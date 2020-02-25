New Releases and More for February 25, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Bent Heavens, Hood Feminism, Too Much, and more great books.

This episode was sponsored by Book Riot’s Read Harder 2020 Challenge; Flatiron Books, publisher of Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore; and Blindside by James Patterson.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

Trouble Is What I Do by Walter Mosley

Clearer, Closer, Better: How Successful People See the World by Emily Balcetis

Finna by Nino Cipri

The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow

Too Much: How Victorian Constraints Still Bind Women Today by Rachel Vorona Cote

Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Soot: A Novel by Dan Vyleta

The Wonder of Wildflowers by Anna Staniszewski

Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America by Adam Cohen

Hunger: The Oldest Problem by Martin Caparros

Imperial Liquor: Poems (Pitt Poetry Series) by Amaud Johnson

Shit Is Fucked Up And Bullshit: History Since the End of History by Malcolm Harris

Jane Against the World: Roe v. Wade and the Fight for Reproductive Rights by Karen Blumenthal

Short Life in a Strange World: Birth to Death in 42 Panels by Toby Ferris

Looking Up: How a Different Perspective Turns Obstacles into Advantages by Michele Sullivan

We Could Be Heroes by Margaret Finnegan

A High Five for Glenn Burke by Phil Bildner

These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickinson by Martha Ackmann

Norma Jeane Baker of Troy by Anne Carson

The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success by Ross Douthat

Scratched: A Memoir of Perfectionism by Elizabeth Tallent

Do No Harm: The Opioid Epidemic by Harry Wiland

Low by Jeet Thayil

142 Ostriches by April Davila

Last Girl Standing by Lisa Jackson, Nancy Bush

This Won’t End Well by Camille Pagán

Strung Out: One Last Hit and Other Lies That Nearly Killed Me by Erin Khar

InvestiGators by John Patrick Green

The King’s Justice: A Maggie Hope Mystery by Susan Elia MacNeal

We Want Our Bodies Back: Poems by jessica Care moore

Apeirogon: A Novel by Colum McCann

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore

Lurking: How a Person Became a User by Joanne McNeil

I Know You Know Who I Am: Stories by Peter Kispert

Apartment by Teddy Wayne

The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller

Surrender by Ray Loriga, Carolina De Robertis (translator)

Black Leviathan by Bernd Perplies

Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier by Benjamin E. Park

Firewatching by Russ Thomas

Egg Drop Dead: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien

The Girl in White Gloves: A Novel of Grace Kelly by Kerri Maher

The Dalai Lama: An Extraordinary Life by Alexander Norman

Pretty as a Picture: A Novel by Elizabeth Little

Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir by Dolly Alderton

The Last Smile in Sunder City (The Fetch Phillips Archives) by Luke Arnold

The Hidden Girl and Other Stories by Ken Liu

Greenwood: A Novel by Michael Christie

Imaginary Numbers (InCryptid Book 9) by Seanan McGuire

The Wanting Life by Mark Rader

Rebelwing by Andrea Tang

The Between by David Hofmeyr

Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold

Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote by Ellen Carol DuBois

Go to Sleep (I Miss You): Cartoons from the Fog of New Parenthood by Lucy Knisley

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch

Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen! by Sarah Kapit

Follow Me by Kathleen Barber

Wild, Wild Rake: The Cavensham Heiresses by Janna MacGregor

Watching from the Dark by Gytha Lodge

A Nail the Evening Hangs On by Monica Sok

The Unexpected Spy: From the CIA to the FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists by Tracy Walder, Jessica Anya Blau

Red Letter Days by Sarah-Jane Stratford

We Unleash the Merciless Storm by Tehlor Kay Mejia

Aliens: Phalanx by Scott Sigler

The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac

Carved from Stone and Dream: A Los Nefilim Novel by T. Frohock

Alice Asks the Big Questions by Laurent Gounelle, Sandra Smith (translator)

Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet–One Bite at a Time by Dr. Mark Hyman MD

The Occurrence: A Political Thriller by Robert Desiderio

Inappropriate by Gabrielle Bell

Facebook: The Inside Story by Steven Levy

A Cowboy to Remember (Cowboys of California Book 1) by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Wood, Wire, Wings: Emma Lilian Todd Invents an Airplane by Kirsten W. Larson, Tracy Subisak

Her Kind by Niamh Boyce

Just an Ordinary Woman Breathing (21st Century Essays) by Julie Marie Wade

Knife Children by Lois McMaster Bujold

The Burglar in Short Order by Lawrence Block