New Releases and More for December of 2022

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Light Pirate, A Dash of Salt and Pepper, Cursed Bunny, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton

How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler

A Fish Out of Water by Helen Palmer and P.D. Eastman

My Darkest Prayer by S. A. Cosby

A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar

Cursed Bunny: Stories by Bora Chung, Anton Hur (translator)

A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson

Vinyl Resting Place by Olivia Blacke

Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Road of Bones by Christopher Golden

Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

Light Years from Home by Mike Chen

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

That Dangerous Energy by Aya de León

A Fractured Infinity by Nathan Tavares

The Circus Train by Amita Parikh

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Season of Love by Helena Greer

Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Little Red House by Liv Andersson

No Accident by Laura Bates

Pests: How Humans Create Animal Villains by Bethany Brookshire

The Ivory Tomb (Rooks and Ruin #3) by Melissa Caruso

Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’ by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina

The Splendid Ticket by Bill Cotter

Where it Rains in Color by Denise Crittendon

Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul by Evette Dionne

A History of Fear by Luke Dumas

How to Turn Into a Bird by María José Ferrada, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)

Witcha Gonna Do? by Avery Flynn

The Opportunist by Elyse Friedman

Festival by Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon, Peter Bergting (Illustrator)

We Knew All Along by Mina Hardy

My Soul Twin by Nino Haratischvili, Charlotte Collins (translator)

A Hard Day for a Hangover: A Novel (Sunshine Vicram Series Book 3) by Darynda Jones

At Certain Points We Touch by Lauren John Joseph

The Last Invitation by Darby Kane

To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness by Robin Coste Lewis

No One Left to Come Looking for You by Sam Lipsyte

Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy

The Tatami Galaxy by Tomihiko Morimi, Emily Balistrieri (Translator)

Unfamiliar by Haley Newsome

Grocery Shopping with My Mother by Kevin Powell

Hatching: Experiments in Motherhood and Technology by Jenni Quilter

A Fire Endless: A Novel (Elements of Cadence, 2) by Rebecca Ross

The Poison Season by Mara Rutherford

A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley

Things We Found When the Water Went Down by Tegan Nia Swanson

Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World by Pádraig Ó. Tuama

Young Bloomsbury: The Generation That Redefined Love, Freedom, and Self-Expression in 1920s England by Nino Strachey

The Spice Master at Bistro Exotique by Samantha Vérant

Bring It On: The Complete Story of the Cheerleading Movie That Changed, Like, Everything (No, Seriously) by Kase Wickman