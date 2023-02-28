New Releases and More for February 28, 2023
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Crane Husband, She Is a Haunting, The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Crane Husband by Kelly Barnhill
She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice by Cristina Rivera Garza
Nocturne by Alyssa Wees
The Girls at the Kingfisher Club by Genevieve Valentine
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
Chaos Theory by Nic Stone
Slime: A Natural History by Susanne Wedlich, Ayca Turkoglu (translator)
Slime: How Algae Created Us, Plague Us, and Just Might Save Us by Ruth Kassinger
A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm
Things in the Basement by Ben Hatke
The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist by Franchesca Ramsey
True Biz by Sara Nović
Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan
O Beautiful by Jung Yun
The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James
Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett
Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo
South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry
The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness by Meghan O’Rourke
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu
The Way Spring Arrives and Other Stories: A Collection of Chinese Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation from a Visionary Team of Female and Nonbinary Creators edited by Yu Chen, Regina Kanyu Wang
Dark Stars: New Tales of Darkest Horror edited John F.D. Taff
The Magician’s Daughter by H. G. Parry
WHAT WE’RE READING:
How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler
Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger Vol. 1 by Emboss
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Redaction by Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar
If I Can Give You That by Michael Gray Bulla
An Autobiography of Skin by Lakiesha Carr
The Unfortunates by J K Chukwu
The Wicked Bargain by Gabe Cole Novoa
The Headmaster’s List by Melissa de la Cruz
Ana Takes Manhattan by Lissette Decos
Wilderness Tales: Forty Stories of the North American Wild edited by Diana Fuss
Not an Easy Win by Chrystal D. Giles
Last Violent Call by Chloe Gong
Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns
Time’s Undoing by Cheryl A. Head
Too Wrong to Be Right by Melonie Johnson
I’ll Take Everything You Have by James Klise
Remind Me to Hate You Later by Lizzy Mason
Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May
Atomic Family by Ciera Horton McElroy
Nothing Is Lost by Cloé Medhi, Howard Curtis (translator)
Homestead by Melinda Moustakis
The Angel Maker by Alex North
Cameron Battle and the Escape Trials by Jamar J. Perry
The Island by Natasha Preston
Pilar Ramirez and the Curse of San Zenon by Julian Randall
Go as a River by Shelley Read
Don’t Think, Dear: On Loving and Leaving Ballet by Alice Robb
Delicious Monsters by Liselle Sambury
Jamie MacGillivray: The Renegade’s Journey by John Sayles
Immortality: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
In Other Lifetimes All I’ve Lost Comes Back to Me: Stories by Courtney Sender
A Day of Fallen Night (The Roots of Chaos) by Samantha Shannon
Madame Restell: The Life, Death, and Resurrection of Old New York’s Most Fabulous, Fearless, and Infamous Abortionist by Jennifer Wright
Finally Seen by Kelly Yang
The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science by Kate Zernike