inspiration for 007 by Mark Simmons
The Rope: A True Story of Murder, Heroism, and the Dawn of the NAACP by Alex Tresniowski
A Year with Swollen Appendices by Brian Eno
Eleven Sooty Dreams by Manuela Draeger, J. T. Mahany (translator)
The Burning Girls by C. J. Tudor
Ellis Island by Georges Perec, Harry Mathews (translator)
The Velocity of Revolution by Marshall Ryan Maresca
The Power Wish: Japan’s Leading Astrologer Reveals the Moon’s Secrets for Finding Success, Happiness, and the Favor of the Universe by Keiko, Rieko Yamanaka (translator)
Summer Brother by Jaap Robben, David Doherty (translator)
Come On Up by Jordi Nopca, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)
We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza
Ladies of the House: A Modern Retelling of Sense and Sensibility by Lauren Edmondson
Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad
The Love Proof by Madeleine Henry
Daughters of Chivalry: The Forgotten Children of King Edward Longshanks by Kelcey Wilson-Lee
Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas by Sam Maggs and Kendra Wells
Reckless, Glorious, Girl by Ellen Hagan
City of the Uncommon Thief by Lynne Bertrand
Slough House by Mick Herron
A Stranger in Town: A Rockton Novel by Kelley Armstrong
Super Host by Kate Russo
A Worse Place Than Hell: How the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg Changed a Nation by John Matteson
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History by Lynne Kelly
The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery
The Absolute Book by Elizabeth Knox
Black Widows by Cate Quinn
In the Shadow of the Moon: America, Russia, and the Hidden History of the Space Race by Amy Cherrix
American Serial Killers: The Epidemic Years 1950-2000 by Peter Vronsky
Game Changer by Neal Shusterman
Silent Night by Nell Pattison
In Memory of Memory by Maria Stepanova, Sasha Dugdale (translator)
The Power Couple by Alex Berenson
We Play Ourselves by Jen Silverman
The Rain Heron by Robbie Arnott
The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask
Nobody Knows What They’re Doing: The 10 Secrets All Artists Should Know by Lee Crutchley
The Love Square by Laura Jane Williams
Possession by Katie Lowe
Engines of Oblivion by Karen Osborne
Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason
The Weak Spot by Lucie Elven
As Far As You’ll Take Me by Phil Stamper
This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyber Weapons Arms Race by Nicole Perlroth
The Bride Bet (Girl Meets Duke) by Tessa Dare
Love and Other Lies by Ben McPherson
The Delivery by Peter Mendelsund
Rabbit Island by Elvira Navarro, Christina MacSweeney (translator)
Bug by Giacomo Sartori, Frederika Randall (translator)
Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard
Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City by Rosa Brooks
Wild Rain: Women Who Dare by Beverly Jenkins
The Bona Fide Legend of Cool Papa Bell: Speed, Grace, and the Negro Leagues by Lonnie Wheeler
Nuestra América: My Family in the Vertigo of Translation by Claudio Lomnitz
The Iron Raven by Julie Kagawa
Gay Bar: Why We Went Out by Jeremy Atherton Lin
A Pho Love Story by Loan Le
The Invisible Woman by Erika Robuck
Love and Other Poems by Alex Dimitrov
The Girl From Shadow Springs by Ellie Cypher
Rain Is Not My Indian Name by Cynthia L. Smith
Hot British Boyfriend by Kristy Boyce
Amid the Crowd of Stars by Stephen W. Leigh
Crossing the Line: A Fearless Team of Brothers and the Sport That Changed Their Lives Forever by Kareem Rosser
Girlhood: Teens around the World in Their Own Voices by Masuma Ahuja
Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings by Alan Lightman
Doomed Romance: Broken Hearts, Lost Souls, and Sexual Tumult in Nineteenth-Century America by Christine Leigh Heyrman
We Are the Ashes, We Are the Fire by Joy McCullough
The Electric Kingdom by David Arnold
Rebel Daughter by Lori Banov Kaufmann
Curse of the Divine by Kim Smejkal
Sparring with Smokin’ Joe: Joe Frazier’s Epic Battles and Rivalry with Ali by Glenn Lewis