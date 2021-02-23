New Releases and More for February 23, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The City of Good Death, Raceless, The Blizzard Party, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The City of Good Death by Priyanka Champaneri

Nubia: Real One by L. L. McKinney and Robyn Smith

Never Have I Ever: Stories by Isabel Yap

My Life in Transition: A Super Late Bloomer Collection by Julia Kaye

Flight of the Diamond Smugglers: A Tale of Pigeons, Obsession, and Greed Along Coastal South Africa by Matthew Gavin Frank

The Handbook for Bad Days: Shortcuts to Get Present When Things Aren’t Perfect by Eveline Helmink

The Blizzard Party by Jack Livings

Raceless: In Search of Family, Identity, and the Truth About Where I Belong by Georgina Lawton

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Body Is Not an Apology, Second Edition: The Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Some Other Now by Sarah Everett

While Paris Slept by Ruth Druart

Tom Stoppard: A Life by Hermione Lee

Guilty Admissions: The Bribes, Favors, and Phonies behind the College Cheating Scandal by Nicole LaPorte

Master of the Revels: A Return to Neal Stephenson’s D.O.D.O. by Nicole Galland

Queens of the Crusades: England’s Medieval Queens by Alison Weir

Transgressions of Power by Juliette Wade

The Smash-Up by Ali Benjamin

Sea Loves Me: Selected Stories by Mia Couto

The Delusions Of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups by William J. Bernstein

The Lost Soul by Olga Tokarczuk, Joanna Concejo (Illustrator), Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Translator)

The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan

The Loosening Skin by Aliya Whiteley

The Great Ages of Discovery: How Western Civilization Learned About a Wider World by Stephen J. Pyne

Winter Pasture: One Woman’s Journey with China’s Kazakh Herders by Li Juan, Jack Hargreaves (Translator), Yan Yan (Translator)

The Two-Faced Queen by Nick Martell

Love at First by Kate Clayborn

Quiet in Her Bones by Nalini Singh

Flowers of Darkness by Tatiana de Rosnay

Escaping Exodus: Symbiosis by Nicky Drayden

The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book: A Greenglass House Story by Kate Milford

Power Up by Sam Nisson, Darnell Johnson

The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis

Speak, Okinawa: A Memoir by Elizabeth Miki Brina

Destination Anywhere by Sara Barnard

The Slaughterman’s Daughter by Yaniv Iczkovits

The Valley and the Flood by Rebecca Mahoney

Red Line: The Unraveling of Syria and America’s Race to Destroy the Most Dangerous Arsenal in the World by Joby Warrick

Tomorrow They Won’t Dare to Murder Us by Joseph Andras

The Shadow War by Lindsay Smith

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

The Upstairs House by Julia Fine

First Light: Switching on Stars at the Dawn of Time by Emma Chapman

Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Female Persuasion by Tori Telfer

Crocodile Tears by Mercedes Rosende, Tim Gutteridge (translator)

Smoke by Joe Ide

Thriving in the Fight: A Survival Manual for Latinas on the Front Lines of Change by Denise Padín Collazo

Prepped by Bethany Mangle

The Things We Leave Unfinished by Rebecca Yarros

In the Company of Men by Véronique Tadjo

The Russian Cage by Charlaine Harris

Treasure of the World by Tara Sullivan

It’s Been a Pleasure, Noni Blake by Claire Christian

Nighthawking (A Detective Sergeant Adam Tyler Novel Book 2) by Russ Thomas

Sun-Daughters, Sea-Daughters by Aimee Ogden

A Dark and Hollow Star by Ashley Shuttleworth

Love Is for Losers by Wibke Brueggemann

We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption by Justin Fenton

Like Home by Louisa Onomé

The Desolations of Devil’s Acre (Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children) by Ransom Riggs

The Sculptress by V.S. Alexander

Mazie by Melanie Crowder

Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons: Stories by Keith Rosson

Crimson Phoenix by John Gilstrap

Strong as Fire, Fierce as Flame by Supriya Kelkar