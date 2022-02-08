Episode 348
New Releases and More for February 8, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Nineties, Homicide and Halo-Halo, Dead Silence, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Dead Silence by S.A. Barnes
Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
The Nineties: A Book by Chuck Klosterman
Ramon and Julieta by (Love & Tacos, Book 1) by Alana Quintana Albertson
Jawbone by Mónica Ojeda, Sarah Booker (translator)
Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love by Kim Fay
Catch the Sparrow: A Search for a Sister and the Truth of Her Murder by Rachel Rear
Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
The New Girl by Jesse. Q. Sutanto
The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller
A Prayer for the Crown-Shy (Monk & Robot Book 2) by Becky Chambers
Harry Sylvester Bird by Chinelo Okparanta
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Clean Air by Sarah Blake
Bluebird by Ciel Pierlot
Cold by Mariko Tamaki
When We Lost Our Heads by Heather O’Neill
The Other Family by Wendy Corsi Staub
The Arc by Tory Henwood Hoen
Cost of Living: Essays by Emily Maloney
The Night by Rodrigo Blanco Calderon, Daniel Hahn (translator), Noel Hernández (translator)
Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow
With Love from London by Sarah Jio
The View from the Very Best House in Town by Meera Trehan
The Last Grand Duchess: A Novel of Olga Romanov, Imperial Russia, and Revolution by Bryn Turnbull
The Greatest Thing by Sarah Winifred Searle
The Keeper by Guadalupe García McCall
Sunny G’s Series of Rash Decisions by Navdeep Singh Dhillon
Smashing Statues: The Rise and Fall of America’s Public Monuments by Erin L. Thompson
My Mess Is a Bit of a Life: Adventures in Anxiety by Georgia Pritchett
The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran
A Very Nice Girl by Imogen Crimp
Home/Land: A Memoir of Departure and Return by Rebecca Mead
Red Thread of Fate by Lyn Liao Butler
Love in the Time of Contagion: A Diagnosis by Laura Kipnis
Very Cold People by Sarah Manguso
The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud
Nobody’s Magic by Destiny O. Birdsong
Pixels of You by Ananth Hirsh, Yuko Ota, J.R. Doyle
A Comb of Wishes by Lisa Stringfellow
Echo by Thomas Olde Heuvelt
The Witch, The Sword, and the Cursed Knights by Alexandria Rogers
Ophelia After All by Racquel Marie
Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher
Golden Boys by Phil Stamper
You Truly Assumed by Laila Sabreen
Xstabeth by David Keenan
Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity by Angela Velez
The Next Ship Home by Heather Webb
No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado
Quake by Auður Jónsdóttir, Meg Matich (translator)