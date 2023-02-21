New Releases and More for February 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.



This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss I Have Some Questions for You, Last Chance Dance, The Writing Retreat, and more great books.

We’re currently hiring a Full-Stack Web Developer—check out the listing here.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Sparks! by Ian Boothby and Nina Matsumoto

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

Last Chance Dance by Lakita Wilson

Lotería by Cynthia Pelayo

The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz

Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear by Erica Berry

Scorched Grace: A Sister Holiday Mystery by Margot Douaihy

Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder

Artfully Yours by Joanna Lowell

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Black Cloud Rising by David Wright Falade

What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo

A Touch of Jen by Beth Morgan

Under Lock & Skeleton Key: A Secret Staircase Mystery by GG Pandian

Scurry by Mac Smith

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun by Elle Cosimano

When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season by Rich Cohen

Weft by Kevin Allardice

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Dying is Easier than Loving by Ahmet Altan, Brendan Freely (translator)

The Enchanted Life of Valentina Mejía by Alexandra Alessandri

A Country You Can Leave by Asale Angel-Ajani

Murder at Haven’s Rock by Kelley Armstrong

Transitional: In One Way or Another, We All Transition by Munroe Bergdorf

The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration by Jake Bittle

A Small Sacrifice for an Enormous Happiness: Stories by Jai Chakrabarti

The Woman with the Cure by Lynn Cullen

Voyager: Constellations of Memory by Nona Fernández, Natasha Wimmer (translation)

Where Darkness Blooms by Andrea Hannah

The Shadow of Perseus by Claire Heywood

A Stone Is Most Precious Where it Belongs: A Memoir of Uyghur Exile, Hope, and Survival by Gulchehra Hoja

I Am Still With You: A Reckoning with Silence, Inheritance, and History by Emmanuel Iduma

At the Hour Between Dog and Wolf by Tara Ison

Empty Theatre: A Novel: or, The Lives of King Ludwig II of Bavaria and Empress Sisi of Austria (Queen of Hungary), Cousins, in Their Pursuit of Connection and Beauty… by Jac Jemc

The Librarian of Burned Books by Brianna Labuskes

Full Exposure by Thien-Kim Lam

Unspoken Magic by Emily Lloyd-Jones

Wanderlust: An Eccentric Explorer, an Epic Journey, a Lost Age by Reid Mitenbuler

Code Gray: Death, Life, and Uncertainty in the ER by Farzon A Nahvi

Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim by Patricia Park

The Education of Kendrick Perkins: A Memoir by Kendrick Perkins, Seth Rogoff

Lesser Islands by Lorenza Pieri, Peter DiGiovanni (translator)

Ring of Solomon by Aden Polydoros

On a Woman’s Madness by Astrid Roemer, Lucy Scott (translator)

Arch-Conspirator by Veronica Roth

The Destroyer of Worlds: A Return to Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff

The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival by Bozoma Saint John

Things We Hide from the Light by Lucy Score

Africatown: America’s Last Slave Ship and the Community It Created by Nick Tabor

Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas

The Curse of the Marquis de Sade: A Notorious Scoundrel, a Mythical Manuscript, and the Biggest Scandal in Literary History by Joel Warner

Users by Colin Winnette