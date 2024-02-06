New Releases and More for February 6, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Nightwatching, Be Not Afraid of My Body, The Teeny-Weeny Unicorn, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra

Be Not Afraid of My Body: A Lyrical Memoir by Darius Stewart

Smoke Kings by Jahmal Mayfield

Significant Others by Zoe Eisenberg

The Teeny-Weeny Unicorn by Shawn Harris

Zips and Eeloo Make Hummus by Leila Boukarim, Alex Lopez

Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callendar

Dinner on Monster Island: Essays by Tania De Rozario

How To Live Free In a Dangerous World: A Decolonial Memoir by Shayla Lawson

Paperback Releases:

A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee

VenCo by Cherie Dimaline

Maame by Jessica George

The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge

Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir by Lamya H

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds

Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley

I Know Who You Are: How an Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever by Barbara Rae-Venter

The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela

What We’re Reading:

Boyfriends. Volume One: A WEBTOON Unscrolled Graphic Novel by refrainbow

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham

More Books Out This Week:

Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel edited by Margaret Atwood

Imagination: A Manifesto by Ruha Benjamin

The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett

What Is Mine by Lyn Liao Butler

Wrong Norma by Anne Carson

The Thefts of the Mona Lisa: The Complete Story of the World’s Most Famous Artwork by Noah Charney

The Adversary by Michael Crummey

Out of Body by Nia Davenport

Self-Portraits: Stories by Osamu Dazai, Ralph McCarthy (translator)

Redwood Court by DéLana R. A. Dameron

Set for Life by Andrew Ewell

Outofshapeworthlessloser: A Memoir of Figure Skating, F*cking Up, and Figuring It Out by Gracie Gold

Even If It Breaks Your Heart by Erin Hahn

The Women by Kristin Hannah

Bride by Ali Hazelwood

Nothing Ever Just Disappears: Seven Hidden Queer Histories by Diarmuid Hester

Alphabetical Diaries by Sheila Heti

​​The Essential Harlem Detectives by Chester Himes

Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead by Jenny Hollander

Float Up, Sing Down by Laird Hunt

Radical Reparations: Healing the Soul of a Nation by Marcus Hunter

Antiquity by Hanna Johansson, Kira Josefsson (translator)

No Time Like Now by Naz Kutub

Ways and Means by Daniel Lefferts

I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang

The Road from Belhaven by Margot Livesey

The Antique Hunter’s Guide to Murder by C.L. Miller

Your Shadow Half Remains by Sunny Moraine

Alt-Nature by Saretta Morgan

Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart: And Other Stories by GennaRose Nethercott

Ordinary Human Failings by Megan Nolan

ASAP by Axie Oh

Dixon, Descending by Karen Outen

The Absinthe Underground by Jamie Pacton

Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories by Sandra Proudman

Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America by Joy-Ann Reid

Greta & Valdin by Rebecca Reilly

The Last Days of Lilah Goodluck by Kylie Scott

Ten Little Rabbits by Maurice Sendak

Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford

When Grumpy Met Sunshine by Charlotte Stein

Tales of the Celestial Kingdom (Celestial Kingdom, 3) by Sue Lynn Tan and Kelly Chong

Corey Fah Does Social Mobility by Isabel Waidner

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams