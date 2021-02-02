New Releases and More for February 2, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Two Truths and a Lie, A Taste for Love, Winter’s Orbit, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan

Milk Fed by Melissa Broder

Winter’s Orbit by Everina Maxwell

Love Is an Ex-Country by Randa Jarrar

The Project by Courtney Summers

A Dowry of Blood by S.T. Gibson

Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan

The Low Desert: Gangster Stories by Tod Goldberg

A Taste For Love by Jennifer Yen

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Heathen Volume 3 by Natasha Alterici and Ashley A. Woods (Artist)

Milk Blood Heat: Stories by Dantiel W. Moniz

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Other Mothers: Two Women’s Journey to Find the Family That Was Always Theirs by Jennifer Berney

Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age by Annalee Newitz

I am The Rage by Martina McGowan and Diana Ejaita

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo

U UP? by Catie Disabato

Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs by Ina Park

Rise of the Red Hand (The Mechanists) by Olivia Chadha

Girls with Bright Futures: A Novel by Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman

Soul City: Race, Equality, and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia by Thomas Healy

A Bright Ray of Darkness by Ethan Hawke

Ridgerunner by Gil Adamson

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Untraceable by Sergei Lebedev and Antonina W. Bouis

The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S. (as told to his brother) by David Levithan

Animal, Vegetable, Junk by Mark Bittman

Love in English by Maria E. Andreu

The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson

Wild Swims: Stories by Dorthe Nors, Misha Hoekstra (translator)

Prosopagnosia by Sònia Hernández, Samuel Rutter (translator)

Candy Hearts by Tommy Siegel

The Bad Muslim Discount by Syed M. Masood

Black Magic: What Black Leaders Learned from Trauma and Triumph by Chad Sanders

Do Better: Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy by Rachel Ricketts

What Is Life?: Five Great Ideas in Biology by Paul Nurse

Muted by Tami Charles

Resetting the Table: Straight Talk About the Food We Grow and Eat by Robert Paarlberg.

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (Young Readers Edition) by Jeanne Theoharis, Brandy Colbert

This Is Not the Jess Show by Anna Carey

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones

100 Boyfriends by Brontez Purnell

Heartwarming: How Our Inner Thermostat Made Us Human by Hans Rocha Ijzerman

Truly Like Lightning by David Duchovny

The Hatmakers by Tamzin Merchant

This Golden Flame by Emily Victoria

Yesterday Is History by Kosoko Jackson

Fake Accounts by Lauren Oyler

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee

girl stuff. by Lisi Harrison

Loud Black Girls: 20 Black Women Writers Ask: What’s Next? by Yomi Adegoke, Elizabeth Uviebinené

Everything That Burns: An Enchantée Novel by Gita Trelease

The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs

Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob by Russell Shorto

An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering by Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen

The Last Tiara by M.J. Rose

Girl A by Abigail Dean

Beneath the Keep: A Novel of the Tearling by Erika Johansen

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

Send for Me by Lauren Fox

A Place to Hang the Moon by Kate Albus

Mortal Remains by Mary Ann Fraser

The Women’s History of the Modern World: How Radicals, Rebels, and Everywomen Revolutionized the Last 200 Years by Rosalind Miles

What Doesn’t Kill You: A Life with Chronic Illness – Lessons from a Body in Revolt by Tessa Miller

Surviving the White Gaze: A Memoir by Rebecca Carroll

The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics by Tim Harford

Love Is a Revolution by Renée Watson

Poetics of Work by Noémi Lefebvre, Sophie Lewis (translator)

Floating in a Most Peculiar Way: A Memoir by Louis Chude-Sokei

Beethoven Variations: Poems on a Life by Ruth Padel

The Year I Flew Away by Marie Arnold

What Is Life?: Five Great Ideas in Biology by Paul Nurse

Halfway Home : Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration by Reuben Jonathan Miller

Muse by Brittany Cavallaro

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam Grant

Annie and the Wolves by Andromeda Romano-Lax

The Mercenary by Paul Vidich

Flood City by Daniel José Older

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

Lone Stars by Justin Deabler

The Survivors by Jane Harper

This Close to Okay by Leesa Cross-Smith

City of a Thousand Gates by Rebecca Sacks

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Landslide by Susan Conley

The Obsession by Jesse Q Sutanto

Blood Grove by Walter Mosley

A History of What Comes Next: A Take Them to the Stars Novel by Sylvain Neuvel

Speculative Los Angeles edited by Denise Hamilton

Land of Big Numbers: Stories by Te-Ping Chen

Killer Content by Olivia Blacke

The Spirit of Music: The Lesson Continues by Victor L. Wooten

All the Tides of Fate by Adalyn Grace

Make Up Break Up by Lily Menon

God I Feel Modern Tonight: Poems from a Gal About Town by Catherine Cohen

Pink: Poems by Sylvie Baumgartel

Like Streams to the Ocean: Notes on Ego, Love, and the Things That Make Us Who We Are by Jedidiah Jenkins

Leave Out the Tragic Parts: A Grandfather’s Search for a Boy Lost to Addiction by Dave Kindred

The Removed: A Novel by Brandon Hobson

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

A View from Abroad: The Story of John and Abigail Adams in Europe by Jeanne E. Abrams

Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods by Amelia Pang

Bad Habits by Amy Gentry

The Unwilling by John Hart

We Can Only Save Ourselves by Alison Wisdom

The Package by Sebastian Fitzek, Jamie Bulloch (Translator)