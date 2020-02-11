Episode 246
New Releases and More for February 11, 2020
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Untamed Shore, Yes No Maybe So, The Unwilling, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Unwilling by Kelly Braffet
Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed
And I Do Not Forgive You: Stories and Other Revenges by Amber Sparks
The Falcon Thief: A True Tale of Adventure, Treachery, and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird by Joshua Hammer
Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh by Candace Fleming
Weather: A Novel by Jenny Offill
Turtle Under Ice by Juleah del Rosario
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
The Great Offshore Grounds by Vanessa Veselka
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Unspoken Name by A. K. Larkwood
An Embarrassment of Witches by Sophie Goldstein and Jenn Jordan
If Men, Then: Poems by Eliza Griswold
Freaky in Fresno by Laurie Boyle Crompton
If Only You Knew by Prerna Pickett
Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World by Madeline Levine PhD
Ceremonials by Katharine Coldiron
Adequate Yearly Progress: A Novel by Roxanna Elden
Romance in Marseille by Claude McKay
Nobody Does it Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman
The Absurd Man: Poems by Major Jackson
Harleen by Stjepan Sejic
Hold On, but Don’t Hold Still: Hope and Humor from My Seriously Flawed Life by Kristina Kuzmic
Chanel’s Riviera: Glamour, Decadence, and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944 by Anne de Courcy
Slouching Towards Los Angeles: Living and Writing by Joan Didion’s Light by Steffie Nelson (Editor)
Damages: Selected Stories 1982-2012 (reSet Series) by Keath Fraser
The Light Years by R.W.W. Greene
1774: The Long Year of Revolution by Mary Beth Norton
Night Spinner by Addie Thorley
Wisteria Cottage (Valancourt 20th Century Classics) by Robert M Coates and Mathilde Roza
The Three-Cornered War: The Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West by Megan Kate Nelson
Small Kingdoms and Other Stories by Charlaine Harris
The Recipe for Revolution: A Novel by Carolyn Chute
Stormsong (The Kingston Cycle Book 2) by C. L. Polk
Eden Mine: A Novel by S. M. Hulse
Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote by Craig Fehrman
Stranger by Night: Poems by Edward Hirsch
Mutations: Twenty Years Embedded in Hardcore Punk by Sam McPheeters
The Women in Black: A Novel by Madeleine St John
In the Shadow of the Sun by EM Castellan
One Mean Ant by Arthur Yorinks, Sergio Ruzzier (Illustrator)
Facts vs. Opinions vs. Robots by Michael Rex
Middle School’s a Drag, You Better Werk! by Greg Howard
House of Trelawney: A Novel by Hannah Rothschild
At the End of Your Tether by V. V. Glass, Adam Smith
Mulan: Before the Sword by Grace Lin
Heart of Flames (Crown of Feathers) by Nicki Pau Preto
As Needed for Pain: A Memoir of Addiction by Dan Peres
The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson
The Absolution: A Thriller (Children’s House Book 3) by Yrsa Sigurdardottir
The Chill: A Novel by Scott Carson
Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights by Gretchen Sorin
Play the Red Queen by Juris Jurjevics
The Magnificent Monsters of Cedar Street by Lauren Oliver, Ethan Aldridge
The Snow Collectors by Tina May Hall
The Only Child: A Novel by Mi-ae Seo
The Queen’s Fortune: A Novel of Desiree, Napoleon, and the Dynasty That Outlasted the Empire by Allison Pataki
The Galleons: Poems by Rick Barot
The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves
Ink in the Blood (Ink in the Blood Duology) by Kim Smejkal
Sensational by Jodie Lynn Zdrok
Ghosts of the Missing by Kathleen Donohoe
The Bear by Andrew Krivak
Decoding Boys: New Science Behind the Subtle Art of Raising Sons by Cara Natterson
The King at the Edge of the World: A Novel by Arthur Phillips
Bird Summons by Leila Aboulela
Daughter from the Dark: A Novel by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko
Doomed to Fail: The Incredibly Loud History of Doom, Sludge, and Post-metal by J. J. Anselmi
In the Land of Men: A Memoir by Adrienne Miller
Mercy House: A Novel by Alena Dillon
Tyll: A Novel by Daniel Kehlmann, Ross Benjamin (translator)
b, Book, and Me by Kim Sagwa, Sunhee Jeong (translator)
No True Believers by Rabiah York Lumbard
The Golden Age by Roxanne Moreil and Cyril Pedrosa
This Brilliant Darkness: A Book of Strangers by Jeff Sharlet
A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers
Don’t Look Down (Shadows of New York) by Hilary Davidson
Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart
This Train Is Being Held by Ismee Williams
A Map Is Only One Story: Twenty Writers on Immigration, Family, and the Meaning of Home by Nicole Chung and Mensah Demary
Love, Unscripted: A Novel by Owen Nicholls
The Boatman’s Daughter: A Novel by Andy Davidson
Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership by Edward J. Larson
The Illness Lesson: A Novel by Clare Beams
Indelicacy: A Novel by Amina Cain
13th Balloon by Mark Bibbins
All the Best Lies by Joanna Schaffhausen
Dead to Her: A Novel by Sarah Pinborough
My Part of Her by Javad Djavahery, Emma Ramadan (translator)
Something That May Shock and Discredit You by Daniel Mallory Ortberg
The Burn by Kathleen Kent
The Last Confession of Autumn Casterly by Meredith Tate
The Escape Artist by Helen Fremont
Gloom Town by Ronald L. Smith
Hundred Feet Tall by Benjamin Scheuer, Jemima Williams
The American Fiancee: A Novel by Eric Dupont
The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison by Jason Hardy
Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack
Cryptoid by Eric Haven
Abandoned: America’s Lost Youth and the Crisis of Disconnection by Anne Kim