New Releases and More for February 15, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Bitter, Mickey7, The Chandler Legacies, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi
Mickey7 by Edward Ashton
The Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian
Reclaim the Stars: Seventeen Tales Across Realms & Space edited by Zoraida Cordova
The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
The Keeper by Guadalupe García McCall
All the Right Reasons by Bethany Mangle
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Just Like Home by Sarah Gailey
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
New Animal by Ella Baxter
Be Here to Love Me at the End of the World by Sasha Fletcher
The Impossible City: A Hong Kong Memoir by Karen Cheung
Rima’s Rebellion: Courage in a Time of Tyranny by Margarita Engle
Watergate: A New History by Garrett M. Graff
Just Right Jillian by Nicole D. Collier
How to Find Your Way Home by Katy Regan
The Almond in the Apricot by Sara Goudarzi
Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan
Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies by Laura Thompson
One Night on the Island by Josie Silver
Walking the Bowl: A True Story of Murder and Survival Among the Street Children of Lusaka by Chris Lockhart and Daniel Mulilo Chama
There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster—Who Profits and Who Pays the Price by Jessie Singer
Cold Enough for Snow by Jessica Au
Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You by Ariel Delgado Dixon
The End of Getting Lost by Robin Kirman
The Naked Don’t Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees by Matthieu Aikins
All the Flowers Kneeling (Penguin Poets) by Paul Tran
The Great Witch of Brittany by Louisa Morgan
The Selfless Act of Breathing by JJ Bola
Country of Origin by Dalia Azim
Extreme North: A Cultural History Bernd Brunner, Jefferson Chase (translator)
Meet Me in the Margins by Melissa Ferguson
A River Enchanted (Elements of Cadence Book) by Rebecca Ross
The Last Wild Horses by Maja Lunde, Diane Oatley (translator)
Pyre by Perumal Murugan, Aniruddhan Vasudevan (translator)
Pure Colour by Sheila Heti
The Boy with a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund
The Thousand Eyes (The Serpent Gates, 2) by A. K. Larkwood
Our American Friend by Anna Pitoniak
Moon Witch, Spider King (The Dark Star Trilogy Book 2) by Marlon James
Snow Struck by Nick Courage
Even When Your Voice Shakes by Ruby Yayra Goka
Chilean Poet: A Novel by Alejandro Zambra, Megan McDowell (translator)