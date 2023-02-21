New Releases and More for February 21, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss I Have Some Questions for You, Last Chance Dance, The Writing Retreat, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Sparks! by Ian Boothby and Nina Matsumoto
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
Last Chance Dance by Lakita Wilson
Lotería by Cynthia Pelayo
The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz
Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear by Erica Berry
Scorched Grace: A Sister Holiday Mystery by Margot Douaihy
Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder
Artfully Yours by Joanna Lowell
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Black Cloud Rising by David Wright Falade
What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo
A Touch of Jen by Beth Morgan
Under Lock & Skeleton Key: A Secret Staircase Mystery by GG Pandian
Scurry by Mac Smith
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun by Elle Cosimano
When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season by Rich Cohen
Weft by Kevin Allardice
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Dying is Easier than Loving by Ahmet Altan, Brendan Freely (translator)
The Enchanted Life of Valentina Mejía by Alexandra Alessandri
A Country You Can Leave by Asale Angel-Ajani
Murder at Haven’s Rock by Kelley Armstrong
Transitional: In One Way or Another, We All Transition by Munroe Bergdorf
The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration by Jake Bittle
A Small Sacrifice for an Enormous Happiness: Stories by Jai Chakrabarti
The Woman with the Cure by Lynn Cullen
Voyager: Constellations of Memory by Nona Fernández, Natasha Wimmer (translation)
Where Darkness Blooms by Andrea Hannah
The Shadow of Perseus by Claire Heywood
A Stone Is Most Precious Where it Belongs: A Memoir of Uyghur Exile, Hope, and Survival by Gulchehra Hoja
I Am Still With You: A Reckoning with Silence, Inheritance, and History by Emmanuel Iduma
At the Hour Between Dog and Wolf by Tara Ison
Empty Theatre: A Novel: or, The Lives of King Ludwig II of Bavaria and Empress Sisi of Austria (Queen of Hungary), Cousins, in Their Pursuit of Connection and Beauty… by Jac Jemc
The Librarian of Burned Books by Brianna Labuskes
Full Exposure by Thien-Kim Lam
Unspoken Magic by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Wanderlust: An Eccentric Explorer, an Epic Journey, a Lost Age by Reid Mitenbuler
Code Gray: Death, Life, and Uncertainty in the ER by Farzon A Nahvi
Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim by Patricia Park
The Education of Kendrick Perkins: A Memoir by Kendrick Perkins, Seth Rogoff
Lesser Islands by Lorenza Pieri, Peter DiGiovanni (translator)
Ring of Solomon by Aden Polydoros
On a Woman’s Madness by Astrid Roemer, Lucy Scott (translator)
Arch-Conspirator by Veronica Roth
The Destroyer of Worlds: A Return to Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff
The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival by Bozoma Saint John
Things We Hide from the Light by Lucy Score
Africatown: America’s Last Slave Ship and the Community It Created by Nick Tabor
Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas
The Curse of the Marquis de Sade: A Notorious Scoundrel, a Mythical Manuscript, and the Biggest Scandal in Literary History by Joel Warner
Users by Colin Winnette