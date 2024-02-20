New Releases and More for February 20, 2024
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Splinters, At Her Service, Island Witch, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison
At Her Service by Amy Spalding
Bumps in the Night by Amalie Howard
Island Witch by Amanda Jayatissa
Ours by Phillip B. Williams
The Diablo’s Curse by Gabe Cole Novoa
The Bad Ones by Melissa Albert
We Got the Beat by Jenna Miller
Paperback Releases:
The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams
Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear by Erica Berry
Piñata by Leopoldo Gout
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jiménez
The Drowned Woods by Emily Lloyd-Jones
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
Never Name the Dead by D. M. Rowell
The Sense of Wonder by Matthew Salesses
Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling
Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas
Y/N by Esther Yi
What We’re Reading:
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
Green Dot by Madeleine Gray
The Brightwood Code by Monica Hesse
More Books Out This Week:
The Bloodied Nightgown and Other Essays by Joan Acocella
The Hidden Life of Cecily Larson by Ellen Baker
Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum, Shanna Tan (translator)
My Throat an Open Grave by Tori Bovalino
Ill-Fated Fortune: A Magical Fortune Cookie Novel by Jennifer J. Chow
The Turtle House by Amanda Churchill
Heartless Hunter (Crimson Moth, #1) by Kristen Ciccarelli
Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection by Charles Duhigg
A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal
The Trouble with You by Ellen Feldman
End of Story by A.J. Finn
The Lover of No Fixed Abode by Carlo Fruttero and Franco Lucentini, Gregory Dowling (translator)
About Uncle by Rebecca Gisler, Jordan Stump (translator)
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning by Keiran Goddard
The Still Point by Tammy Greenwood
Waiting for the Flood (Spires Book 2) by Alexis Hall
Till There Was You by Lindsay Hameroff
Love and Hot Chicken: A Delicious Southern Novel by Mary Liza Hartong
Languishing: How to Feel Alive Again in a World That Wears Us Down by Corey Keyes
My Beloved Life by Amitava Kumar
A Step Past Darkness by Vera Kurian
Sun of Blood and Ruin by Mariely Lares
Night for Day by Roselle Lim
Conditions of a Heart by Bethany Mangle
Remedial Magic (A Course in Magic, #1) by Melissa Marr
Mrs. Gulliver by Valerie Martin
To Cage a God by Elizabeth May
Electrodomésticos: Stories by Moira McCavana
Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes by Chantha Nguon and Kim Green
The Guest by B.A. Paris
Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory’s Power to Hold on to What Matters by Charan Ranganath
River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta
A Fire So Wild by Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
Stranger in the Desert: A Family Story by Jordan Salama
Nowhere Like Home by Sara Shepard
Dreaming of Ramadi in Detroit: Essays by Aisha Sabatini Sloan
Frenemy Fix-Up by Yahrah St. John
Out of the Darkness: The Germans, 1942-2022 by Frank Trentmann
Twice Lived by Joma West
Taming the Octopus: The Long Battle for the Soul of the Corporation by Kyle Edward Williams