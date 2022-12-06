New Releases and More for December of 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Light Pirate, A Dash of Salt and Pepper, Cursed Bunny, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler
A Fish Out of Water by Helen Palmer and P.D. Eastman
My Darkest Prayer by S. A. Cosby
A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
Cursed Bunny: Stories by Bora Chung, Anton Hur (translator)
A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson
Vinyl Resting Place by Olivia Blacke
Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Road of Bones by Christopher Golden
Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Light Years from Home by Mike Chen
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
That Dangerous Energy by Aya de León
A Fractured Infinity by Nathan Tavares
The Circus Train by Amita Parikh
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Season of Love by Helena Greer
Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Little Red House by Liv Andersson
No Accident by Laura Bates
Pests: How Humans Create Animal Villains by Bethany Brookshire
The Ivory Tomb (Rooks and Ruin #3) by Melissa Caruso
Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’ by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
The Splendid Ticket by Bill Cotter
Where it Rains in Color by Denise Crittendon
Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul by Evette Dionne
A History of Fear by Luke Dumas
How to Turn Into a Bird by María José Ferrada, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)
Witcha Gonna Do? by Avery Flynn
The Opportunist by Elyse Friedman
Festival by Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon, Peter Bergting (Illustrator)
We Knew All Along by Mina Hardy
My Soul Twin by Nino Haratischvili, Charlotte Collins (translator)
A Hard Day for a Hangover: A Novel (Sunshine Vicram Series Book 3) by Darynda Jones
At Certain Points We Touch by Lauren John Joseph
The Last Invitation by Darby Kane
To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness by Robin Coste Lewis
No One Left to Come Looking for You by Sam Lipsyte
Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy
The Tatami Galaxy by Tomihiko Morimi, Emily Balistrieri (Translator)
Unfamiliar by Haley Newsome
Grocery Shopping with My Mother by Kevin Powell
Hatching: Experiments in Motherhood and Technology by Jenni Quilter
A Fire Endless: A Novel (Elements of Cadence, 2) by Rebecca Ross
The Poison Season by Mara Rutherford
A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley
Things We Found When the Water Went Down by Tegan Nia Swanson
Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World by Pádraig Ó. Tuama
Young Bloomsbury: The Generation That Redefined Love, Freedom, and Self-Expression in 1920s England by Nino Strachey
The Spice Master at Bistro Exotique by Samantha Vérant
Bring It On: The Complete Story of the Cheerleading Movie That Changed, Like, Everything (No, Seriously) by Kase Wickman