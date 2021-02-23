Episode 299
New Releases and More for February 23, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The City of Good Death, Raceless, The Blizzard Party, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The City of Good Death by Priyanka Champaneri
Nubia: Real One by L. L. McKinney and Robyn Smith
Never Have I Ever: Stories by Isabel Yap
My Life in Transition: A Super Late Bloomer Collection by Julia Kaye
Flight of the Diamond Smugglers: A Tale of Pigeons, Obsession, and Greed Along Coastal South Africa by Matthew Gavin Frank
The Handbook for Bad Days: Shortcuts to Get Present When Things Aren’t Perfect by Eveline Helmink
The Blizzard Party by Jack Livings
Raceless: In Search of Family, Identity, and the Truth About Where I Belong by Georgina Lawton
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Body Is Not an Apology, Second Edition: The Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor
Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Some Other Now by Sarah Everett
While Paris Slept by Ruth Druart
Tom Stoppard: A Life by Hermione Lee
Guilty Admissions: The Bribes, Favors, and Phonies behind the College Cheating Scandal by Nicole LaPorte
Master of the Revels: A Return to Neal Stephenson’s D.O.D.O. by Nicole Galland
Queens of the Crusades: England’s Medieval Queens by Alison Weir
Transgressions of Power by Juliette Wade
The Smash-Up by Ali Benjamin
Sea Loves Me: Selected Stories by Mia Couto
The Delusions Of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups by William J. Bernstein
The Lost Soul by Olga Tokarczuk, Joanna Concejo (Illustrator), Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Translator)
The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan
The Loosening Skin by Aliya Whiteley
The Great Ages of Discovery: How Western Civilization Learned About a Wider World by Stephen J. Pyne
Winter Pasture: One Woman’s Journey with China’s Kazakh Herders by Li Juan, Jack Hargreaves (Translator), Yan Yan (Translator)
The Two-Faced Queen by Nick Martell
Love at First by Kate Clayborn
Quiet in Her Bones by Nalini Singh
Flowers of Darkness by Tatiana de Rosnay
Escaping Exodus: Symbiosis by Nicky Drayden
The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book: A Greenglass House Story by Kate Milford
Power Up by Sam Nisson, Darnell Johnson
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis
Speak, Okinawa: A Memoir by Elizabeth Miki Brina
Destination Anywhere by Sara Barnard
The Slaughterman’s Daughter by Yaniv Iczkovits
The Valley and the Flood by Rebecca Mahoney
Red Line: The Unraveling of Syria and America’s Race to Destroy the Most Dangerous Arsenal in the World by Joby Warrick
Tomorrow They Won’t Dare to Murder Us by Joseph Andras
The Shadow War by Lindsay Smith
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
The Upstairs House by Julia Fine
First Light: Switching on Stars at the Dawn of Time by Emma Chapman
Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Female Persuasion by Tori Telfer
Crocodile Tears by Mercedes Rosende, Tim Gutteridge (translator)
Smoke by Joe Ide
Thriving in the Fight: A Survival Manual for Latinas on the Front Lines of Change by Denise Padín Collazo
Prepped by Bethany Mangle
The Things We Leave Unfinished by Rebecca Yarros
In the Company of Men by Véronique Tadjo
The Russian Cage by Charlaine Harris
Treasure of the World by Tara Sullivan
It’s Been a Pleasure, Noni Blake by Claire Christian
Nighthawking (A Detective Sergeant Adam Tyler Novel Book 2) by Russ Thomas
Sun-Daughters, Sea-Daughters by Aimee Ogden
A Dark and Hollow Star by Ashley Shuttleworth
Love Is for Losers by Wibke Brueggemann
We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption by Justin Fenton
Like Home by Louisa Onomé
The Desolations of Devil’s Acre (Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children) by Ransom Riggs
The Sculptress by V.S. Alexander
Mazie by Melanie Crowder
Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons: Stories by Keith Rosson
Crimson Phoenix by John Gilstrap
Strong as Fire, Fierce as Flame by Supriya Kelkar