New Releases and More for February 20, 2024

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Splinters, At Her Service, Island Witch, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison

At Her Service by Amy Spalding

Bumps in the Night by Amalie Howard

Island Witch by Amanda Jayatissa

Ours by Phillip B. Williams

The Diablo’s Curse by Gabe Cole Novoa

The Bad Ones by Melissa Albert

We Got the Beat by Jenna Miller

Paperback Releases:

The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams

Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear by Erica Berry

Piñata by Leopoldo Gout

What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jiménez

The Drowned Woods by Emily Lloyd-Jones

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

Never Name the Dead by D. M. Rowell

The Sense of Wonder by Matthew Salesses

Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling

Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas

Y/N by Esther Yi

What We’re Reading:

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

Green Dot by Madeleine Gray

The Brightwood Code by Monica Hesse

More Books Out This Week:

The Bloodied Nightgown and Other Essays by Joan Acocella

The Hidden Life of Cecily Larson by Ellen Baker

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum, Shanna Tan (translator)

My Throat an Open Grave by Tori Bovalino

Ill-Fated Fortune: A Magical Fortune Cookie Novel by Jennifer J. Chow

The Turtle House by Amanda Churchill

Heartless Hunter (Crimson Moth, #1) by Kristen Ciccarelli

Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection by Charles Duhigg

A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal

The Trouble with You by Ellen Feldman

End of Story by A.J. Finn

The Lover of No Fixed Abode by Carlo Fruttero and Franco Lucentini, Gregory Dowling (translator)

About Uncle by Rebecca Gisler, Jordan Stump (translator)

I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning by Keiran Goddard

The Still Point by Tammy Greenwood

Waiting for the Flood (Spires Book 2) by Alexis Hall

Till There Was You by Lindsay Hameroff

Love and Hot Chicken: A Delicious Southern Novel by Mary Liza Hartong

Languishing: How to Feel Alive Again in a World That Wears Us Down by Corey Keyes

My Beloved Life by Amitava Kumar

A Step Past Darkness by Vera Kurian

Sun of Blood and Ruin by Mariely Lares

Night for Day by Roselle Lim

Conditions of a Heart by Bethany Mangle

Remedial Magic (A Course in Magic, #1) by Melissa Marr

Mrs. Gulliver by Valerie Martin

To Cage a God by Elizabeth May

Electrodomésticos: Stories by Moira McCavana

Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes by Chantha Nguon and Kim Green

The Guest by B.A. Paris

Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory’s Power to Hold on to What Matters by Charan Ranganath

River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta

A Fire So Wild by Sarah Ruiz-Grossman

Stranger in the Desert: A Family Story by Jordan Salama

Nowhere Like Home by Sara Shepard

Dreaming of Ramadi in Detroit: Essays by Aisha Sabatini Sloan

Frenemy Fix-Up by Yahrah St. John

Out of the Darkness: The Germans, 1942-2022 by Frank Trentmann

Twice Lived by Joma West

Taming the Octopus: The Long Battle for the Soul of the Corporation by Kyle Edward Williams