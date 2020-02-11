New Releases and More for February 11, 2020



This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Untamed Shore, Yes No Maybe So, The Unwilling, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Unwilling by Kelly Braffet

Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed

And I Do Not Forgive You: Stories and Other Revenges by Amber Sparks

The Falcon Thief: A True Tale of Adventure, Treachery, and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird by Joshua Hammer

Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh by Candace Fleming

Weather: A Novel by Jenny Offill

Turtle Under Ice by Juleah del Rosario

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles

The Great Offshore Grounds by Vanessa Veselka

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Unspoken Name by A. K. Larkwood

An Embarrassment of Witches by Sophie Goldstein and Jenn Jordan

If Men, Then: Poems by Eliza Griswold

Freaky in Fresno by Laurie Boyle Crompton

If Only You Knew by Prerna Pickett

Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World by Madeline Levine PhD

Ceremonials by Katharine Coldiron

Adequate Yearly Progress: A Novel by Roxanna Elden

Romance in Marseille by Claude McKay

Nobody Does it Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman

The Absurd Man: Poems by Major Jackson

Harleen by Stjepan Sejic

Hold On, but Don’t Hold Still: Hope and Humor from My Seriously Flawed Life by Kristina Kuzmic

Chanel’s Riviera: Glamour, Decadence, and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944 by Anne de Courcy

Slouching Towards Los Angeles: Living and Writing by Joan Didion’s Light by Steffie Nelson (Editor)

Damages: Selected Stories 1982-2012 (reSet Series) by Keath Fraser

The Light Years by R.W.W. Greene

1774: The Long Year of Revolution by Mary Beth Norton

Night Spinner by Addie Thorley

Wisteria Cottage (Valancourt 20th Century Classics) by Robert M Coates and Mathilde Roza

The Three-Cornered War: The Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West by Megan Kate Nelson

Small Kingdoms and Other Stories by Charlaine Harris

The Recipe for Revolution: A Novel by Carolyn Chute

Stormsong (The Kingston Cycle Book 2) by C. L. Polk

Eden Mine: A Novel by S. M. Hulse

Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote by Craig Fehrman

Stranger by Night: Poems by Edward Hirsch

Mutations: Twenty Years Embedded in Hardcore Punk by Sam McPheeters

The Women in Black: A Novel by Madeleine St John

In the Shadow of the Sun by EM Castellan

One Mean Ant by Arthur Yorinks, Sergio Ruzzier (Illustrator)

Facts vs. Opinions vs. Robots by Michael Rex

Middle School’s a Drag, You Better Werk! by Greg Howard

House of Trelawney: A Novel by Hannah Rothschild

At the End of Your Tether by V. V. Glass, Adam Smith

Mulan: Before the Sword by Grace Lin

Heart of Flames (Crown of Feathers) by Nicki Pau Preto

As Needed for Pain: A Memoir of Addiction by Dan Peres

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson

The Absolution: A Thriller (Children’s House Book 3) by Yrsa Sigurdardottir

The Chill: A Novel by Scott Carson

Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights by Gretchen Sorin

Play the Red Queen by Juris Jurjevics

The Magnificent Monsters of Cedar Street by Lauren Oliver, Ethan Aldridge

The Snow Collectors by Tina May Hall

The Only Child: A Novel by Mi-ae Seo

The Queen’s Fortune: A Novel of Desiree, Napoleon, and the Dynasty That Outlasted the Empire by Allison Pataki

The Galleons: Poems by Rick Barot

The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves

Ink in the Blood (Ink in the Blood Duology) by Kim Smejkal

Sensational by Jodie Lynn Zdrok

Ghosts of the Missing by Kathleen Donohoe

The Bear by Andrew Krivak

Decoding Boys: New Science Behind the Subtle Art of Raising Sons by Cara Natterson

The King at the Edge of the World: A Novel by Arthur Phillips

Bird Summons by Leila Aboulela

Daughter from the Dark: A Novel by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko

Doomed to Fail: The Incredibly Loud History of Doom, Sludge, and Post-metal by J. J. Anselmi

In the Land of Men: A Memoir by Adrienne Miller

Mercy House: A Novel by Alena Dillon

Tyll: A Novel by Daniel Kehlmann, Ross Benjamin (translator)

b, Book, and Me by Kim Sagwa, Sunhee Jeong (translator)

No True Believers by Rabiah York Lumbard

The Golden Age by Roxanne Moreil and Cyril Pedrosa

This Brilliant Darkness: A Book of Strangers by Jeff Sharlet

A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers

Don’t Look Down (Shadows of New York) by Hilary Davidson

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

This Train Is Being Held by Ismee Williams

A Map Is Only One Story: Twenty Writers on Immigration, Family, and the Meaning of Home by Nicole Chung and Mensah Demary

Love, Unscripted: A Novel by Owen Nicholls

The Boatman’s Daughter: A Novel by Andy Davidson

Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership by Edward J. Larson

The Illness Lesson: A Novel by Clare Beams

Indelicacy: A Novel by Amina Cain

13th Balloon by Mark Bibbins

All the Best Lies by Joanna Schaffhausen

Dead to Her: A Novel by Sarah Pinborough

My Part of Her by Javad Djavahery, Emma Ramadan (translator)

Something That May Shock and Discredit You by Daniel Mallory Ortberg

The Burn by Kathleen Kent

The Last Confession of Autumn Casterly by Meredith Tate

The Escape Artist by Helen Fremont

Gloom Town by Ronald L. Smith

Hundred Feet Tall by Benjamin Scheuer, Jemima Williams

The American Fiancee: A Novel by Eric Dupont

The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison by Jason Hardy

Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack

Cryptoid by Eric Haven

Abandoned: America’s Lost Youth and the Crisis of Disconnection by Anne Kim