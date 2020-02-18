Episode 247
New Releases and More for February 18, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Real Life, Death in the Family, The Holdout, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by Book Marks, Book Riot’s customizable journal; Ritual; and Ecco, publishers of The Only Child by Mi-ae Seo.
Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Real Life by Brandon Taylor
The Blossom and the Firefly by Sherri L. Smith
The Adventurer’s Son: A Memoir by Roman Dial
The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James
The Holdout: A Novel by Graham Moore
Of Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon
The Lost Future of Pepperharrow by Natasha Pulley
The Watchmaker of Filigree Street by Natasha Pulley
Death in the Family (A Shana Merchant Novel) by Tessa Wegert
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey
Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Antidote for Everything by Kimmery Martin
The World Beneath Their Feet: Mountaineering, Madness, and the Deadly Race to Summit the Himalayas by Scott Ellsworth
Goblin Girl by Melissa Bowers, Moa Romanova (translator)
Reverse Cowgirl by McKenzie Wark
Where You’re All Going (Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction) by Joan Frank
In Praise of Fragments by Meena Alexander
Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight by Amy Shira Teitel
Citizen Reporters: S.S. McClure, Ida Tarbell, and the Magazine That Rewrote America by Stephanie Gorton
The Golden Key by Marian Womack
The Father of American Conservation: George Bird Grinnell Adventurer, Activist, and Author by Thom Hatch
Zatanna and the House of Secrets by Matthew Cody, Yoshi Yoshitani
Downfall by Inio Asano
The Opposite of Fate by Alison McGhee
Secret Lives of Mothers & Daughters by Anita Kushwaha
White Feathers: The Nesting Lives of Tree Swallows by Bernd Heinrich
Solstice: A Tropical Horror Comedy by Lorence Alison
Little Constructions: A Novel by Anna Burns
Counterpoint: A Memoir of Bach and Mourning by Philip Kennicott
Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies: And Other Rituals to Fix Your Life, from Someone Who’s Been There by Tara Schuster
Gravity of a Distant Sun (Shieldrunner Pirates Book 3) by R. E. Stearns
Cottons: The White Carrot by Jim Pascoe and Heidi Arnhold
Break the Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli
Good Boys: Poems by Megan Fernandes
The Lucky Star by William T. Vollmann
Home Making: A Novel by Lee Matalone
Second Sister by Chan Ho-Kei, Jeremy Tiang (translator)
Amnesty by Aravind Adiga
The Lucky One: A Novel by Lori Rader-Day
Beside Myself: A Novel by Sasha Marianna Salzmann, Imogen Taylor (translator)
The Great Unknown: A Novel by Peg Kingman
No Bad Deed: A Novel by Heather Chavez
Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber by Susan Fowler
The Boston Massacre: A Family History by Serena Zabin
Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin
Not Even Immortality Lasts Forever: Mostly True Stories by Ed McClanahan
Living Weapon: Poems by Rowan Ricardo Phillips
Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe by Brian Greene
Foul Is Fair: A Novel by Hannah Capin
Machines in the Head: Selected Stories of Anna Kavan by Anna Kavan
Glitch Kingdom by Sheena Boekweg
Miss You Love You Hate You Bye by Abby Sher
Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America; Essays by R. Eric Thomas
Banned Book Club by Hyun Sook Kim, Ryan Estrada, et al.
Big Black: Stand at Attica by Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth, and Améziane
The Upside of Falling by Alex Light
Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima by Martha MacCallum, Ronald J. Drez
The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America by Charlotte Alter
Ten Days Gone by Beverly Long
The Wolf of Oren-Yaro (Chronicles of the Bitch Queen) by K. S. Villoso
Garden by the Sea by Mercè Rodoreda, Martha Tennent (translator)
The Other Mrs.: A Novel by Mary Kubica
Birdie and Me by J. M. M. Nuanez
The Lab by Allison Conway
Operation Chastise: The RAF’s Most Brilliant Attack of World War II by Max Hastings
The Queen of Raiders by Sarah Kozloff
44 poems for you by Sarah Ruhl
Dave Brubeck: A Life in Time by Philip Clark
The Aosawa Murders by Riku Onda and Alison Watts
The Rock Blaster by Henning Mankell, George Goulding (translator)
The Seventh Sun (The Age of the Seventh Sun Series) by Lani Forbes
Sword of Fire (Deverry Book 1) by Katharine Kerr
A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs
Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America by Conor Dougherty
Start Simple: Eleven Everyday Ingredients for Countless Weeknight Meals by Lukas Volger
I Am Goose! by Dorothia Rohner, Vanya Nastanlieva (Illustrator)