Episode 248
New Releases and More for February 25, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Bent Heavens, Hood Feminism, Too Much, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
Trouble Is What I Do by Walter Mosley
Clearer, Closer, Better: How Successful People See the World by Emily Balcetis
Finna by Nino Cipri
The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow
Too Much: How Victorian Constraints Still Bind Women Today by Rachel Vorona Cote
Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Soot: A Novel by Dan Vyleta
The Wonder of Wildflowers by Anna Staniszewski
Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America by Adam Cohen
Hunger: The Oldest Problem by Martin Caparros
Imperial Liquor: Poems (Pitt Poetry Series) by Amaud Johnson
Shit Is Fucked Up And Bullshit: History Since the End of History by Malcolm Harris
Jane Against the World: Roe v. Wade and the Fight for Reproductive Rights by Karen Blumenthal
Short Life in a Strange World: Birth to Death in 42 Panels by Toby Ferris
Looking Up: How a Different Perspective Turns Obstacles into Advantages by Michele Sullivan
We Could Be Heroes by Margaret Finnegan
A High Five for Glenn Burke by Phil Bildner
These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickinson by Martha Ackmann
Norma Jeane Baker of Troy by Anne Carson
The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success by Ross Douthat
Scratched: A Memoir of Perfectionism by Elizabeth Tallent
Do No Harm: The Opioid Epidemic by Harry Wiland
Low by Jeet Thayil
142 Ostriches by April Davila
Last Girl Standing by Lisa Jackson, Nancy Bush
This Won’t End Well by Camille Pagán
Strung Out: One Last Hit and Other Lies That Nearly Killed Me by Erin Khar
InvestiGators by John Patrick Green
The King’s Justice: A Maggie Hope Mystery by Susan Elia MacNeal
We Want Our Bodies Back: Poems by jessica Care moore
Apeirogon: A Novel by Colum McCann
Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore
Lurking: How a Person Became a User by Joanne McNeil
I Know You Know Who I Am: Stories by Peter Kispert
Apartment by Teddy Wayne
The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller
Surrender by Ray Loriga, Carolina De Robertis (translator)
Black Leviathan by Bernd Perplies
Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier by Benjamin E. Park
Firewatching by Russ Thomas
Egg Drop Dead: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien
The Girl in White Gloves: A Novel of Grace Kelly by Kerri Maher
The Dalai Lama: An Extraordinary Life by Alexander Norman
Pretty as a Picture: A Novel by Elizabeth Little
Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir by Dolly Alderton
The Last Smile in Sunder City (The Fetch Phillips Archives) by Luke Arnold
The Hidden Girl and Other Stories by Ken Liu
Greenwood: A Novel by Michael Christie
Imaginary Numbers (InCryptid Book 9) by Seanan McGuire
The Wanting Life by Mark Rader
Rebelwing by Andrea Tang
The Between by David Hofmeyr
Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold
Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote by Ellen Carol DuBois
Go to Sleep (I Miss You): Cartoons from the Fog of New Parenthood by Lucy Knisley
Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch
Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen! by Sarah Kapit
Follow Me by Kathleen Barber
Wild, Wild Rake: The Cavensham Heiresses by Janna MacGregor
Watching from the Dark by Gytha Lodge
A Nail the Evening Hangs On by Monica Sok
The Unexpected Spy: From the CIA to the FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists by Tracy Walder, Jessica Anya Blau
Red Letter Days by Sarah-Jane Stratford
We Unleash the Merciless Storm by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Aliens: Phalanx by Scott Sigler
The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac
Carved from Stone and Dream: A Los Nefilim Novel by T. Frohock
Alice Asks the Big Questions by Laurent Gounelle, Sandra Smith (translator)
Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet–One Bite at a Time by Dr. Mark Hyman MD
The Occurrence: A Political Thriller by Robert Desiderio
Inappropriate by Gabrielle Bell
Facebook: The Inside Story by Steven Levy
A Cowboy to Remember (Cowboys of California Book 1) by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Wood, Wire, Wings: Emma Lilian Todd Invents an Airplane by Kirsten W. Larson, Tracy Subisak
Her Kind by Niamh Boyce
Just an Ordinary Woman Breathing (21st Century Essays) by Julie Marie Wade
Knife Children by Lois McMaster Bujold
The Burglar in Short Order by Lawrence Block