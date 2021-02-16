Episode 298
New Releases and More for February 16, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Memory Theater, The Echo Wife, First Comes Like, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Memory Theater by Karin Tidbeck
Serena Singh Flips the Script by Sonya Lalli
No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey
The Mission House by Carys Davies
First Comes Like by Alisha Rai
How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)
Let’s Get Back to the Party by Zak Salih
A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J Maas
Jaguars’ Tomb by Angélica Gorodischer, Amalia Gladhart (translator)
The Wide Starlight by Nicole Lesperance
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
Hairpin Bridge by Taylor Adams
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Hidden Spring: A Journey to the Source of Consciousness by Mark Solms
The Deepest Breath by Meg Grehan
The Sum of Us : What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee
Silence of the Soleri (The Amber Throne) by Michael Johnston
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Anti-Racist Ally: An Introduction to Activism and Action by Sophie Williams
Earth’s Wild Music: Celebrating and Defending the Songs of the Natural World by Kathleen Dean Moore
Fortune’s Many Houses : A Victorian Visionary, a Noble Scottish Family, and a Lost Inheritance by Simon Welfare
The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon
Women’s Liberation!: Feminist Writings that Inspired a Revolution & Still Can by Alix Kates Shulman and Honor Moore
Dangerous Women by Hope Adams
Grant’s Tomb: The Epic Death of Ulysses S. Grant and the Making of an American Pantheon by Louis L. Picone
No More Lies: The Myth and Reality of American History by Dick Gregory
Under Our Roof: A Son’s Battle for Recovery, a Mother’s Battle for Her Son by Madeleine Dean and Harry Cunnane
Khalil by Yasmina Khadra, John Cullen (translator)
Fortune by Lenny Bartulin
Reaper of Souls by Rena Barron
We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy by Kliph Nesteroff
American Delirium by Betina González, Heather Cleary (translator)
Bloodsworn by Scott Reintgen
Radiant: The Dancer, The Scientist, and a Friendship Forged in Light by Liz Heinecke
The Oak Papers by James Canton
Vibrate Higher: A Rap Story by Talib Kweli
The Diabolical Bones (Brontë Sisters Mystery) by Bella Ellis
The Officer’s Daughter: A Memoir of Family and Forgiveness by Elle Johnson
Kingston and the Magician’s Lost and Found by Rucker Moses, Theo Gangi
Dark Horses by Susan Mihalic
Consent: A Memoir by Vanessa Springora, Natasha Lehrer (translator)
Lola on Fire by Rio Youers
Want Me: A Sex Writer’s Journey into the Heart of Desire by Tracy Clark-Flory
Cowboy Graves: Three Novellas by Roberto Bolaño, Natasha Wimmer (translator)
Girls of a Certain Age by Maria Adelmann
All Girls by Emily Layden
The Minders by John Marrs
The Downstairs Neighbor by Helen Cooper
Amelia Unabridged by Ashley Schumacher
We Are the Fire by Sam Taylor
A Fatal Lie by Charles Todd
Do No Harm by Christina McDonald
A Shot At Normal by Marisa Reichardt
Soulstar (The Kingston Cycle Book 3) by C. L. Polk
Appropriate: A Provocation by Paisley Rekdal
When We Were Young by Jaclyn Goldis
The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger
How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need by Bill Gates