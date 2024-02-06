New Releases and More for February 6, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Nightwatching, Be Not Afraid of My Body, The Teeny-Weeny Unicorn, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra
Be Not Afraid of My Body: A Lyrical Memoir by Darius Stewart
Smoke Kings by Jahmal Mayfield
Significant Others by Zoe Eisenberg
The Teeny-Weeny Unicorn by Shawn Harris
Zips and Eeloo Make Hummus by Leila Boukarim, Alex Lopez
Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callendar
Dinner on Monster Island: Essays by Tania De Rozario
How To Live Free In a Dangerous World: A Decolonial Memoir by Shayla Lawson
Paperback Releases:
A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee
VenCo by Cherie Dimaline
Maame by Jessica George
The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge
Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir by Lamya H
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds
Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala
Lone Women by Victor LaValle
Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley
I Know Who You Are: How an Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever by Barbara Rae-Venter
The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela
What We’re Reading:
Boyfriends. Volume One: A WEBTOON Unscrolled Graphic Novel by refrainbow
Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham
More Books Out This Week:
Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel edited by Margaret Atwood
Imagination: A Manifesto by Ruha Benjamin
The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett
What Is Mine by Lyn Liao Butler
Wrong Norma by Anne Carson
The Thefts of the Mona Lisa: The Complete Story of the World’s Most Famous Artwork by Noah Charney
The Adversary by Michael Crummey
Out of Body by Nia Davenport
Self-Portraits: Stories by Osamu Dazai, Ralph McCarthy (translator)
Redwood Court by DéLana R. A. Dameron
Set for Life by Andrew Ewell
Outofshapeworthlessloser: A Memoir of Figure Skating, F*cking Up, and Figuring It Out by Gracie Gold
Even If It Breaks Your Heart by Erin Hahn
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Bride by Ali Hazelwood
Nothing Ever Just Disappears: Seven Hidden Queer Histories by Diarmuid Hester
Alphabetical Diaries by Sheila Heti
The Essential Harlem Detectives by Chester Himes
Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead by Jenny Hollander
Float Up, Sing Down by Laird Hunt
Radical Reparations: Healing the Soul of a Nation by Marcus Hunter
Antiquity by Hanna Johansson, Kira Josefsson (translator)
No Time Like Now by Naz Kutub
Ways and Means by Daniel Lefferts
I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
The Road from Belhaven by Margot Livesey
The Antique Hunter’s Guide to Murder by C.L. Miller
Your Shadow Half Remains by Sunny Moraine
Alt-Nature by Saretta Morgan
Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart: And Other Stories by GennaRose Nethercott
Ordinary Human Failings by Megan Nolan
ASAP by Axie Oh
Dixon, Descending by Karen Outen
The Absinthe Underground by Jamie Pacton
Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories by Sandra Proudman
Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America by Joy-Ann Reid
Greta & Valdin by Rebecca Reilly
The Last Days of Lilah Goodluck by Kylie Scott
Ten Little Rabbits by Maurice Sendak
Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford
When Grumpy Met Sunshine by Charlotte Stein
Tales of the Celestial Kingdom (Celestial Kingdom, 3) by Sue Lynn Tan and Kelly Chong
Corey Fah Does Social Mobility by Isabel Waidner
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams