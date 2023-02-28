New Releases and More for February 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.



This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Crane Husband, She Is a Haunting, The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Crane Husband by Kelly Barnhill

She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran

Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice by Cristina Rivera Garza

Nocturne by Alyssa Wees

The Girls at the Kingfisher Club by Genevieve Valentine

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty

Chaos Theory by Nic Stone

Slime: A Natural History by Susanne Wedlich, Ayca Turkoglu (translator)

Slime: How Algae Created Us, Plague Us, and Just Might Save Us by Ruth Kassinger

A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm

Things in the Basement by Ben Hatke

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist by Franchesca Ramsey

True Biz by Sara Nović

Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan

O Beautiful by Jung Yun

The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James

Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry

The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness by Meghan O’Rourke

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu

The Way Spring Arrives and Other Stories: A Collection of Chinese Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation from a Visionary Team of Female and Nonbinary Creators edited by Yu Chen, Regina Kanyu Wang

Dark Stars: New Tales of Darkest Horror edited John F.D. Taff

The Magician’s Daughter by H. G. Parry

WHAT WE’RE READING:

How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler

Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison

Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger Vol. 1 by Emboss

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Redaction by Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar

If I Can Give You That by Michael Gray Bulla

An Autobiography of Skin by Lakiesha Carr

The Unfortunates by J K Chukwu

The Wicked Bargain by Gabe Cole Novoa

The Headmaster’s List by Melissa de la Cruz

Ana Takes Manhattan by Lissette Decos

Wilderness Tales: Forty Stories of the North American Wild edited by Diana Fuss

Not an Easy Win by Chrystal D. Giles

Last Violent Call by Chloe Gong

Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns

Time’s Undoing by Cheryl A. Head

Too Wrong to Be Right by Melonie Johnson

I’ll Take Everything You Have by James Klise

Remind Me to Hate You Later by Lizzy Mason

Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May

Atomic Family by Ciera Horton McElroy

Nothing Is Lost by Cloé Medhi, Howard Curtis (translator)

Homestead by Melinda Moustakis

The Angel Maker by Alex North

Cameron Battle and the Escape Trials by Jamar J. Perry

The Island by Natasha Preston

Pilar Ramirez and the Curse of San Zenon by Julian Randall

Go as a River by Shelley Read

Don’t Think, Dear: On Loving and Leaving Ballet by Alice Robb

Delicious Monsters by Liselle Sambury

Jamie MacGillivray: The Renegade’s Journey by John Sayles

Immortality: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz

In Other Lifetimes All I’ve Lost Comes Back to Me: Stories by Courtney Sender

A Day of Fallen Night (The Roots of Chaos) by Samantha Shannon

Madame Restell: The Life, Death, and Resurrection of Old New York’s Most Fabulous, Fearless, and Infamous Abortionist by Jennifer Wright

Finally Seen by Kelly Yang

The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science by Kate Zernike