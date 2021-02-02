Episode 296
New Releases and More for February 2, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Two Truths and a Lie, A Taste for Love, Winter’s Orbit, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan
Milk Fed by Melissa Broder
Winter’s Orbit by Everina Maxwell
Love Is an Ex-Country by Randa Jarrar
The Project by Courtney Summers
A Dowry of Blood by S.T. Gibson
Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan
The Low Desert: Gangster Stories by Tod Goldberg
A Taste For Love by Jennifer Yen
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Heathen Volume 3 by Natasha Alterici and Ashley A. Woods (Artist)
Milk Blood Heat: Stories by Dantiel W. Moniz
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Other Mothers: Two Women’s Journey to Find the Family That Was Always Theirs by Jennifer Berney
Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age by Annalee Newitz
I am The Rage by Martina McGowan and Diana Ejaita
What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo
U UP? by Catie Disabato
Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs by Ina Park
Rise of the Red Hand (The Mechanists) by Olivia Chadha
Girls with Bright Futures: A Novel by Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman
Soul City: Race, Equality, and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia by Thomas Healy
A Bright Ray of Darkness by Ethan Hawke
Ridgerunner by Gil Adamson
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Untraceable by Sergei Lebedev and Antonina W. Bouis
The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S. (as told to his brother) by David Levithan
Animal, Vegetable, Junk by Mark Bittman
Love in English by Maria E. Andreu
The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson
Wild Swims: Stories by Dorthe Nors, Misha Hoekstra (translator)
Prosopagnosia by Sònia Hernández, Samuel Rutter (translator)
Candy Hearts by Tommy Siegel
The Bad Muslim Discount by Syed M. Masood
Black Magic: What Black Leaders Learned from Trauma and Triumph by Chad Sanders
Do Better: Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy by Rachel Ricketts
What Is Life?: Five Great Ideas in Biology by Paul Nurse
Muted by Tami Charles
Resetting the Table: Straight Talk About the Food We Grow and Eat by Robert Paarlberg.
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (Young Readers Edition) by Jeanne Theoharis, Brandy Colbert
This Is Not the Jess Show by Anna Carey
How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
100 Boyfriends by Brontez Purnell
Heartwarming: How Our Inner Thermostat Made Us Human by Hans Rocha Ijzerman
Truly Like Lightning by David Duchovny
The Hatmakers by Tamzin Merchant
This Golden Flame by Emily Victoria
Yesterday Is History by Kosoko Jackson
Fake Accounts by Lauren Oyler
My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee
girl stuff. by Lisi Harrison
Loud Black Girls: 20 Black Women Writers Ask: What’s Next? by Yomi Adegoke, Elizabeth Uviebinené
Everything That Burns: An Enchantée Novel by Gita Trelease
The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs
Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob by Russell Shorto
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering by Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
The Last Tiara by M.J. Rose
Girl A by Abigail Dean
Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
Send for Me by Lauren Fox
A Place to Hang the Moon by Kate Albus
Mortal Remains by Mary Ann Fraser
The Women’s History of the Modern World: How Radicals, Rebels, and Everywomen Revolutionized the Last 200 Years by Rosalind Miles
What Doesn’t Kill You: A Life with Chronic Illness – Lessons from a Body in Revolt by Tessa Miller
Surviving the White Gaze: A Memoir by Rebecca Carroll
The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics by Tim Harford
Love Is a Revolution by Renée Watson
Poetics of Work by Noémi Lefebvre, Sophie Lewis (translator)
Floating in a Most Peculiar Way: A Memoir by Louis Chude-Sokei
Beethoven Variations: Poems on a Life by Ruth Padel
The Year I Flew Away by Marie Arnold
Halfway Home : Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration by Reuben Jonathan Miller
Muse by Brittany Cavallaro
Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam Grant
Annie and the Wolves by Andromeda Romano-Lax
The Mercenary by Paul Vidich
Flood City by Daniel José Older
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
Lone Stars by Justin Deabler
The Survivors by Jane Harper
This Close to Okay by Leesa Cross-Smith
City of a Thousand Gates by Rebecca Sacks
Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
Landslide by Susan Conley
The Obsession by Jesse Q Sutanto
Blood Grove by Walter Mosley
A History of What Comes Next: A Take Them to the Stars Novel by Sylvain Neuvel
Speculative Los Angeles edited by Denise Hamilton
Land of Big Numbers: Stories by Te-Ping Chen
Killer Content by Olivia Blacke
The Spirit of Music: The Lesson Continues by Victor L. Wooten
All the Tides of Fate by Adalyn Grace
Make Up Break Up by Lily Menon
God I Feel Modern Tonight: Poems from a Gal About Town by Catherine Cohen
Pink: Poems by Sylvie Baumgartel
Like Streams to the Ocean: Notes on Ego, Love, and the Things That Make Us Who We Are by Jedidiah Jenkins
Leave Out the Tragic Parts: A Grandfather’s Search for a Boy Lost to Addiction by Dave Kindred
The Removed: A Novel by Brandon Hobson
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
A View from Abroad: The Story of John and Abigail Adams in Europe by Jeanne E. Abrams
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods by Amelia Pang
Bad Habits by Amy Gentry
The Unwilling by John Hart
We Can Only Save Ourselves by Alison Wisdom
The Package by Sebastian Fitzek, Jamie Bulloch (Translator)