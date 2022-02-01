New Releases and More for February 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Violin Conspiracy, Crema, The Employees, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

Real Hero Shit by Kendra Wells

Beautiful Little Fools by Jillian Cantor

Crema by Johnnie Christmas and Dante Luiz

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

At the End of Everything by Marieke Nijkamp

The Employees: A workplace novel of the 22nd century by Olga Ravn, Martin Aitken (translator)

Magical Boy Vol 1 by The Kao

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Cold by Mariko Tamaki

Bluebird by Ciel Pierlot

A Tiny Upward Shove by Melissa Chadburn

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm by Dan Charnas

Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston by Gerrick Kennedy and Brandy

The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story by Andrew Neiderman

In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black

The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang

The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu

Free Love by Tessa Hadley

Mercy Street by Jennifer Haigh

The Pages by Hugo Hamilton

Getting Clean With Stevie Green by Swan Huntley

Thank You, Mr. Nixon: Stories by Gish Jen

Vladimir by Julia May Jonas

Anonymous Sex by Hillary Jordan and Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan

Stories of a Life by Nataliya Meshchaninova, Fiona Bell (translator)

The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (translator)

Just Harriet by Elana K. Arnold

The Counterclockwise Heart by Brian Farrey

Wishing Upon the Same Stars by Jacquetta Nammar Feldman

When the World Turned Upside Down by K. Ibura

Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs by Pam Muñoz Ryan

Omar Rising by Aisha Saeed

Catch Her When She Falls by Allison Buccola

Finlay Donovan Knocks ‘Em Dead by Elle Cosimano

Base Notes by Lara Elena Donnelly

Other People’s Clothes by Calla Henkel

Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A. Willberg

Impact: How Rocks from Space Led to Life, Culture, and Donkey Kong by Greg Brennecka

When a Killer Calls: A Haunting Story of Murder, Criminal Profiling, and Justice in a Small Town by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker

Otherlands: A Journey Through Earth’s Extinct Worlds by Thomas Halliday

The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward by Daniel H. Pink

Catch the Sparrow: A Search for a Sister and the Truth of her Murder by Rachel Rear

Treasured: How Tutankhamun Shaped a Century by Christina Riggs

Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey by Florence Williams

Respect the Mic: Celebrating 20 Years of Poetry from a Chicagoland High School by Peter Kahn, Hanif Abdurraqib , et al.

Then the War: and Selected Poems, 2007-2020 by Carl Phillips

Ramón and Julieta (Love & Tacos) by Alana Quintana Albertson

Lease on Love by Falon Ballard

Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur

Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happily Ever Afters by Jessica P. Pryde

The Violence by Delilah S. Dawson

A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox

Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston

Hunt the Stars (Starlight’s Shadow ) by Jessie Mihalik

Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris by Anne Rice and Christopher Rice

In the Serpent’s Wake by Rachel Hartman

Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman by Kristen R. Lee

This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi

And We Rise by Erica Martin

Once More with Chutzpah by Haley Neil

I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys

The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Fire Becomes Her by Rosiee Thor

These Deadly Games by Diana Urban

Kemosha of the Caribbean by Alex Wheatle