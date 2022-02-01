Episode 347
New Releases and More for February 1, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Violin Conspiracy, Crema, The Employees, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
Real Hero Shit by Kendra Wells
Beautiful Little Fools by Jillian Cantor
Crema by Johnnie Christmas and Dante Luiz
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
At the End of Everything by Marieke Nijkamp
The Employees: A workplace novel of the 22nd century by Olga Ravn, Martin Aitken (translator)
Magical Boy Vol 1 by The Kao
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Cold by Mariko Tamaki
Bluebird by Ciel Pierlot
A Tiny Upward Shove by Melissa Chadburn
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm by Dan Charnas
Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston by Gerrick Kennedy and Brandy
The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story by Andrew Neiderman
In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black
The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang
The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu
Free Love by Tessa Hadley
Mercy Street by Jennifer Haigh
The Pages by Hugo Hamilton
Getting Clean With Stevie Green by Swan Huntley
Thank You, Mr. Nixon: Stories by Gish Jen
Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
Anonymous Sex by Hillary Jordan and Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan
Stories of a Life by Nataliya Meshchaninova, Fiona Bell (translator)
The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (translator)
Just Harriet by Elana K. Arnold
The Counterclockwise Heart by Brian Farrey
Wishing Upon the Same Stars by Jacquetta Nammar Feldman
When the World Turned Upside Down by K. Ibura
Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs by Pam Muñoz Ryan
Omar Rising by Aisha Saeed
Catch Her When She Falls by Allison Buccola
Finlay Donovan Knocks ‘Em Dead by Elle Cosimano
Base Notes by Lara Elena Donnelly
Other People’s Clothes by Calla Henkel
Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A. Willberg
Impact: How Rocks from Space Led to Life, Culture, and Donkey Kong by Greg Brennecka
When a Killer Calls: A Haunting Story of Murder, Criminal Profiling, and Justice in a Small Town by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker
Otherlands: A Journey Through Earth’s Extinct Worlds by Thomas Halliday
The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward by Daniel H. Pink
Catch the Sparrow: A Search for a Sister and the Truth of her Murder by Rachel Rear
Treasured: How Tutankhamun Shaped a Century by Christina Riggs
Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey by Florence Williams
Respect the Mic: Celebrating 20 Years of Poetry from a Chicagoland High School by Peter Kahn, Hanif Abdurraqib , et al.
Then the War: and Selected Poems, 2007-2020 by Carl Phillips
Ramón and Julieta (Love & Tacos) by Alana Quintana Albertson
Lease on Love by Falon Ballard
Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur
Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happily Ever Afters by Jessica P. Pryde
The Violence by Delilah S. Dawson
A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox
Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston
Hunt the Stars (Starlight’s Shadow ) by Jessie Mihalik
Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris by Anne Rice and Christopher Rice
In the Serpent’s Wake by Rachel Hartman
Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman by Kristen R. Lee
This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi
And We Rise by Erica Martin
Once More with Chutzpah by Haley Neil
I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys
The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Fire Becomes Her by Rosiee Thor
These Deadly Games by Diana Urban
Kemosha of the Caribbean by Alex Wheatle