New Releases and More for February 18, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Real Life, Death in the Family, The Holdout, and more great books.

This episode was sponsored by Book Marks, Book Riot’s customizable journal; Ritual; and Ecco, publishers of The Only Child by Mi-ae Seo.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

The Blossom and the Firefly by Sherri L. Smith

The Adventurer’s Son: A Memoir by Roman Dial

The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James

The Holdout: A Novel by Graham Moore

Of Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon

The Lost Future of Pepperharrow by Natasha Pulley

The Watchmaker of Filigree Street by Natasha Pulley

Death in the Family (A Shana Merchant Novel) by Tessa Wegert

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Antidote for Everything by Kimmery Martin

The World Beneath Their Feet: Mountaineering, Madness, and the Deadly Race to Summit the Himalayas by Scott Ellsworth

Goblin Girl by Melissa Bowers, Moa Romanova (translator)

Reverse Cowgirl by McKenzie Wark

Where You’re All Going (Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction) by Joan Frank

In Praise of Fragments by Meena Alexander

Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight by Amy Shira Teitel

Citizen Reporters: S.S. McClure, Ida Tarbell, and the Magazine That Rewrote America by Stephanie Gorton

The Golden Key by Marian Womack

The Father of American Conservation: George Bird Grinnell Adventurer, Activist, and Author by Thom Hatch

Zatanna and the House of Secrets by Matthew Cody, Yoshi Yoshitani

Downfall by Inio Asano

The Opposite of Fate by Alison McGhee

Secret Lives of Mothers & Daughters by Anita Kushwaha

White Feathers: The Nesting Lives of Tree Swallows by Bernd Heinrich

Solstice: A Tropical Horror Comedy by Lorence Alison

Little Constructions: A Novel by Anna Burns

Counterpoint: A Memoir of Bach and Mourning by Philip Kennicott

Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies: And Other Rituals to Fix Your Life, from Someone Who’s Been There by Tara Schuster

Gravity of a Distant Sun (Shieldrunner Pirates Book 3) by R. E. Stearns

Cottons: The White Carrot by Jim Pascoe and Heidi Arnhold

Break the Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli

Good Boys: Poems by Megan Fernandes

The Lucky Star by William T. Vollmann

Home Making: A Novel by Lee Matalone

Second Sister by Chan Ho-Kei, Jeremy Tiang (translator)

Amnesty by Aravind Adiga

The Lucky One: A Novel by Lori Rader-Day

Beside Myself: A Novel by Sasha Marianna Salzmann, Imogen Taylor (translator)

The Great Unknown: A Novel by Peg Kingman

No Bad Deed: A Novel by Heather Chavez

Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber by Susan Fowler

The Boston Massacre: A Family History by Serena Zabin

Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin

Not Even Immortality Lasts Forever: Mostly True Stories by Ed McClanahan

Living Weapon: Poems by Rowan Ricardo Phillips

Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe by Brian Greene

Foul Is Fair: A Novel by Hannah Capin

Machines in the Head: Selected Stories of Anna Kavan by Anna Kavan

Glitch Kingdom by Sheena Boekweg

Miss You Love You Hate You Bye by Abby Sher

Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America; Essays by R. Eric Thomas

Banned Book Club by Hyun Sook Kim, Ryan Estrada, et al.

Big Black: Stand at Attica by Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth, and Améziane

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima by Martha MacCallum, Ronald J. Drez

The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America by Charlotte Alter

Ten Days Gone by Beverly Long

The Wolf of Oren-Yaro (Chronicles of the Bitch Queen) by K. S. Villoso

Garden by the Sea by Mercè Rodoreda, Martha Tennent (translator)

The Other Mrs.: A Novel by Mary Kubica

Birdie and Me by J. M. M. Nuanez

The Lab by Allison Conway

Operation Chastise: The RAF’s Most Brilliant Attack of World War II by Max Hastings

The Queen of Raiders by Sarah Kozloff

44 poems for you by Sarah Ruhl

Dave Brubeck: A Life in Time by Philip Clark

The Aosawa Murders by Riku Onda and Alison Watts

The Rock Blaster by Henning Mankell, George Goulding (translator)

The Seventh Sun (The Age of the Seventh Sun Series) by Lani Forbes

Sword of Fire (Deverry Book 1) by Katharine Kerr

A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs

Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America by Conor Dougherty

Start Simple: Eleven Everyday Ingredients for Countless Weeknight Meals by Lukas Volger

I Am Goose! by Dorothia Rohner, Vanya Nastanlieva (Illustrator)