New Releases and More for February 22, 2022

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Verifiers, I’m So Not Over You, The Swimmers, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Verifiers by Jane Pek

Dead Collections by Isaac Fellman

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

I’m So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson

The Midnight Ride by Ben Mezrich

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake

Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment, and the Courts to Set Him Free by Sarah Weinman

Recitatif: A Story by Toni Morrison with an Introduction by Zadie Smith

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Creative Quest by Questlove

Cain’s Jawbone by Torquemada

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo by Garrett Hongo

The Founders: The Story of Paypal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valley by Jimmy Soni

The Nightingale That Never Sang by Juliana Hyrri and Zach Dodson

Black Cloud Rising by David Wright Falade

the déjà vu: black dreams & black time by Gabrielle Civil

Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road by Kyle Buchanan

The Stone World by Joel Agee

Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?: A Memoir by Seamas O’Reilly

Tripping Arcadia: A Gothic Novel by Kit Mayquist

The Lady Tempts an Heir by Harper St. George

How to Date a Flying Mexican: New and Collected Stories by Daniel A. Olivas

Woman Running in the Mountains by Yuko Tsushima, Geraldine Harcourt (translator)

What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty by Neal Thompson

This Might Hurt by Stephanie Wrobel

Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything by Kelly Weill

The Language Game: How Improvisation Created Language and Changed the World by Morten H. Christiansen, Nick Chater

The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalized Eighteenth Century London by Catherine Ostler

In Sensorium: Notes for My People by Tanaïs

The Man from the Future: The Visionary Life of John von Neumann by Ananyo Bhattacharya

Only a Monster by Vanessa Len

Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals by Laurie Zaleski

When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East by Quan Barry

The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry that Forged the Medieval World by Shelley Puhak

No Second Chances by Rio Youers

Carolina Built by Kianna Alexander

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh

Full Flight by Ashley Schumacher

Would I Lie to You? by Aliya Ali-Afzal

Sisters of the Forsaken Stars by Lina Rather

The School of Mirrors by Eva Stachniak

Scorpica by G.R. Macallister

The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart

Daughters of a Dead Empire by Carolyn Tara O’Neil

League of Liars by Astrid Scholte

Extasia by Claire Legrand

Sentence: Ten Years and a Thousand Books in Prison by Daniel Genis

City of Incurable Women by Maud Casey

Manhunt by Gretchen Felker-Martin

Wildcat by Amelia Morris

The Turning Pointe by Vanessa L. Torres

Unseen Magic by Emily Lloyd-Jones

The Justice of Kings by Richard Swan