New Releases and More for February 7, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Big Swiss, The Black Guy Dies First, Our Share of Night, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar by Robin R. Means Coleman and Mark H. Harri
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, Pablo Gerardo Camacho (Illustrator) , Megan McDowell (Translator)
Out of Character by Jenna Miller
Skull Water by Heinz Insu Fenkl
VenCo by Cherie Dimaline
A Spell of Good Things by Ayòbámi Adébáyò
B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found by Christie Tate
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Employees : A workplace novel of the 22nd century by Olga Ravn, Martin Aitken
Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett
Booth by Karen Joy Fowler
Mickey7 by Edward Ashton
Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May
Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo
Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart
Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love by Kim Fay
Secret Identity by Alex Segura
In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
The Fields by Erin Young
What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris
Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow
When We Lost Our Heads by Heather O’Neill
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Man and His Cat by Umi Sakurai
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Not Your Ex’s Hexes by April Asher
Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood
Come Home Safe by Brian G. Buckmire
The Spite House by Johnny Compton
My Nemesis by Charmaine Craig
The Wise Hours: A Journey into the Wild and Secret World of Owls by Miriam Darlington
Eastbound by Maylis De Kerangal, Jessica Moore (translator)
Village by LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs
NerdCrush by Alisha Emrich
The Sanctuary by Katrine Engberg
Opportunity Knocks by Sara Farizan
When Broadway Was Black: The Triumphant Story of the All-Black Musical that Changed the World by Caseen Gaines
It’s the End of the World My Love by Alla Gorbunova
Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir by Lamya H
Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
Hungry Ghosts by Kevin Jared Hosein
Black Foam by Haji Jabir, Sawad Hussain and Marcia Lynx Qualey (translators)
The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson
Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones
Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
Rick Riordan Presents Winston Chu vs. the Whimsies by Stacey Lee
The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels by Beth Lincoln
Up With the Sun by Thomas Mallon
Western Lane by Chetna Maroo
The Birthday Party by Laurent Mauvignier, Daniel Levin Becker (translator)
Black Dove by Colin McAdam
When Trying to Return Home: Stories by Jennifer Maritza McCauley
Call and Response: Stories by Gothataone Moeng
Wild Massive by Scotto Moore
Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes
City of Blows by Tim Blake Nelson
What Napoleon Could Not Do by DK Nnuro
Pod by Laline Paull
Last Seen in Lapaz (An Emma Djan Investigation) by Kwei Quartey
I Know Who You Are: How an Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever by Barbara Rae-Venter
Double the Lies by Patricia Raybon
Choosing Family: A Memoir of Queer Motherhood and Black Resistance by Francesca T. Royster
Victory City by Salman Rushdie
The House Guest by Hank Phillippi Ryan
Cold People by Tom Rob Smith
Brutes by Dizz Tate
Daughters of Oduma by Moses Ose Utomi
The Incredible Events in Women’s Cell Number 3 by Kira Yarmysh, Arch Tait (translator)