New Releases and More for February 15, 2022

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Bitter, Mickey7, The Chandler Legacies, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi

Mickey7 by Edward Ashton

The Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian

Reclaim the Stars: Seventeen Tales Across Realms & Space edited by Zoraida Cordova

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

The Keeper by Guadalupe García McCall

All the Right Reasons by Bethany Mangle

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Just Like Home by Sarah Gailey

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

New Animal by Ella Baxter

Be Here to Love Me at the End of the World by Sasha Fletcher

The Impossible City: A Hong Kong Memoir by Karen Cheung

Rima’s Rebellion: Courage in a Time of Tyranny by Margarita Engle

Watergate: A New History by Garrett M. Graff

Just Right Jillian by Nicole D. Collier

How to Find Your Way Home by Katy Regan

The Almond in the Apricot by Sara Goudarzi

Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan

Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies by Laura Thompson

One Night on the Island by Josie Silver

Walking the Bowl: A True Story of Murder and Survival Among the Street Children of Lusaka by Chris Lockhart and Daniel Mulilo Chama

There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster—Who Profits and Who Pays the Price by Jessie Singer

Cold Enough for Snow by Jessica Au

Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You by Ariel Delgado Dixon

The End of Getting Lost by Robin Kirman

The Naked Don’t Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees by Matthieu Aikins

All the Flowers Kneeling (Penguin Poets) by Paul Tran

The Great Witch of Brittany by Louisa Morgan

The Selfless Act of Breathing by JJ Bola

Country of Origin by Dalia Azim

Extreme North: A Cultural History Bernd Brunner, Jefferson Chase (translator)

Meet Me in the Margins by Melissa Ferguson

A River Enchanted (Elements of Cadence Book) by Rebecca Ross

The Last Wild Horses by Maja Lunde, Diane Oatley (translator)

Pyre by Perumal Murugan, Aniruddhan Vasudevan (translator)

Pure Colour by Sheila Heti

The Boy with a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund

The Thousand Eyes (The Serpent Gates, 2) by A. K. Larkwood

Our American Friend by Anna Pitoniak

Moon Witch, Spider King (The Dark Star Trilogy Book 2) by Marlon James

Snow Struck by Nick Courage

Even When Your Voice Shakes by Ruby Yayra Goka

Chilean Poet: A Novel by Alejandro Zambra, Megan McDowell (translator)