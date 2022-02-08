New Releases and More for February 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Nineties, Homicide and Halo-Halo, Dead Silence, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Dead Silence by S.A. Barnes

Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala

The Nineties: A Book by Chuck Klosterman

Ramon and Julieta by (Love & Tacos, Book 1) by Alana Quintana Albertson

Jawbone by Mónica Ojeda, Sarah Booker (translator)

Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love by Kim Fay

Catch the Sparrow: A Search for a Sister and the Truth of Her Murder by Rachel Rear

Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz

The New Girl by Jesse. Q. Sutanto

The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller

A Prayer for the Crown-Shy (Monk & Robot Book 2) by Becky Chambers

Harry Sylvester Bird by Chinelo Okparanta

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Clean Air by Sarah Blake

Bluebird by Ciel Pierlot

Cold by Mariko Tamaki

When We Lost Our Heads by Heather O’Neill

The Other Family by Wendy Corsi Staub

The Arc by Tory Henwood Hoen

Cost of Living: Essays by Emily Maloney

The Night by Rodrigo Blanco Calderon, Daniel Hahn (translator), Noel Hernández (translator)

Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow

With Love from London by Sarah Jio

The View from the Very Best House in Town by Meera Trehan

The Last Grand Duchess: A Novel of Olga Romanov, Imperial Russia, and Revolution by Bryn Turnbull

The Greatest Thing by Sarah Winifred Searle

The Keeper by Guadalupe García McCall

Sunny G’s Series of Rash Decisions by Navdeep Singh Dhillon

Smashing Statues: The Rise and Fall of America’s Public Monuments by Erin L. Thompson

My Mess Is a Bit of a Life: Adventures in Anxiety by Georgia Pritchett

The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran

A Very Nice Girl by Imogen Crimp

Home/Land: A Memoir of Departure and Return by Rebecca Mead

Red Thread of Fate by Lyn Liao Butler

Love in the Time of Contagion: A Diagnosis by Laura Kipnis

Very Cold People by Sarah Manguso

The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud

Nobody’s Magic by Destiny O. Birdsong

Pixels of You by Ananth Hirsh, Yuko Ota, J.R. Doyle

A Comb of Wishes by Lisa Stringfellow

Echo by Thomas Olde Heuvelt

The Witch, The Sword, and the Cursed Knights by Alexandria Rogers

Ophelia After All by Racquel Marie

Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher

Golden Boys by Phil Stamper

You Truly Assumed by Laila Sabreen

Xstabeth by David Keenan

Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity by Angela Velez

The Next Ship Home by Heather Webb

No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado

Quake by Auður Jónsdóttir, Meg Matich (translator)