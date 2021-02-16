New Releases and More for February 16, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Memory Theater, The Echo Wife, First Comes Like, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Memory Theater by Karin Tidbeck

Serena Singh Flips the Script by Sonya Lalli

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey

The Mission House by Carys Davies

First Comes Like by Alisha Rai

How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)

Let’s Get Back to the Party by Zak Salih

A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J Maas

Jaguars’ Tomb by Angélica Gorodischer, Amalia Gladhart (translator)

The Wide Starlight by Nicole Lesperance

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

Hairpin Bridge by Taylor Adams

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Hidden Spring: A Journey to the Source of Consciousness by Mark Solms

The Deepest Breath by Meg Grehan

The Sum of Us : What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee

Silence of the Soleri (The Amber Throne) by Michael Johnston

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Anti-Racist Ally: An Introduction to Activism and Action by Sophie Williams

Earth’s Wild Music: Celebrating and Defending the Songs of the Natural World by Kathleen Dean Moore

Fortune’s Many Houses : A Victorian Visionary, a Noble Scottish Family, and a Lost Inheritance by Simon Welfare

The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Women’s Liberation!: Feminist Writings that Inspired a Revolution & Still Can by Alix Kates Shulman and Honor Moore

Dangerous Women by Hope Adams

Grant’s Tomb: The Epic Death of Ulysses S. Grant and the Making of an American Pantheon by Louis L. Picone

No More Lies: The Myth and Reality of American History by Dick Gregory

Under Our Roof: A Son’s Battle for Recovery, a Mother’s Battle for Her Son by Madeleine Dean and Harry Cunnane

Khalil by Yasmina Khadra, John Cullen (translator)

Fortune by Lenny Bartulin

Reaper of Souls by Rena Barron

We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy by Kliph Nesteroff

American Delirium by Betina González, Heather Cleary (translator)

Bloodsworn by Scott Reintgen

Radiant: The Dancer, The Scientist, and a Friendship Forged in Light by Liz Heinecke

The Oak Papers by James Canton

Vibrate Higher: A Rap Story by Talib Kweli

The Diabolical Bones (Brontë Sisters Mystery) by Bella Ellis

The Officer’s Daughter: A Memoir of Family and Forgiveness by Elle Johnson

Kingston and the Magician’s Lost and Found by Rucker Moses, Theo Gangi

Dark Horses by Susan Mihalic

Consent: A Memoir by Vanessa Springora, Natasha Lehrer (translator)

Lola on Fire by Rio Youers

Want Me: A Sex Writer’s Journey into the Heart of Desire by Tracy Clark-Flory

Cowboy Graves: Three Novellas by Roberto Bolaño, Natasha Wimmer (translator)

Girls of a Certain Age by Maria Adelmann

All Girls by Emily Layden

The Minders by John Marrs

The Downstairs Neighbor by Helen Cooper

Amelia Unabridged by Ashley Schumacher

We Are the Fire by Sam Taylor

A Fatal Lie by Charles Todd

Do No Harm by Christina McDonald

A Shot At Normal by Marisa Reichardt

Soulstar (The Kingston Cycle Book 3) by C. L. Polk

Appropriate: A Provocation by Paisley Rekdal

When We Were Young by Jaclyn Goldis

The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger

How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need by Bill Gates