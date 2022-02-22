New Releases and More for February 22, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Verifiers, I’m So Not Over You, The Swimmers, and more great books.
Don’t forget to check out our new line of bookish, Wordle-inspired merch! There are mugs, t-shirts, hoodies, and more. The campaign is temporary, so order yours now!
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. You can find closed captioning for All the Books! on YouTube. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Verifiers by Jane Pek
Dead Collections by Isaac Fellman
The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka
I’m So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson
The Midnight Ride by Ben Mezrich
Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment, and the Courts to Set Him Free by Sarah Weinman
Recitatif: A Story by Toni Morrison with an Introduction by Zadie Smith
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Creative Quest by Questlove
Cain’s Jawbone by Torquemada
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo by Garrett Hongo
The Founders: The Story of Paypal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valley by Jimmy Soni
The Nightingale That Never Sang by Juliana Hyrri and Zach Dodson
Black Cloud Rising by David Wright Falade
the déjà vu: black dreams & black time by Gabrielle Civil
Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road by Kyle Buchanan
The Stone World by Joel Agee
Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?: A Memoir by Seamas O’Reilly
Tripping Arcadia: A Gothic Novel by Kit Mayquist
The Lady Tempts an Heir by Harper St. George
How to Date a Flying Mexican: New and Collected Stories by Daniel A. Olivas
Woman Running in the Mountains by Yuko Tsushima, Geraldine Harcourt (translator)
What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo
The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty by Neal Thompson
This Might Hurt by Stephanie Wrobel
Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything by Kelly Weill
The Language Game: How Improvisation Created Language and Changed the World by Morten H. Christiansen, Nick Chater
The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalized Eighteenth Century London by Catherine Ostler
In Sensorium: Notes for My People by Tanaïs
The Man from the Future: The Visionary Life of John von Neumann by Ananyo Bhattacharya
Only a Monster by Vanessa Len
Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals by Laurie Zaleski
When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East by Quan Barry
The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry that Forged the Medieval World by Shelley Puhak
No Second Chances by Rio Youers
Carolina Built by Kianna Alexander
The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh
Full Flight by Ashley Schumacher
Would I Lie to You? by Aliya Ali-Afzal
Sisters of the Forsaken Stars by Lina Rather
The School of Mirrors by Eva Stachniak
Scorpica by G.R. Macallister
The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart
Daughters of a Dead Empire by Carolyn Tara O’Neil
League of Liars by Astrid Scholte
Extasia by Claire Legrand
Sentence: Ten Years and a Thousand Books in Prison by Daniel Genis
City of Incurable Women by Maud Casey
Manhunt by Gretchen Felker-Martin
Wildcat by Amelia Morris
The Turning Pointe by Vanessa L. Torres
Unseen Magic by Emily Lloyd-Jones
The Justice of Kings by Richard Swan