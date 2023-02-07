New Releases and More for February 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.



This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Big Swiss, The Black Guy Dies First, Our Share of Night, and more great books.

Give the gift of Tailored Book Recommendations!

We’re currently hiring a Full-Stack Web Developer—check out the listing here.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar by Robin R. Means Coleman and Mark H. Harri

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, Pablo Gerardo Camacho (Illustrator) , Megan McDowell (Translator)

Out of Character by Jenna Miller

Skull Water by Heinz Insu Fenkl

VenCo by Cherie Dimaline

A Spell of Good Things by Ayòbámi Adébáyò

B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found by Christie Tate

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Employees : A workplace novel of the 22nd century by Olga Ravn, Martin Aitken

Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

Mickey7 by Edward Ashton

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart

Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love by Kim Fay

Secret Identity by Alex Segura

In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

The Fields by Erin Young

What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris

Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow

When We Lost Our Heads by Heather O’Neill

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Man and His Cat by Umi Sakurai

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Not Your Ex’s Hexes by April Asher

Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood

Come Home Safe by Brian G. Buckmire

The Spite House by Johnny Compton

My Nemesis by Charmaine Craig

The Wise Hours: A Journey into the Wild and Secret World of Owls by Miriam Darlington

Eastbound by Maylis De Kerangal, Jessica Moore (translator)

Village by LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs

NerdCrush by Alisha Emrich

The Sanctuary by Katrine Engberg

Opportunity Knocks by Sara Farizan

When Broadway Was Black: The Triumphant Story of the All-Black Musical that Changed the World by Caseen Gaines

It’s the End of the World My Love by Alla Gorbunova

Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir by Lamya H

Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes

Hungry Ghosts by Kevin Jared Hosein

Black Foam by Haji Jabir, Sawad Hussain and Marcia Lynx Qualey (translators)

The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson

Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones

Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly

Rick Riordan Presents Winston Chu vs. the Whimsies by Stacey Lee

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels by Beth Lincoln

Up With the Sun by Thomas Mallon

Western Lane by Chetna Maroo

The Birthday Party by Laurent Mauvignier, Daniel Levin Becker (translator)

Black Dove by Colin McAdam

When Trying to Return Home: Stories by Jennifer Maritza McCauley

Call and Response: Stories by Gothataone Moeng

Wild Massive by Scotto Moore

Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes

City of Blows by Tim Blake Nelson

What Napoleon Could Not Do by DK Nnuro

Pod by Laline Paull

Last Seen in Lapaz (An Emma Djan Investigation) by Kwei Quartey

I Know Who You Are: How an Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever by Barbara Rae-Venter

Double the Lies by Patricia Raybon

Choosing Family: A Memoir of Queer Motherhood and Black Resistance by Francesca T. Royster

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

The House Guest by Hank Phillippi Ryan

Cold People by Tom Rob Smith

Brutes by Dizz Tate

Daughters of Oduma by Moses Ose Utomi

The Incredible Events in Women’s Cell Number 3 by Kira Yarmysh, Arch Tait (translator)